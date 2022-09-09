ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morgantown, WV

WVNews

Randy Allen Scheuvront

NUTTER FORT, W.Va. (WV News) — Randy Allen Scheuvront, 62, of Clarksburg, passed away on Wednesday, September 14, 2022. He was born in Clarksburg on October 11, 1959, a son of the late Carl D. and Rose A. Eckard Scheuvront.
CLARKSBURG, WV
WVNews

Ribbon cutting

SHINNSTON, W.Va. (WV News) — A ribbon cutting was held Wednesday in Shinnston for a new walk…
SHINNSTON, WV
WVNews

U.S. Secretary of Education Cardoza visits Morgantown, West Virginia

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — West Virginia University students had the opportunity to speak with U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona about mental health during a roundtable discussion Wednesday morning. The stop at WVU was part of Cardona’s Road to Success Back to School Bus Tour, a multi-state, multi-week...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVNews

Ella Mae Furr

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — Ella Mae Furr, 91, of St. Albans went home to with the Lord on…
SAINT ALBANS, WV
State
West Virginia State
Morgantown, WV
Business
City
Morgantown, WV
WVNews

West Virginia Child Advocacy Network recognizes 7

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The West Virginia Child Advocacy Network recognized seven individuals with One With Courage Awards for their commitment to preventing child abuse and helping child survivors of abuse heal in the Mountain State. The awards were presented at the One With Courage Awards Reception on September 12 at the Charleston Coliseum & Convention Center.
CHARLESTON, WV
WVNews

A much needed visit and discussion

We’re encouraged to see U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona visit West Virginia as part of his multi-state Road to Success Back to School Bus Tour. As our Morgantown Staff Writer Will Dean reports in today’s edition, Cardona visited with West Virginia University students on Wednesday, discussing mental health issues.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVNews

Aldfrson-Broaddus celebrates 50 years of having a PA program

PHILIPPI, W.Va. (WV News) — Alderson Broaddus University is planning to celebrate the 50th anniversary of graduating its first class of physician assistants. Several events will take place to honor the occasion on Sept. 30 and Oct. 1 during Homecoming weekend, including a free six-hour category 1 CME conference, a PA alumni dinner, and a recognition ceremony of the program’s pioneers, alumni, students and faculty.
PHILIPPI, WV
WVNews

Award winners

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The West Virginia Child Advocacy Network recognized seven individuals wi…
#Aco#Wvu Medicine
WVNews

David Anthony 'Tony' Cunningham

FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WV News) — David Anthony “Tony” Cunningham, 49, of Bridgeport was called to his heavenly home on Tuesday, September 13, 2022, following a short battle with cancer. He was surrounded by his family at home. Tony was born April 26, 1973, in Pittsburgh, PA. He...
BRIDGEPORT, WV
NewsBreak
Economy
WVNews

'Disgusted and angry': WVa clinic ends abortions post ban

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — A pregnant 16-year-old girl panicked when she got a call from the only abortion clinic in West Virginia telling her that her appointment had been canceled and she needed to book one out-of-state. “She started crying and said, ‘I don’t know what’s going on. Can...
WOMEN'S HEALTH
WVNews

Bridgeport golf sends off seniors with home victory

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — Bridgeport golf celebrated its class of four seniors in style Wednesday with a victory over Fairmont Senior and Philip Barbour and a team dinner after the match at Bridgeport Country Club. The Indians put up a team score of 166, besting Fairmont Senior’s 174...
BRIDGEPORT, WV

