Fire breaks out at Austerlitz Street Baptist Church

By Michaela Romero
WGNO
 5 days ago

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — A fire broke out at a church in Uptown on Friday morning.

According to the New Orleans Fire Department, they received a call about smoke coming from the walls of the Austerlitz Street Baptist Church located at 819 Austerlitz Street. Firefighters arrived at the scene by 9:18 a.m. and found heavy fire and smoke coming from the back of the brick building. By 9:42 a.m., the NOFD called a third alarm in response to the heavy smoke.

Firefighters told WGNO that they believed there may have been an electrical issue that caused the fire. According to NOFD, two people stated that they saw a ball of fire coming from the pipe when they turned the lights on and immediately called 911. The fire was brought under control by 10:10 a.m.

It took 22 fire trucks and 56 firefighters to extinguish the flames. NOFD says there was fire and water damage from the incident.No injuries were reported. The fire is still under investigation.

WGNO

New Orleans gun violence victim readmitted to the hospital, family hosting blood drive to boost local supply

Back in May, Joe Cooper was shot multiple times at his home in Gentilly Terrace while trying to protect his wife during an attempted home invasion. Over the weekend, he was readmitted to the hospital after suffering a stroke. His family is hosting a blood drive this weekend to help boost supply in our area for Joe and other victims of violence.
WGNO

WGNO

"WGNO ""New Orleans' Very Own is home to WGNO.COM. Along with the latest on crime, local news and weather, WGNO is continuously Moving New Orleans Forward with its coverage and connection to the local community."

