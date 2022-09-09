Read full article on original website
Collider
'Reacher' Season 2 Adds 'Outer Range' Star Shaun Sipos
After finishing a stint in this year's sci-fi drama Outer Range, Shaun Sipos is sticking with Prime Video and has officially joined Reacher. He will star as a lead in Season 2 of the series alongside Alan Ritchson, according to Deadline. Canadian-born Sipos will play the character of David O’Donnell....
Collider
Lee Jung-Jae is the First Korean Actor to Win the Emmy for Lead Actor in a Drama Series
Lee Jung-jae has become the first Korean actor to win the Emmy Award for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series for his role in the global phenomenon Squid Game. In another notable milestone, he is the first to win the award for a non-English-speaking role. Lee won the award...
Collider
Jennifer Coolidge Wins Outstanding Supporting Actress in Limited Series | Emmys 2022
Jennifer Coolidge has won the Emmy for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited Series at the 74th Television Academy Awards, which were handed out on Monday, September 12 at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. Also competing in the category were fellow nominees Connie Britton, Alexandra Daddario, Natasha Rothwell, and...
Collider
Sheryl Lee Ralph Is the First Black Actress to Win the Emmy for Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series in 35 Years
When Abbott Elementary premiered last year, the series quickly become a well-loved and welcome hit, becoming a staple within the television landscape. After a successful first season, the show was nominated for six total Emmy awards. Included among the nominations was Sheryl Lee Ralph for Supporting Actress in a Comedy. Ralph won the category, making her only the second Black woman in Emmys history to do so. This win also marks the first-ever Emmy win for Ralph.
Collider
'The White Lotus' Wins Outstanding Limited Series | Emmys 2022
The White Lotus has won the Emmy Award for Outstanding Limited Series. The limited series was up against Dopesick, The Dropout, Inventing Anna, and Pam & Tommy. The series was created, written, and directed by Mike White who also won this evening for directing the series. The White Lotus was a fan-favorite this evening, with Jennifer Coolidge and Murray Bartlett winning for their supporting roles.
Collider
Quinta Brunson is the Second Black Woman to Win the Emmy for Writing a Comedy Series
Quinta Brunson, creator of ABC’s popular sitcom Abbott Elementary, has become the second Black woman to win the Emmy for Writing a Comedy Series. The Philadelphia native won the Emmy for Outstanding Writing For a Comedy Series on September 12 for her work on the hit sitcom series. She is the first Black woman to win solo, and the second Black woman to win the category after Lena Waithe won the award for Master of None in 2017. Waithe shared her 2017 win with Aziz Ansari for the episode “Thanksgiving.”
Collider
'Stargirl' Season 3: Why Joel McHale's Return as Starman Elevates the Show
Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for Season 3 of Stargirl.Season 3 of the CW's Arrowverse-adjacent ensemble supe saga Stargirl has not only expanded the scope of the JSA but also followed through on the long-teased, full-time addition of Sylvester Pemberton, otherwise known as Starman, played by Joel McHale. Though there is initially a mutual warm welcome to the Dugan-Whitmore home, things start to turn sour when Sylvester begins to seek revenge on former members of the ISA. This, coupled with Courtney (Brec Bassinger) and Pat (Luke Wilson)’s immense respect for Sylvester, creates a new set of thematic layers that elevates Stargirl's continually evolving analysis of the definition of “good” and “evil.”
Collider
Timothy Olyphant to Star in Steven Soderbergh's Limited Series 'Full Circle'
In January 2020 it was announced that director Steven Soderbergh had signed a multi-year overall deal with HBO and HBO Max, the deal includes a first look deal on films while also developing television series for the platforms. Soderbergh’s relationship with HBO has gone on to include the hit feature No Sudden Move and his latest project, Full Circle which was announced last year, has cast Timothy Olyphant.
Collider
Jamie Lee Curtis' Laurie Strode Promises This Time Will Be Different in New 'Halloween Ends' TV Spot
There’s a chill in the air and the more than expected jump scares in a new TV spot for Halloween Ends tease the highly anticipated conclusion to the reboot trilogy. We’re one month out from what’s being billed as the “final” showdown between Michael Myers (James Jude Courtney) and Laurie Strode (Jamie Lee Curtis) and the hits, punches, and stabs just keep on coming.
Collider
'Stranger Things': Shawn Levy Addresses the Possibility of Eddie Munson Returning for Season 5
Netflix's wildly popular sci-fi original series Stranger Things garnered a total of 13 Emmy nominations this year, and took home five of those, including Outstanding Music Supervision and, unsurprisingly, Outstanding Prosthetic Makeup. There to represent the series was executive producer Shawn Levy who has seen the show through since Season 1, episode 1. During his brief interview with The Hollywood Reporter, what began as a beautiful ode to fans inevitably gave way to whether or not those fans will be seeing more of Eddie Munson (Joseph Quinn) in the future.
Collider
'Alaska Daily' Trailer Shows Hilary Swank as Journalist Out of Her Element
20 years after her Beverly Hills, 90210 appearances, Hilary Swank is making a return to television. The Oscar winner will star as investigative journalist Eileen Fitzgerald for ABC’s new drama series, Alaska Daily, which premieres on ABC on Thurs., Oct. 6 at 10 p.m. The recently released trailer starts...
Collider
Jennifer Tilly Is Counting Down the Days Until 'Chucky' Season 2 in New Image
Jennifer Tilly is hitting us with another bombshell look as she, like many of us, is counting down the days until the premiere of the second season of SYFY and USA Network’s Chucky. In a photo shared to the actress’ Twitter account, Tilly strikes a sultry pose while decked out in an outfit straight from Tiffany Valentine’s — or her own — closet.
Collider
Why ‘Gilmore Girls’ Resonates More During the Fall
Consensus shared amongst many fans of media from the early to mid-aughts, and certainly ones who color themselves as fanatics of a certain fast-paced, quick-witted, pop culture-laced dialogue found in the cozy small town of Stars Hollow, Connecticut dictates that Gilmore Girls just hits different, and for some better, in the fall.
Collider
'A Friend of the Family' Trailer: McKenna Grace Stars in Limited Series Based on Horrifying True Story
During tonight’s Emmy Awards, The White Lotus star and Emmy nominee Jake Lacy took to the stage to present the trailer for an upcoming Peacock limited series. Based on a terrifying true story, A Friend of the Family has Lacy as the title character and centers around a girl that was kidnapped and abused several times by a man who no one suspected. The series is set to premiere in early October.
Collider
'Halo' Season 2 Begins Filming
Master Chief has returned to set. Paramount+ announced that their hit action-drama Halo, based on the popular video game franchise of the same name, has begun filming after a successful first outing on the streamer. Production is currently taking place in Iceland with additional filming scheduled to take place later this year in Budapest, Hungary.
Collider
How Ti West Nailed Found Footage Horror With 'The Sacrament'
Upon making one of the most terrifying segments in the V/H/S franchise, “Second Honeymoon,” Ti West had already proven himself gifted in directing found footage. His segment was relentlessly eerie in its calculated restraint and helped further emphasize how the act of simply sleeping can be so damn terrifying. Here’s looking at you, Paranormal Activity. West, however, solidified his talent in found footage a year later with The Sacrament. Found footage usually relies heavily on the extremely controlled perspective given to audiences through either one hand-held camera, a number of strategically placed static cameras, or a combination of the two. Unlike more traditionally shot horror films, the audience is positioned completely at the mercy of whatever the characters are able to capture in their (often last) moments of utter terror. For these reasons, the sub-genre is ripe for depicting supernatural scares but is often underutilized when it comes to emphasizing how the actions of other people can be just as horrific as even the strongest demonic entity.
Collider
11 Non-Marvel Movies & TV Shows About Vikings and Norse Mythology
Marvel has an extremely unique spin on Norse mythology, the most recent and obvious representation of it seen in Thor: Love and Thunder. But portrayals of mythology and the Viking Age have varied greatly across different shows, movies, and other media throughout the years. That said, this article won’t be an argument for more historically accurate Viking content, but it will instead be a testament to how different perspectives of the same idea can work in their own way.
Collider
'Secret Invasion': Emilia Clarke Shares Excitement to Join the MCU
After Marvel Studios dropped the official trailer for Secret Invasion during the Lucasfilm, Marvel and 20th Century Fox showcase at Disney's D23 Expo, a brief shot of the Mother of Dragons touting guns instead of dragon fire sent shock waves among fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The Game of Thrones star Emilia Clarke, known best for her titular role as Daenerys Stormborn of the House Targaryen in the hit HBO show, shared her excitement to be taking on a role in the extensive MCU.
Collider
Bring Back Trailer Narrator Guy!
For years, there was an unmistakable fixture in movie trailers. No matter what genre the film inhabited, its trailer was bound to be accompanied by a voice-over. Typically done by a male voice actor with a deep gravelly voice (though variations, such as a softer voice used for family-friendly features, existed), these voice-overs were an easy way to immediately suggest importance and gravitas to whatever motion picture was getting pushed, By the late 2000s, the movie trailer narrator had largely vanished and in the modern world, only trailers meant to work as throwbacks to the marketing of earlier eras, such as the teaser for Strange World, employ them. That scarcity, though, doesn’t mean the world doesn’t need movie trailer narrators more than ever!
Collider
'La Brea' Season 2: Release Date, Trailer, Cast, and Everything You Need to Know
Science fiction is one of the most successful media genres of all time, with a future setting offering endless opportunities compared to its past and present-day counterparts. It seems that fans of the genre have an endless stream of content to keep them entertained, with that streak continuing in September 2021 with the release of La Brea. Although launching to mixed critical reviews, it often seems as if critical comments are less important when it comes to genres like sci-fi, with the fan reaction to the show seeming much more positive than that of the critics. It is this fan reaction that led to NBC renewing La Brea for a second season.
