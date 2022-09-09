Read full article on original website
Related
PWMania
MVP to Reform Hurt Business With Returning and New Members?
The Hurt Business, which included Bobby Lashley, MVP, Cedric Alexander, and Shelton Benjamin, was split up by WWE in early 2021 after enjoying success during the pandemic era. Lashley and MVP were kept together as Lashley would be managed by MVP. Early this year, that changed when MVP sided with...
PWMania
Possible WWE RAW Spoilers on Johnny Gargano and Seth Rollins
Tonight is a night that a lot of wrestling fans have been waiting for. It’s been 281 days since Johnny Gargano stepped inside of a wrestling ring. But who will he face?. PWInsider reports that Gargano’s opponent on tonight’s edition of RAW will be Alpha Academy’s, Chad Gable. Gargano last wrestled during the War Games match on December 21st 2021.
PWMania
Suspended AEW Name Has Returned to Work Following Backstage All Out Fight
As PWMania.com previously reported, after the 2022 AEW Out PPV event, members of The Elite and CM Punk are said to have gotten into a physical altercation after The Young Bucks and Kenny Omega “stormed into” CM Punk’s locker room. It has been reported that a number...
PWMania
Edge Written Off WWE TV on RAW?
It appears that a top star will be off television for some time after what transpired in the closing moments of RAW. Edge faced off against Dominik Mysterio in the main event of Monday’s episode. Despite Rey Mysterio’s pleas earlier in the show, Edge proceeded with the match.
RELATED PEOPLE
PWMania
Ted Dibiase Sends a Message to Former WWE Chairman Vince McMahon
WWE Hall of Famer Ted DiBiase recently spoke with the legendary Bill Apter for an interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, DiBiase commented on Vince McMahon’s retirement:. “Thank you. Thank you for the biggest break in my life. I’ve never known a man more dedicated to...
PWMania
MJF Introduces New Stable on AEW Dynamite and Rips Jon Moxley
MJF grabbed a microphone after Jon Moxley’s victory over Sammy Guevara to advance to the finals of the AEW World Title Tournament. He wanted to get some things off his chest, so he shared his thoughts with the fans. MJF came out to the ring to trash Jon Moxley....
PWMania
Kevin Nash Reveals Why He Sued WCW, Talks How Much He Made in TNA, Dixie Carter
WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash and Sean Oliver talk about WCW/NWO contracts on this week’s “Kliq This” podcast. Nash talked about merchandise checks for NWO in WCW and his royalties on NWO shirts:. “I don’t recall ever seeing a merchandise check in WCW. Not a dime....
PWMania
AEW Files Trademark for Faction
A new trademark application for the House of Black has been submitted by AEW. On September 8th, AEW submitted their application for the name. The trademark is listed for purposes relating to both merchandise and entertainment. The faction is led by Brody King, and also includes Buddy Matthews and Julia...
IN THIS ARTICLE
PWMania
MJF Responds to Criticism at AEW Stars Making References to WWE in Promos
AEW stars have been taking shots at WWE ever since the promotion was founded in 2019, including at AEW’s first event when Cody Rhodes smashed a throne that was designed to look like Triple H with a sledgehammer. MJF and Max Caster are two stars who frequently make references...
PWMania
Peacock and WWE Network Add New Independent Wrestling Content
The WWE Network and Peacock have added new independent wrestling content. The new programming includes shows from ICW, PROGRESS, and more. The shows are available to be seen at any time on-demand. Here is what was added:. ICW Fight Club 233 – 09/10/22. Craig Anthony returns to in-ring action...
PWMania
Roman Reigns Reveals Why Paul Heyman Became His Manager, Match with Logan Paul?
Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns recently appeared on Logan Paul’s “Impaulsive” podcast for an interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, Reigns told Logan Paul that he was a great contribution to WrestleMania 37:. “I think that’s the beauty of what you bring is...
PWMania
Steel Cage Match Revealed for WWE NXT One Year Anniversary Celebration
The one-year anniversary celebration episode of WWE NXT 2.0 will begin with a major match inside a Steel Cage on Tuesday. The results of the fan vote to determine the stipulation for The Creed Brothers’ match against the NXT Tag Team Champions Pretty Deadly have been counted, and the fans chose a match inside a steel cage. The other two possibilities were the Tornado Tag and No Disqualification.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
PWMania
WWE NXT Results – September 13, 2022
WWE NXT Results – September 13, 2022. Match starts off with Creed Brothers go right after Pretty Deadly. Pretty Deadly tries to escape the cage multiple times but the Creeds drag them back in. Pretty Deadly & Creed Brothers teeter at the top of the cage as Pretty Deadly come close to escaping but the Creeds drag them back in. Creed Brothers sends Pretty Deadly into the side of the cage. Elton Prince starts to climb the cage but Brutus Creed delivers a powerbomb to Prince into the steel.
PWMania
WWE NXT 2.0 Done, New Logo Introduced, Triple H and Shawn Michaels Comment
WWE NXT 2.0 appears to have ended with Tuesday night’s One Year Anniversary Celebration show. SmackDown Superstar Solo Sikoa captured the NXT North American Title from Carmelo Hayes in a surprise match-up in tonight’s NXT main event, as noted at this link. After the match, a video featuring NXT Superstars and the voice of WWE Hall of Famer & Senior Vice President of Talent Development Creative Shawn Michaels played.
PWMania
WWE NXT Preview for Tonight (9/13/22)
The special “One Year Anniversary Celebration” show will take place on tonight’s episode of WWE NXT 2.0 on the USA Network. The main event of this special episode will be a Steel Cage match between the NXT Tag Team Champions Pretty Deadly and The Creed Brothers. The stipulation was decided by voting from the audience.
PWMania
Update on New NXT Logo, Big Changes Coming to the WWE Performance Center Arena?
The new WWE NXT logo has been revealed, and it appears that major changes to the WWE Performance Center in Orlando are in the works. As PWMania.com previously reported, Tuesday night’s NXT 2.0 One Year Anniversary Celebration episode concluded with a video of NXT Superstars, narrated by WWE Senior Vice President of Talent Development Creative Shawn Michaels. Michaels spoke about NXT’s mission and how their message to the fans will never change. You can watch the video, which includes a shot of the NXT 2.0 logo fading to a new black and gold logo as well as comments from Michaels and WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H, by clicking here.
PWMania
AEW Dark Results – September 13, 2022
Match begins with Penelope Ford & Alice Crowley locking up. Ford chokes Crowley on the ropes before Crowley fires back with a chop. Crowley sends Ford to the mat but Ford rolls out to the apron. She delivers a kick, followed by a clothesline. She kicks Crowley’s face, then delivers a shin across Crowley’s neck.
PWMania
WWE NXT Viewership and Rating Report for 9/13/22
The viewership numbers for Tuesday’s special WWE NXT 2.0 One-Year Anniversary episode are in. According to Brandon Thurston of WrestleNomics, the show drew 728,000 live viewers on the USA Network, which is an increase from the 684,000 viewers that the show previously drewa week ago. The demographic of adults...
PWMania
Tony Khan on the Challenges of Sending AEW Stars to NJPW for Wrestle Kingdom 17
AEW and NJPW have been working together since the launch of All Elite Wrestling in 2019. AEW has allowed its wrestlers, such as Chris Jericho and Jon Moxley, to work events in Japan for NJPW. They recently collaborated on a show called Forbidden Door, which took place in June, and...
PWMania
Dakota Kai and IYO SKY Crowned New WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions
The new WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions are Damage CTRL’s Dakota Kai and IYO SKY. During Monday’s RAW, SKY and Kai won the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles by defeating Raquel Rodriguez and Aliyah. This was a rematch from the tournament finals that Aliyah and Rodriguez won back in late August. The first match ended in a controversial fashion as Aliyah pinned Kai, who was not legal at the time. Rodriguez and Aliyah went on to win the tournament.
Comments / 0