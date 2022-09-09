Read full article on original website
Related
bulletin-news.com
Maplewood man gets prison for St. Paul drive-by shooting after violating plea agreement
In connection with a drive-by shooting in St. Paul in 2020 and fleeing police in a car the previous year, a Maplewood man was sentenced to almost five years in prison on Tuesday for breaking the terms of his plea deal with Ramsey County prosecutors. Last year, Darnell Allen Davis,...
redlakenationnews.com
St. Paul man sentenced to 43 years in nation's largest sextortion prosecution
One young girl cut her skin with razors to distract from her mental anguish. Another turned to cocaine and meth because she couldn't afford therapy. A third girl never planned for life after high school, convinced she would kill herself by 18. Together, theirs and other stories pieced together a...
Minnesota Man Sentenced For Causing Deaths of 11 People
St. Paul, MN (KROC-AM News) - A Twin Cities man has been sentenced to life in prison for his role in the deaths of 11 people across the United States. According to the US Attorney for Minnesota, 31-year-old Aaron Broussard of Hopkins operated an online business called PlanetFoodUSA.net and sold deadly doses of fentanyl to unsuspecting customers who believed they were purchasing a supplement similar to Adderall. 11 of his customers died as a result of overdoses of the synthetic opioid and four others suffered serious bodily injury. It was also alleged that Broussard never warned his customers even after he learned that several had been hospitalized and nearly died.
bulletin-news.com
Permit-to-carry holder convicted of murder in St. Paul entitled to new trial
The Minnesota Court of Appeals decided on Monday that a man who was convicted of fatally shooting another driver in St. Paul had a right to a new trial. The lone witness to the shooting testified during Anthony Trifiletti’s trial that she had been in constant communication with her sister, who eventually tested positive for COVID-19. A district court judge in Ramsey County ruled that the witness should not appear in court and authorized the reading of her earlier testimony’s transcript during the trial. As a result of Trifiletti’s attorney’s inability to cross-examine the witness, the appeals court determined that his constitutional rights had been infringed.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
kelo.com
Man burned at St. Paul brewery to receive $56 million
ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — A St. Paul man who was severely scalded by hot water while working at a local brewery is due to receive $56 million in damages and interest after filing a lawsuit six years ago. A Ramsey County jury awarded DeWarren Harris more than $35...
voiceofalexandria.com
Governor Walz authorizing state emergency aid for 13 Minnesota counties
(St. Paul, MN)--Governor Walz is authorizing state emergency assistance for 13 Minnesota counties impacted by severe thunderstorms this summer. Aitkin, Becker, Cass, Crow Wing, Itasca, Lac qui Parle, Mahnomen, Morrison, Norman, St. Louis, and Todd counties suffered damage from tornadoes, strong winds, heavy rain, and flooding June 20th through 24th. State aid is also going to Houston and Renville counties for severe storm damage on July 23rd.
Scammers involved in phishing, romance scheme sentenced to prison in MN federal case
MINNEAPOLIS — At the federal courthouse in Minneapolis on Monday, the leader of an enormous fraud scheme targeting both businesses and ordinary people was sent to prison to join his co-defendant. The defendants are Stephen Oseghale and Olumide Obidare — Nigerian nationals who were living in the U.S.
Hopkins man sentenced for selling fentanyl that caused 11 fatal overdoses
A Hopkins man will serve a life sentence after he distributed drugs that had fentanyl in them, causing 11 overdose deaths and serious bodily injury to four others. According to the office of Minnesota's U.S. Attorney Andrew Luger, 31-year-old Aaron Rhy Broussard was convicted on 17 counts, including conspiracy and distribution of fentanyl causing death.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Wisconsin woman charged in hit-and-run that killed father of 10
A 27-year-old woman from Wisconsin, Kyrie Fields, has been arrested and charged in the hit-and-run crash that killed Charlie Criniere last month.
swnewsmedia.com
MyPillow's Lindell says FBI seized his cellphone; agency confirms ‘law enforcement activity’
Mike Lindell, the founder of Chaska-based MyPillow and a 2020 presidential election conspiracy theorist, said Tuesday night, Sept. 13, that FBI agents seized his cellphone in southern Minnesota — an action at least partly corroborated by the agency. The exact legal context of Tuesday evening’s events in Mankato weren’t...
fox9.com
Emotional moments as family remembers victims of St. Paul quadruple homicide
ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - It was a solemn and emotional night on Monday in St. Paul as a family remembered the victims of a quadruple homicide who were found dead in a cornfield one year ago today . Thirty-five-year-old Loyace Foreman III, 26-year-old Matthew Isiah Pettus, 30-year-old Nitosha...
MN State Patrol Working to ID Pedestrian Struck and Killed by Car
(Minneapolis, MN (KROC-AM News) - Authorities in Minneapolis are investigating a deadly vehicle versus pedestrian crash. The State Patrol says the fatal incident was reported around 3:30 AM at the entrance ramp to southbound I-94 from West Broadway north of downtown Minneapolis. The victim was a woman walking along West Broadway and across the entrance ramp to the freeway. She was pronounced dead at the scene and, as of the last report, authorities were still working to identify her.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
How government is learning to cooperate with Minnesota’s tribal nations
This article was originally published by Agate magazine. In 2017 Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT) workers dug up part of an ancestral graveyard of the Fond du Lac Band of Lake Superior Chippewa while working near Mission Creek in the far western end of Duluth. Headlines blared, work stopped, and the agency apologized to angry Band members. After three years of excavation and reconstruction, the cemetery has been rebuilt and a memorial is under construction.
Abogados Café in St. Paul's vision for justice and hospitality
ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Coffee is now being served with a new twist in St. Paul.It's about two thousand miles from Latin America but on the inside - it's hard to tell.Ofelia Ponce Martinez says, "The intention of the coffee shop is to show a small town in Latin America, so wanted people to be transported, from the tile to the colors to the wood shelves. The arches, the planters so everything is here, everything is here for a reason."Inti Martínez-Alemán and Martinez were born and raised in Honduras and came to St. Paul - to practice law and as...
3 non-union metro hospitals prepped to handle more patients amid nurse strike
MINNEAPOLIS -- There are three hospitals in the area that are not impacted by the nurses strike because they are non-union. Now those hospitals are doing to make sure the needs of patients and families are met.With more than 15,000 nurses walking the picket line, it's is the largest nurses strike in the country."They need to pay the nurses more. The nurses need to stay on strike until they pay more," said LeeShay Walker. Walker and Christopher Osorio receive their care from Hennepin Healthcare, one of three hospitals in the area where nurses do not belong to the nurses' union....
Two Minnesota Jane Doe Cases Are A Part Of DNA Doe Project
Two Minnesota cases: A New Brighton Jane Doe case from 2000 and a Bone Lake Jane Doe Case from 1993 are a part of the DNA Doe Project. The DNA Doe Project is a non-profit that uses investigative genetic genealogy to identify John and Jane Doe's unidentified remains. They have cutting-edge techniques that help with cases where the DNA was highly degraded or of low quantity.
kfgo.com
Tribal nation accuses state of tampering in mineral rights dispute
BISMARCK, N.D. – The Mandan, Hidatsa and Arikara Nation is accusing North Dakota officials of tampering with the tribes’ efforts to collect royalties from oil and gas production underneath a riverbed on the Fort Berthold Reservation. The state says the tribes have no legal claim. The latest grievance...
Hudson Star-Observer
Former 3M exec pleads no contest to trespass charges
Robert Cesena pleaded no contest to three misdemeanors on Monday, Sept. 12, at the St. Croix County Courthouse, stemming from stalking incidents earlier this year. Judge Scott Needham entered a guilty verdict on all three charges, but Cesena will face no imminent penalties, pending completion of a plan hammered out between Cesena’s attorney and prosecutors.
Missing man who was harvesting wild rice found dead in Minnesota river
A man who went missing in St. Louis County Saturday was found dead Sunday afternoon. The 43-year-old man has been identified as Keith Joseph Roy, from Orr, Minnesota. The St. Louis County Sheriff's Office said the man was harvesting wild rice in the Vermilion River, just north of Crane Lake, Minnesota, on Saturday.
Comments / 2