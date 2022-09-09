Read full article on original website
1 person shot during fight at sports bar on North Kings Highway
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — One person was shot and another person suffered minor injuries Tuesday afternoon after a single gunshot was fired during a fight at a sports bar on North Kings Highway, according to an Horry County police report. It happened at about 4:30 p.m. at the Backyard Sports Bar and Grill in […]
Police: Man jailed for assaulting homeless woman outside Halls Chop House
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A Charleston man is facing charges after being accused of assaulting a homeless woman Tuesday night. According to the Charleston Police Department, officers responded to the woman on Ann Street who was hysterical and said she had been assaulted and her teeth were knocked out. The woman told police that she […]
counton2.com
Williamsburg County deputies investigating after two injured in shooting
WILLIAMSBURG, S.C. (WCBD) – The Williamsburg County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) is investigating after two people were injured in a shooting Saturday. According to WCSO, deputies responded to the Williamsburg Regional Hospital in reference to a gunshot victim. Shortly after they arrived, deputies learned of another gunshot victim in...
Person in custody after barricade situation in Marion County
MARION COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A person is in custody after a barricade situation Wednesday afternoon in Marion County, according to the Marion County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies tried to serve a probate court pickup on Rose Court in the Nichols area when the subject threatened law enforcement and barricaded himself inside, according to the sheriff’s […]
wfxb.com
Arrests Made in Connection to September Shooting in Charleston
Charleston police have arrested two suspects involved in a shooting on King Street that occurred on September 4th that injured five people. The total number of arrests relating to this incident is now 4. One of the new additions to the count of arrested is a 16 year old boy from North Charleston. He is charged with 1 account of attempted murder and 1 account of possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime. The suspect has also been charged with 5 accounts of assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature, 1 count of unlawful carry of a handgun, as well as 1 count of possession of a handgun under 18 years of age. The identity of the juvenile has not been released due to his age. However, this investigation is still on going.
WMBF
Report: Shot fired during fight at Myrtle Beach area sports bar
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Horry County police are investigating a fight and shooting at a Myrtle Beach area sports bar. Officers were dispatched Tuesday evening to the area of North Kings Highway at Backyard Sports Bar & Grill. According to the report, two people had a verbal argument in...
Coroner identifies man shot dead in Florence
FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — One person is dead after a shooting early Wednesday morning in Florence, police said. The person has been identified as William Ewell, 45, of Florence, according to Florence County Coroner Keith von Lutcken. Officers responded at about 6:45 a.m. to the 400 block of Prout Drive and found Ewell in a […]
Georgetown County deputies searching for stolen ATV
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD)- Deputies in Georgetown County are asking for the public’s help locating a stolen all-terrain vehicle. According to the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office (GCSO), the vehicle was taken from a home on New Beginnings Lane in Andrews on Sept. 7. The ATV is pictured below: Anyone with information is asked to contact […]
Man barricaded in Greenridge Road apartment had 40 active warrants, deputies say
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A 24-year-old man was taken into custody following a brief stand-off with law enforcement at a North Charleston apartment complex on Tuesday afternoon. Deputies with the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) attempted to serve 40 active warrants on a man who then barricaded himself inside a unit at the Jamison […]
wpde.com
Crash involving log truck and train blocks traffic on Front Street in Georgetown
GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WPDE) — A collision involving a log truck and train is blocking traffic in Georgetown Wednesday morning. Georgetown police said the crash happened at Front Street and Fraser Street near the steel mill. Officials said the logs are in the road. Drivers are asked to avoid the...
live5news.com
N. Charleston Police arrest man accused of fraudulently ordering $68K in cell phones
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - North Charleston Police arrested a man Tuesday who faces multiple charges after being accused of hacking into an Upstate city’s Verizon account and ordering thousands of dollars in cell phones. James L. Bragg, 35, is charged with obtaining goods by false pretense with a...
Richmond County deputies recover gun stolen from S.C.
ROCKINGHAM — Deputies responding to a domestic call didn’t find any signs of assault, but they did find a stolen handgun. According to the sheriff’s office, deputies were dispatched to a home Monday for a domestic-related issue, but after speaking with both parties, found no indication of assault.
WMBF
Man killed in early-morning Florence shooting, officials say
FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) - Police are investigating a deadly shooting early Wednesday morning in Florence. The Florence Police Department said officers responded to the 400 block of Prout Drive regarding a shooting victim at around 6:45 a.m. Officers located the victim inside a vehicle in the roadway. The victim was...
The Post and Courier
Federal judge finds SC man guilty in murder, kidnapping of Horry County grandmother
FLORENCE — A Marion man was convicted of the 2021 kidnapping and murder of 80-year-old Mary Ann Elvington of Nichols, wrapping up a nearly weeklong federal trial in a Florence courtroom. U.S. District Judge Sherri A. Lydon found 30-year-old Dominique Devonah Brand guilty on Sept. 14 on all of...
The Post and Courier
Man sentenced to 14 years in prison for fatal DUI crash that killed 1, injured others
A North Charleston man was sentenced to 14 years in state prison for a 2019 drunken driving wreck that killed one person and seriously injured two others in a busy downtown Charleston intersection. Thomas Cade Garris, 34, pleaded guilty Sept. 6 to one count of driving under the influence resulting...
abcnews4.com
Barricaded man with 40 active warrants arrested by Charleston Co. SWAT team
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — A man wanted by several South Carolina agencies was taken into custody Tuesday afternoon following an hours-long standoff in North Charleston, according to the Charleston County Sheriff's Office. Law enforcement officers responded to an apartment complex at 2245 Greenridge Rd. before 7 a.m. to...
wpde.com
Woman charged in Florence crash that killed medic, motorcyclist wants jury trial: Records
FLORENCE, S.C. (WPDE) — The lawyer for a woman charged in a crash last month on Pamplico Highway where Florence County EMS medic Sara Weaver and a motorcyclist Cedric Gregg were struck and killed by a car, wants a jury trial and preliminary hearing, according to online court records.
WMBF
Warrants: 2 women charged in stabbing Myrtle Beach man both were dating
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Two women are accused of stabbing a man after learning he was romantically involved with both of them. According to arrest warrants, on Thursday Amber Mullins, 22, of Myrtle Beach, confronted her live-in boyfriend, who was not identified, about cheating on her with 27-year-old Ashley Cline.
live5news.com
2 arrested in Charleston shooting that injured 5
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston Police have arrested two, including a 16-year-old, in a Sept. 4 shooting on King Street that injured five people, bringing the total number of arrests so far to four. A 16-year-old from North Charleston was arrested Monday afternoon by the U.S. Marshals Task Force and...
abcnews4.com
Surfside Beach K-9, officer locate backpack with loaded guns following vehicle break-ins
SURFSIDE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — A police K-9 and an officer worked tirelessly through the weekend to locate a stolen backpack with loaded guns following a string of vehicle break-ins in Surfside Beach. K-9 Sif and Cpl. Pinto found the first backpack Friday afternoon that contained numerous stolen guns...
