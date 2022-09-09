ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kent State joins with University of Akron for new law school program

By Record-Courier
Kent State University and the University of Akron are looking to lessen the financial burden and expedite the process when it comes to going to law school.

KSU and the University of Akron School of Law recently finalized a Juris Doctor degree partnership program, which creates a sequential system for students to obtain a bachelor’s degree from Kent State and a law degree from the University of Akrono in six years.

The program, referred to as a "3+3" degree program, offers broader educational opportunities for eligible students, allowing them to complete both degrees in a shorter time period than might otherwise be possible and at a lower cost, KSU stated in a release. Instead of the typical seven years of schooling requiring to earn a law degree, participants in program can earn their degree in six years.

"It is about saving time. It's about saving money, but it's also this seamless process that students go through," said Melody Tankersley, senior vice president and provost at KSU.

The universities joined forces because they realized a lot of students wanted to remain in Northeast Ohio and not have to deal with the additional stress of applying to law schools out of state and basically starting over.

“We are delighted to begin this new 3+3 partnership with Kent State,” said Emily Janoski-Haehlen, dean of UA's School of Law. “Year in year out, the law school enrolls more incoming students from Kent State than any other school besides the University of Akron, so we believe there will be a lot of interest in this new program.”

Interested students may apply for inclusion into the 3+3 program at their initial application for admission to Kent State or at any time while enrolled at Kent State.

After selection and admission, students will automatically be admitted into the University of Akron's law school after they complete three years or more of a baccalaureate degree, and if they maintain good academic, meet LSAT and grade point average standards and other criteria . Kent State will have discretion to select which majors will be eligible for the program. The school now offers degree pathways for 11 majors.

This is the second 3+3 program partnership established by Kent State. In 2022, KSU announced a 3+3 agreement with Cleveland State University’s Cleveland-Marshall College of Law.

All KSU degree pathways can be found on the Degree Pathways website.

UA's law school has established four other 3+3 partnerships. Other partners include Walsh University, the University of Mount Union, Robert Morris University and Youngstown State University. University of Akron students enrolled in political science or philosophy can also take advantage of the 3+3 with Akron Law.

