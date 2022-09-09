Read full article on original website
Emmy Winners 2022: 'Ted Lasso,' 'The White Lotus,' and 'Squid Game' Won Big
The Emmy Awards are back in full-swing this year, with a star-studded evening of laughs (courtesy of SNL funny man and Millennial icon Kenan Thompson) and stunning dresses. After last week's impressive slate of winners during the Creative Arts Emmy Awards last week, which saw streaming shows (particularly from HBO Max) leading the way, there were no surprises to see the streamers reigning supreme this week as well.
Jennifer Coolidge Wins Outstanding Supporting Actress in Limited Series | Emmys 2022
Jennifer Coolidge has won the Emmy for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited Series at the 74th Television Academy Awards, which were handed out on Monday, September 12 at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. Also competing in the category were fellow nominees Connie Britton, Alexandra Daddario, Natasha Rothwell, and...
Lee Jung-Jae is the First Korean Actor to Win the Emmy for Lead Actor in a Drama Series
Lee Jung-jae has become the first Korean actor to win the Emmy Award for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series for his role in the global phenomenon Squid Game. In another notable milestone, he is the first to win the award for a non-English-speaking role. Lee won the award...
Sheryl Lee Ralph Is the First Black Actress to Win the Emmy for Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series in 35 Years
When Abbott Elementary premiered last year, the series quickly become a well-loved and welcome hit, becoming a staple within the television landscape. After a successful first season, the show was nominated for six total Emmy awards. Included among the nominations was Sheryl Lee Ralph for Supporting Actress in a Comedy. Ralph won the category, making her only the second Black woman in Emmys history to do so. This win also marks the first-ever Emmy win for Ralph.
Quinta Brunson is the Second Black Woman to Win the Emmy for Writing a Comedy Series
Quinta Brunson, creator of ABC’s popular sitcom Abbott Elementary, has become the second Black woman to win the Emmy for Writing a Comedy Series. The Philadelphia native won the Emmy for Outstanding Writing For a Comedy Series on September 12 for her work on the hit sitcom series. She is the first Black woman to win solo, and the second Black woman to win the category after Lena Waithe won the award for Master of None in 2017. Waithe shared her 2017 win with Aziz Ansari for the episode “Thanksgiving.”
'The White Lotus' Wins Outstanding Limited Series | Emmys 2022
The White Lotus has won the Emmy Award for Outstanding Limited Series. The limited series was up against Dopesick, The Dropout, Inventing Anna, and Pam & Tommy. The series was created, written, and directed by Mike White who also won this evening for directing the series. The White Lotus was a fan-favorite this evening, with Jennifer Coolidge and Murray Bartlett winning for their supporting roles.
'Stargirl' Season 3: Why Joel McHale's Return as Starman Elevates the Show
Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for Season 3 of Stargirl.Season 3 of the CW's Arrowverse-adjacent ensemble supe saga Stargirl has not only expanded the scope of the JSA but also followed through on the long-teased, full-time addition of Sylvester Pemberton, otherwise known as Starman, played by Joel McHale. Though there is initially a mutual warm welcome to the Dugan-Whitmore home, things start to turn sour when Sylvester begins to seek revenge on former members of the ISA. This, coupled with Courtney (Brec Bassinger) and Pat (Luke Wilson)’s immense respect for Sylvester, creates a new set of thematic layers that elevates Stargirl's continually evolving analysis of the definition of “good” and “evil.”
'Halo' Season 2 Begins Filming
Master Chief has returned to set. Paramount+ announced that their hit action-drama Halo, based on the popular video game franchise of the same name, has begun filming after a successful first outing on the streamer. Production is currently taking place in Iceland with additional filming scheduled to take place later this year in Budapest, Hungary.
Timothy Olyphant to Star in Steven Soderbergh's Limited Series 'Full Circle'
In January 2020 it was announced that director Steven Soderbergh had signed a multi-year overall deal with HBO and HBO Max, the deal includes a first look deal on films while also developing television series for the platforms. Soderbergh’s relationship with HBO has gone on to include the hit feature No Sudden Move and his latest project, Full Circle which was announced last year, has cast Timothy Olyphant.
Julia Garner Deserved Her Last 'Ozark' Emmy, Even When the Show Discounted Her
After the very first season concluded, it was very clear that Julia Garner’s Ruth Langmore was the standout character on Ozark. Given the dark, relentless nature of the show, it required a character who could call attention to the twisted nature of the story. While the Byrdes slowly begin to lose their humanity as they continue in their dark venture, Ruth begins to open up and notice the consequences of her actions. Although she adds a bit of comic relief now and then, Ruth ultimately becomes the heart of Ozark.
'Reacher' Season 2 Adds 'Outer Range' Star Shaun Sipos
After finishing a stint in this year's sci-fi drama Outer Range, Shaun Sipos is sticking with Prime Video and has officially joined Reacher. He will star as a lead in Season 2 of the series alongside Alan Ritchson, according to Deadline. Canadian-born Sipos will play the character of David O’Donnell....
'Quantum Leap' Reboot: Release Date, Trailer, Cast, and Everything You Need to Know
Nearly thirty years after the television series Quantum Leap aired its series finale, NBC's reboot of the much-beloved show—a combination of adventure, comedy, drama, and science fiction—is finally ready to air. Quantum Leap, starring Scott Bakula, was a cult hit for five seasons before its ambiguous 1993 finale. Now, the Quantum Leap reboot seeks to preserve the mythology and soul of the first show while updating the technology and cultural issues for 21st-century audiences. But will the reboot manage to generate the same audience loyalty as the original? Here's everything we know so far about the new show.
'House of the Dragon' Episode 4's Play Scene Shows How Out-of-Touch the Targaryens Really Are
Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for Episode 4 of House of the Dragon.Even though HBO’s House of the Dragon is one of the most expensive television shows ever made, the Game of Thrones prequel series hasn’t overwhelmed viewers with non-stop action. We didn’t get our first glimpse of large-scale combat until the epic standoff between Daemon Targaryen (Matt Smith) and the “Crabfeeder” (Daniel Scott-Smith) in last week’s “Second of His Name.” This week’s episode, “King of the Narrow Sea,” featured no major set pieces. It primarily told the story of how Daemon begins a complicated relationship with his niece, Rhaenyra (Milly Alcock).
Underrated Classics of Camp Cinema
Susan Sontag was a remarkable writer, filmmaker, political activist, and philosopher who is most well known for her famous essay, Notes on "Camp", which has since become a pivotal text that helped define the idea of camp as a specific aesthetic and sensibility and even inspired the theme of the 2019 annual Met Gala. The essay itself includes 58 points on what indeed constitutes authentic "camp" aestheticism, which can be used as a system of creative measurement in the realms of TV, art, and of course, film. In other words, camp is something that hard to pinpoint exactly, but you know it when you see it.
