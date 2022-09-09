ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mobile, AL

WPMI

Third Eye Blind to headline MoonPie Over Mobile New Year's Eve celebration

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — MoonPie Over Mobile have announced Third Eye Blind will headline the MoonPie Over Mobile New Year’s Eve celebration. Ring in the new year in downtown Mobile with a giant electronic MoonPie dropping as rock legend Third Eye Blind kickoff 2023 with a bang! This free event, in its 15th year, has grown to more than 50,000 revelers filling the streets with the festive vibe Mobile is known for.
MOBILE, AL
WPMI

Comedian Louis CK to perform at Mobile Saenger January 18 2023

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Comedian Louis CK will perform at Mobile Saenger January 18 2023 at 7:30 p.m. Six-time Emmy Award winner Louis C.K. has released over eight stand up specials including Shameless, Chewed Up, Hilarious, Word - Live at Carnegie Hall (audio), Live at the Beacon Theater, Oh My God, Live at the Comedy Store, and most recently Louis C.K. 2017. Louis is the creator, writer, director, and star of the Peabody Award winning shows Louie and Horace and Pete. In January 2015, C.K. became the first comedian to sell out Madison Square Garden three times for the same tour.
MOBILE, AL
WPMI

Government Plaza’s drip drama has returned

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Government Plaza’s drip drama has returned, but it’s different this time. There was a time when a rainy day at Government Plaza was a rainy day IN Government Plaza. Late arrivals to Mobile may not be aware that the atrium at Government Plaza...
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

17th Annual Unity Event held at Lyons Park

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Clear skies greeted a long-standing event in the Port City. The Kingdom Covenant Connection’s 17th Annual Unity Event had them getting down in Lyons Park Saturday afternoon. Saturday was day two of the three-day event, which started with a unity walk, followed by a praise...
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Daphne 7-year-old lands role on Netflix series

DAPHNE, Ala. (WKRG) — He’s making a name for himself in the acting world at just 7-years-old. “Did you ever think this would happen at your age right now,” asked WKRG News 5’s Blake Brown. “No,” EJ Sanchez replied. Sanchez has modeled for several years, but last September he added acting to his resume, auditioning […]
Bham Now

5 events that will rock your fall in Gulf Shores

One of the best parts about fall in the south is still being able to hit the beach. To keep the good times rolling from now to December, attend these don’t-miss events in Gulf Shores and Orange Beach. 1. 2nd Annual Orange Beach Freedom Fest | September 30-October 2.
ORANGE BEACH, AL
WKRG News 5

‘Brookley by the Bay’ to be Mobile’s newest park

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — For the next several months, the City of Mobile will be making plans for a 98-acre park along the Mobile Bay, near Brookley Aeroplex. A workshop was held Tuesday evening, allowing the community to have input on what “Brookley by the Bay” should be. Although it’s very early in the planning stages, […]
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

AltaPointe Health Job Fair

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - If you’re looking for a job, there are several opportunities with AltaPointe Health. Recruitment specialist Tory Kraver joined us on Studio10 with the details on an upcoming AltaPointe Health Job Fair. She says, “The open interviews take place next week at the HR Office 5741...
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Best suburbs to live in Mobile County, according to Niche.com

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile County, the second-most populated county in Alabama, is home to several beautiful and welcoming communities. From beach access in Dauphin Island to the USS Alabama Battleship in Mobile, there are plenty of attractions, landmarks and things to do in Mobile County. Here is a list of the best suburbs Mobile […]
MOBILE COUNTY, AL
WPMI

Satsuma enforcing homecoming week curfew

SATSUMA, Ala. (WPMI) — Rolling trees with toilet paper is a traditional prank during homecoming week. Even the tree in front of Satsuma High School isn't spared. Principal David Diaz says kids will be kids, but he wants to ensure his students don't get hurt during the high jinks.
SATSUMA, AL
WKRG News 5

The Annual Alabama Coastal Cleanup is looking for volunteers

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The 35th Annual Alabama Coastal Cleanup takes place this weekend. Volunteers will gather in 26 different zones in Mobile and Baldwin counties to clean up debris from coastal waters and the shoreline. This year’s Coastal Cleanup is on Saturday from 8 a.m. to noon. Read the full interview below or watch […]
ALABAMA STATE
WKRG News 5

WAWA coming to Fairhope, first in Alabama

FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) — A piece of the north is headed down south, WAWA, a convenient store and gas station that is being built in Fairhope. WAWA is well known for its famous coffee bar and gourmet food. WAWA Inc. told Fairhope City leaders that the area was the perfect spot to build a new […]
FAIRHOPE, AL
utv44.com

Prichard man surprised to find house put on demolition list

MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — A man in Prichard is pleading with the city not to demolish his house. Terrance Edwards tells us the city has not given him enough time to get his house finished. He tells us he was not made aware that his house was on the demolition list, and he says he just wants to be able to live in the house that he worked so hard to get.
PRICHARD, AL
WPMI

New Coastal restaurant, bar hiring amid workforce shortage

ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WPMI) — A multi-million-dollar beachfront development is one step closer to reality as the new Coastal Orange Beach begins its hiring search. It may be a work in progress, but soon the construction site on Perdido Beach Blvd, across from Publix, will transform into a beachfront restaurant, bar, and shopping center.
ORANGE BEACH, AL

