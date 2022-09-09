ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Paul, MN

Comments / 2

Related
Quick Country 96.5

Minnesota Man Sentenced For Causing Deaths of 11 People

St. Paul, MN (KROC-AM News) - A Twin Cities man has been sentenced to life in prison for his role in the deaths of 11 people across the United States. According to the US Attorney for Minnesota, 31-year-old Aaron Broussard of Hopkins operated an online business called PlanetFoodUSA.net and sold deadly doses of fentanyl to unsuspecting customers who believed they were purchasing a supplement similar to Adderall. 11 of his customers died as a result of overdoses of the synthetic opioid and four others suffered serious bodily injury. It was also alleged that Broussard never warned his customers even after he learned that several had been hospitalized and nearly died.
SAINT PAUL, MN
bulletin-news.com

Permit-to-carry holder convicted of murder in St. Paul entitled to new trial

The Minnesota Court of Appeals decided on Monday that a man who was convicted of fatally shooting another driver in St. Paul had a right to a new trial. The lone witness to the shooting testified during Anthony Trifiletti’s trial that she had been in constant communication with her sister, who eventually tested positive for COVID-19. A district court judge in Ramsey County ruled that the witness should not appear in court and authorized the reading of her earlier testimony’s transcript during the trial. As a result of Trifiletti’s attorney’s inability to cross-examine the witness, the appeals court determined that his constitutional rights had been infringed.
SAINT PAUL, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Minnesota Government
City
Campbell, MN
Saint Paul, MN
Government
City
Saint Paul, MN
kelo.com

Man burned at St. Paul brewery to receive $56 million

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — A St. Paul man who was severely scalded by hot water while working at a local brewery is due to receive $56 million in damages and interest after filing a lawsuit six years ago. A Ramsey County jury awarded DeWarren Harris more than $35...
SAINT PAUL, MN
voiceofalexandria.com

Governor Walz authorizing state emergency aid for 13 Minnesota counties

(St. Paul, MN)--Governor Walz is authorizing state emergency assistance for 13 Minnesota counties impacted by severe thunderstorms this summer. Aitkin, Becker, Cass, Crow Wing, Itasca, Lac qui Parle, Mahnomen, Morrison, Norman, St. Louis, and Todd counties suffered damage from tornadoes, strong winds, heavy rain, and flooding June 20th through 24th. State aid is also going to Houston and Renville counties for severe storm damage on July 23rd.
MINNESOTA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Personal Injury#Paul#Summit Brewing Company#Continental#Contitech#The Star Tribune
KROC News

MN State Patrol Working to ID Pedestrian Struck and Killed by Car

(Minneapolis, MN (KROC-AM News) - Authorities in Minneapolis are investigating a deadly vehicle versus pedestrian crash. The State Patrol says the fatal incident was reported around 3:30 AM at the entrance ramp to southbound I-94 from West Broadway north of downtown Minneapolis. The victim was a woman walking along West Broadway and across the entrance ramp to the freeway. She was pronounced dead at the scene and, as of the last report, authorities were still working to identify her.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Law
MinnPost

How government is learning to cooperate with Minnesota’s tribal nations

This article was originally published by Agate magazine. In 2017 Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT) workers dug up part of an ancestral graveyard of the Fond du Lac Band of Lake Superior Chippewa while working near Mission Creek in the far western end of Duluth. Headlines blared, work stopped, and the agency apologized to angry Band members. After three years of excavation and reconstruction, the cemetery has been rebuilt and a memorial is under construction.
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

Abogados Café in St. Paul's vision for justice and hospitality

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Coffee is now being served with a new twist in St. Paul.It's about two thousand miles from Latin America but on the inside - it's hard to tell.Ofelia Ponce Martinez says, "The intention of the coffee shop is to show a small town in Latin America, so wanted people to be transported, from the tile to the colors to the wood shelves. The arches, the planters so everything is here, everything is here for a reason."Inti Martínez-Alemán and Martinez were born and raised in Honduras and came to St. Paul - to practice law and as...
SAINT PAUL, MN
CBS Minnesota

3 non-union metro hospitals prepped to handle more patients amid nurse strike

MINNEAPOLIS -- There are three hospitals in the area that are not impacted by the nurses strike because they are non-union. Now those hospitals are doing to make sure the needs of patients and families are met.With more than 15,000 nurses walking the picket line, it's is the largest nurses strike in the country."They need to pay the nurses more. The nurses need to stay on strike until they pay more," said LeeShay Walker. Walker and Christopher Osorio receive their care from Hennepin Healthcare, one of three hospitals in the area where nurses do not belong to the nurses' union....
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
KROC News

Two Minnesota Jane Doe Cases Are A Part Of DNA Doe Project

Two Minnesota cases: A New Brighton Jane Doe case from 2000 and a Bone Lake Jane Doe Case from 1993 are a part of the DNA Doe Project. The DNA Doe Project is a non-profit that uses investigative genetic genealogy to identify John and Jane Doe's unidentified remains. They have cutting-edge techniques that help with cases where the DNA was highly degraded or of low quantity.
NEW BRIGHTON, MN
kfgo.com

Tribal nation accuses state of tampering in mineral rights dispute

BISMARCK, N.D. – The Mandan, Hidatsa and Arikara Nation is accusing North Dakota officials of tampering with the tribes’ efforts to collect royalties from oil and gas production underneath a riverbed on the Fort Berthold Reservation. The state says the tribes have no legal claim. The latest grievance...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Hudson Star-Observer

Former 3M exec pleads no contest to trespass charges

Robert Cesena pleaded no contest to three misdemeanors on Monday, Sept. 12, at the St. Croix County Courthouse, stemming from stalking incidents earlier this year. Judge Scott Needham entered a guilty verdict on all three charges, but Cesena will face no imminent penalties, pending completion of a plan hammered out between Cesena’s attorney and prosecutors.
HUDSON, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy