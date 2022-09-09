Susan Sontag was a remarkable writer, filmmaker, political activist, and philosopher who is most well known for her famous essay, Notes on "Camp", which has since become a pivotal text that helped define the idea of camp as a specific aesthetic and sensibility and even inspired the theme of the 2019 annual Met Gala. The essay itself includes 58 points on what indeed constitutes authentic "camp" aestheticism, which can be used as a system of creative measurement in the realms of TV, art, and of course, film. In other words, camp is something that hard to pinpoint exactly, but you know it when you see it.

MOVIES ・ 1 DAY AGO