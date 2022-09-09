ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jersey City, NJ

5d ago

Amy will come out of this smelling like a rose because criminals don't ever go after other criminals in Jerky City.

Harsimus Cove Association calls on Jersey City Councilwoman DeGise to step down

At their first meeting since Jersey City Councilwoman-at-Large Amy DeGise’s July 19th hit-and-run, the Harsimus Cove Association called or her immediate resignation. ” … The Harsimus Cove Association’s work includes promoting safe streets and accountability in our local government. Councilperson Amy DeGise’s recent hit-and-run crash, in which she left a fellow Jersey City resident splayed out on the pavement, and the subsequent discovery of her past efforts to use her office for personal gain, show that she is not fit to represent Harsimus Cove or Jersey City,” the group said in a statement.
As expected, JCEA endorses ‘Education Matters’ Jersey City BOE slate

In what has become standard procedure in recent years, the Jersey City Education Association endorsed the “Education Matters” slate in the local board of education race. “On behalf of the nearly 4,000 Jersey City Public School educators and school support staff, I am pleased to announce our endorsement of the Education Matters team,” JCEA PAC Chair Mike Greco said in a statement.
10 hospitalized, 4 firefighters and 6 tenants, due to faulty mace incident in Jersey City

10 people were hospitalized, four firefighters and six tenants, due to a faulty mace incident in Jersey City early yesterday evening. The four-story apartment building at 500 Bergen Ave. was evacuated around 5 p.m. after calling in reports of a strange odor, prompting first responders and hazmat units to evacuate the building, according to city spokeswoman Kimberly Wallace-Scalcione.
Brown Assumes Irvington Council Seat; Beasley Takes Council Presidency

The Irvington Town Council tonight appointed Darlene Brown to replace Renee Burgess as Council Member at Large and voted Jamillah Beasley as President of the Council. Darlene Brown has been a resident of the Township of Irvington for 39 years and has been very active within our community. She is a mother of four and a grandmother of four beautiful and wonderful children. She is currently serving as the Southward District Leader; she has served as President of the Campfield Block Association for seven (7) years. Also, she was a Commissioner for the Irvington Housing Authority since 2014 and became the Chairwoman for the Irvington Housing Authority in 2017 until present. As a resident of Irvington she is constantly thinking of ways to make a difference in the lives of the stakeholders in the Township of Irvington. She is a proud member at Jehovah Jireh Praise a Worship Church Center in Newark NJ, Bishop Rudy V and Lady Carlton, and has been a member for twenty (20) years.
NJ park police officer indicted, allegedly stole $160K from union

TRENTON – A state park police officer was indicted last week on charges that he stole about $160,000 from two police unions he led, state prosecutors announced Wednesday. Acting Attorney General Matthew J. Platkin said Chris Smith, 48, of Hope used the money for personal meals at upscale restaurants, airfare and out-of-state outings not related to union business.
Inside the effort to protect students from neighborhood gun violence

Cars streaked past Bashir Muhammad Akinyele last month as he stood at the corner of a busy intersection across from a high school, baking under the midday sun. Then he stepped off the curb and faced the oncoming traffic.Desperation drove Akinyele to join the street protest, as it had many times before. A veteran teacher in Newark, New Jersey, Akinyele can name well over 40 former students who have been killed...
Traffic Alert For Jersey City & West Hudson Bridges

Hudson County has announced that traffic will be impacted beginning on Monday, September 19 in Jersey City and West Hudson for various road and bridge work. On Kennedy Boulevard, from Communipaw to Sip Avenues, the County will be installing High Friction Surface Treatment (HFST). The road must be dry for several days prior to installation of the product. The work is expected to take three days to complete. One lane of traffic will be maintained in each direction.
A killer took her son. New Jersey took her rights. | Opinion

When 18-year-old Moussa Fofana was shot and killed in June 2021 at the Maplewood sports complex where he was a high school soccer star, his parents wanted answers. Who? How? Why? Answers would not bring their son back, but it would provide a measure of support for their grief, which engulfed their days and stole their sleep at night. Answers would also help them find justice for their son. We’d all want the same for our loved ones.
Hudson County seeking poll workers: $21.43/hour for early voting, $300 on Election Day

The Hudson County Clerk’s Office and the Hudson County Board of Elections are seeking poll workers who will earn $21.43 an hour for early voting and $300 on Election Day. In order to be eligible, you must be a U.S. citizen, a New Jersey resident, and be registered to vote (unless you are under 18). High school and college students are encouraged to apply.
