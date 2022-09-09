Read full article on original website
WPMI
Third Eye Blind to headline MoonPie Over Mobile New Year's Eve celebration
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — MoonPie Over Mobile have announced Third Eye Blind will headline the MoonPie Over Mobile New Year’s Eve celebration. Ring in the new year in downtown Mobile with a giant electronic MoonPie dropping as rock legend Third Eye Blind kickoff 2023 with a bang! This free event, in its 15th year, has grown to more than 50,000 revelers filling the streets with the festive vibe Mobile is known for.
WPMI
Comedian Louis CK to perform at Mobile Saenger January 18 2023
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Comedian Louis CK will perform at Mobile Saenger January 18 2023 at 7:30 p.m. Six-time Emmy Award winner Louis C.K. has released over eight stand up specials including Shameless, Chewed Up, Hilarious, Word - Live at Carnegie Hall (audio), Live at the Beacon Theater, Oh My God, Live at the Comedy Store, and most recently Louis C.K. 2017. Louis is the creator, writer, director, and star of the Peabody Award winning shows Louie and Horace and Pete. In January 2015, C.K. became the first comedian to sell out Madison Square Garden three times for the same tour.
WPMI
Government Plaza’s drip drama has returned
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Government Plaza’s drip drama has returned, but it’s different this time. There was a time when a rainy day at Government Plaza was a rainy day IN Government Plaza. Late arrivals to Mobile may not be aware that the atrium at Government Plaza...
WALA-TV FOX10
Surprising FOX10 News’ biggest fan, celebrating a special birthday
SARALAND, Ala. (WALA) - Monday was a big day for one special young man, better known as one of FOX10 News’ biggest fans. Camdon Mathis has watched FOX10 his whole life and on his 20th birthday, he lived out his dream of being in front of the camera. Walking...
WALA-TV FOX10
17th Annual Unity Event held at Lyons Park
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Clear skies greeted a long-standing event in the Port City. The Kingdom Covenant Connection’s 17th Annual Unity Event had them getting down in Lyons Park Saturday afternoon. Saturday was day two of the three-day event, which started with a unity walk, followed by a praise...
Daphne 7-year-old lands role on Netflix series
DAPHNE, Ala. (WKRG) — He’s making a name for himself in the acting world at just 7-years-old. “Did you ever think this would happen at your age right now,” asked WKRG News 5’s Blake Brown. “No,” EJ Sanchez replied. Sanchez has modeled for several years, but last September he added acting to his resume, auditioning […]
Bham Now
5 events that will rock your fall in Gulf Shores
One of the best parts about fall in the south is still being able to hit the beach. To keep the good times rolling from now to December, attend these don’t-miss events in Gulf Shores and Orange Beach. 1. 2nd Annual Orange Beach Freedom Fest | September 30-October 2.
‘Brookley by the Bay’ to be Mobile’s newest park
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — For the next several months, the City of Mobile will be making plans for a 98-acre park along the Mobile Bay, near Brookley Aeroplex. A workshop was held Tuesday evening, allowing the community to have input on what “Brookley by the Bay” should be. Although it’s very early in the planning stages, […]
Opp native, Pensacola High coach Cantrell Tyson relying on faith after suffering stroke
This is an opinion piece. It seemed like a normal game day for Opp native and Pensacola High head coach Cantrell Tyson. His team was preparing to start the second half against Pine Forest, Fla., on Saturday morning. (The game was moved from Friday for safety precautions). Suddenly, it was...
WALA-TV FOX10
AltaPointe Health Job Fair
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - If you’re looking for a job, there are several opportunities with AltaPointe Health. Recruitment specialist Tory Kraver joined us on Studio10 with the details on an upcoming AltaPointe Health Job Fair. She says, “The open interviews take place next week at the HR Office 5741...
Workshop planned in Toulminville to outline long-term improvements
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The city of Mobile wants to hear from people in the Toulminville area as the community holds a neighborhood planning workshop. We want to talk about improvements there. Read the full interview below or watch it in the video above. Bill: Well, the city of Mobile wants to hear from people […]
Best suburbs to live in Mobile County, according to Niche.com
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile County, the second-most populated county in Alabama, is home to several beautiful and welcoming communities. From beach access in Dauphin Island to the USS Alabama Battleship in Mobile, there are plenty of attractions, landmarks and things to do in Mobile County. Here is a list of the best suburbs Mobile […]
WPMI
Satsuma enforcing homecoming week curfew
SATSUMA, Ala. (WPMI) — Rolling trees with toilet paper is a traditional prank during homecoming week. Even the tree in front of Satsuma High School isn't spared. Principal David Diaz says kids will be kids, but he wants to ensure his students don't get hurt during the high jinks.
Mobile County Animal Shelter picks up animal unusual to the shelter
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile County Animal Shelter is known for helping dogs and cats get off the street and into a forever home. Now, the animal shelter is housing a different animal – a duck. The duck was picked up in the Irvington, Ala. area and brought into the animal shelter off Howells […]
WPMI
$10,000 in grants awarded to 8 'Love Your Community' teams in Mobile County for projects
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — A number of volunteer teams were awarded checks at Monday's Mobile County Commission meeting. A total of $10,000 is now going towards community beautification projects across the county. These teams have to have a certain amount of volunteer hours to qualify for this type of...
‘Why hasn’t this been built yet:’ Is Mobile finally going to get an indoor aquatics center?
Danny Corte has a feasibility study in his office that is gathering dust. If it were a person, it would be old enough to drink beer. Released in 2001, the study reaches a definitive conclusion: Mobile has a “significant demand” for an indoor aquatic center. “Here we are...
The Annual Alabama Coastal Cleanup is looking for volunteers
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The 35th Annual Alabama Coastal Cleanup takes place this weekend. Volunteers will gather in 26 different zones in Mobile and Baldwin counties to clean up debris from coastal waters and the shoreline. This year’s Coastal Cleanup is on Saturday from 8 a.m. to noon. Read the full interview below or watch […]
WAWA coming to Fairhope, first in Alabama
FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) — A piece of the north is headed down south, WAWA, a convenient store and gas station that is being built in Fairhope. WAWA is well known for its famous coffee bar and gourmet food. WAWA Inc. told Fairhope City leaders that the area was the perfect spot to build a new […]
utv44.com
Prichard man surprised to find house put on demolition list
MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — A man in Prichard is pleading with the city not to demolish his house. Terrance Edwards tells us the city has not given him enough time to get his house finished. He tells us he was not made aware that his house was on the demolition list, and he says he just wants to be able to live in the house that he worked so hard to get.
WPMI
New Coastal restaurant, bar hiring amid workforce shortage
ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WPMI) — A multi-million-dollar beachfront development is one step closer to reality as the new Coastal Orange Beach begins its hiring search. It may be a work in progress, but soon the construction site on Perdido Beach Blvd, across from Publix, will transform into a beachfront restaurant, bar, and shopping center.
