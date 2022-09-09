Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WVNews
Randy Allen Scheuvront
NUTTER FORT, W.Va. (WV News) — Randy Allen Scheuvront, 62, of Clarksburg, passed away on Wednesday, September 14, 2022. He was born in Clarksburg on October 11, 1959, a son of the late Carl D. and Rose A. Eckard Scheuvront.
WVNews
Ribbon cutting
SHINNSTON, W.Va. (WV News) — A ribbon cutting was held Wednesday in Shinnston for a new walk…
WVNews
U.S. Secretary of Education Cardoza visits Morgantown, West Virginia
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — West Virginia University students had the opportunity to speak with U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona about mental health during a roundtable discussion Wednesday morning. The stop at WVU was part of Cardona’s Road to Success Back to School Bus Tour, a multi-state, multi-week...
WVNews
Ella Mae Furr
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — Ella Mae Furr, 91, of St. Albans went home to with the Lord on…
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WVNews
West Virginia Child Advocacy Network recognizes 7
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The West Virginia Child Advocacy Network recognized seven individuals with One With Courage Awards for their commitment to preventing child abuse and helping child survivors of abuse heal in the Mountain State. The awards were presented at the One With Courage Awards Reception on September 12 at the Charleston Coliseum & Convention Center.
WVNews
A much needed visit and discussion
We’re encouraged to see U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona visit West Virginia as part of his multi-state Road to Success Back to School Bus Tour. As our Morgantown Staff Writer Will Dean reports in today’s edition, Cardona visited with West Virginia University students on Wednesday, discussing mental health issues.
WVNews
Aldfrson-Broaddus celebrates 50 years of having a PA program
PHILIPPI, W.Va. (WV News) — Alderson Broaddus University is planning to celebrate the 50th anniversary of graduating its first class of physician assistants. Several events will take place to honor the occasion on Sept. 30 and Oct. 1 during Homecoming weekend, including a free six-hour category 1 CME conference, a PA alumni dinner, and a recognition ceremony of the program’s pioneers, alumni, students and faculty.
WVNews
Award winners
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The West Virginia Child Advocacy Network recognized seven individuals wi…
IN THIS ARTICLE
WVNews
Friends of WVU Hospitals holds inaugural golf tournament at Morgantown, West Virginia's Pines County Club
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — There was plenty of sunshine, cooler temperatures and a nice breeze at the inaugural Friends of WVU Hospitals golf tournament held Wednesday at the Pines Country Club, with 80 golfers teeing off for a good cause. The event brought together vendors, supporters, administrators and...
WVNews
Commission proclaims Saturday as 'Eddie Davisson Day' in Harrison County, West Virginia
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — This Saturday will be Eddie Davisson day throughout Harrison County following a proclamation by the Harrison County Commission honoring the longtime musician and Harrison County native. Ron Watson, the former county commissioner, made the recommendation that the current commission honor Davisson.
WVNews
Ribbon cutting held for Shinnston, West Virginia, walking tour business
SHINNSTON, W.Va. (WV News) — A ribbon cutting was held Wednesday in Shinnston for a new walking tour of the community. Johnna Nestor is the guide and owner of Shinnston Folklore & Historical Tours.
WVNews
David Anthony 'Tony' Cunningham
FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WV News) — David Anthony “Tony” Cunningham, 49, of Bridgeport was called to his heavenly home on Tuesday, September 13, 2022, following a short battle with cancer. He was surrounded by his family at home. Tony was born April 26, 1973, in Pittsburgh, PA. He...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WVNews
'Disgusted and angry': WVa clinic ends abortions post ban
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — A pregnant 16-year-old girl panicked when she got a call from the only abortion clinic in West Virginia telling her that her appointment had been canceled and she needed to book one out-of-state. “She started crying and said, ‘I don’t know what’s going on. Can...
WVNews
West Virginia State Assessor, John McCuskey, discusses dilapidated houses
West Virginia State Auditor, John B. "JB" McCuskey spoke to the Harrison County Mayors Association about clearing dilapidated houses from municipalities. McCuskey noted a statewide effort to unite all municipalities and counties in one major demolition contract.
WVNews
Bport golfer Jaydon Gregory taps in.JPG
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — Bridgeport golf celebrated its class of four seniors in style …
WVNews
Defendant briefly escapes custody from Harrison, West Virginia, Courthouse, gets new felony charge
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — A 45-year-old Morgantown man ran from a Harrison County courtroom and out a side door of the courthouse when he was remanded for a bond revocation, a deputy alleged. Harrison Deputy Z.R. Bartlett charged Akiba Lamar Dillard with felony escape after Dillard was taken...
WVNews
Main Street Fairmont, West Virginia, to hold final Hometown Market of the summer this weekend
FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WV News) — Main Street Fairmont’s End of Summer Bash Hometown Market is set to be held this Saturday, marking the last chance residents will get to shop at local vendors downtown until the Feast of the Seven Fishes. The Hometown Markets have occurred monthly on...
WVNews
Courthouse front.png
KEYSER, W.Va. (WV News) - A little over a month since announcing they had purchased a buildi…
WVNews
Bridgeport golf sends off seniors with home victory
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — Bridgeport golf celebrated its class of four seniors in style Wednesday with a victory over Fairmont Senior and Philip Barbour and a team dinner after the match at Bridgeport Country Club. The Indians put up a team score of 166, besting Fairmont Senior’s 174...
WVNews
City of Fairmont examines Beltline neighborhood revitalization with community meetings
FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WV News) — Last week, officials with the city of Fairmont’s Planning Department held a series of meetings with community stakeholders and residents to determine the best course of action for a potential revitalization project for the Beltline neighborhood. The Beltline neighborhood contains everything from the...
Comments / 0