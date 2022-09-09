ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lynn, MA

POLICE LOG: 9-9-22

By Daily Item Staff
All address information, particularly arrests, reflect police records. In the event of a perceived inaccuracy, it is the sole responsibility of the concerned party to contact the relevant police department and have the department issue a notice of correction to the Daily Item. Corrections or clarifications will not be made without express notice of change from the arresting police department.

LYNN

Arrests

Steven Adams , 57, of 66 Lewis St. was arrested and charged with assault and battery with a dangerous weapon causing serious bodily injury, strangulation or suffocation, assault to murder, and unarmed robbery.

Matthew Donovan , 40, of 104 Newhall St. was arrested on a straight warrant and charged with larceny, breaking and entering, disorderly conduct, and threatening to commit a crime.

Accidents

A report of a motor vehicle crash at 12:33 p.m. Wednesday at 269 Union St.; at 4:07 p.m. Wednesday at Essex and Fayette Streets; at 4:34 p.m. Wednesday at Ellis and School Streets; at 4:59 p.m. Wednesday at 246 Essex St.; at 6:51 a.m. Thursday at Boston and Kirtland Streets; at 8:16 a.m. Thursday at 70 Hamilton Ave.

Overdoses

A report of an overdose at 5:23 p.m. Wednesday at 12 Fearless Ave.; at 12:26 a.m. Thursday at 285 Lynn Shore Drive.

Thefts

A report of larceny at 10:33 p.m. Wednesday at the 7-11 at 3 Lynnfield St.

SAUGUS

Accidents

A report of a motor vehicle crash with injuries at 12:05 a.m. Tuesday at 129 Winter St.; at 2:13 p.m. Wednesday at 300 Broadway.

A report of a motor vehicle crash at 7:13 p.m. Wednesday at 323 Broadway.

Thefts

A report of larceny at 12:37 p.m. Tuesday at 564 Broadway; at 2:29 p.m. Tuesday at 9 Castle Rock Road; at 5:53 p.m. Tuesday.

Threats

A report of a threat at 4:21 p.m. Tuesday at 421 Broadway.

PEABODY

Accidents

A report of a motor vehicle crash at 4:32 p.m. Wednesday at 104 Newbury St.; at 5:27 p.m. on Newbury Street.

Thefts

A report of larceny at 8:58 p.m. at 11 Lake St.

Threats

A report of a threat at 10:00 p.m. Wednesday at 7 Silverleaf Way.

