Eric Richters
5d ago
KY needs massive property tax increase for more police. Enough milking national taxpayers with their socialism.
foxlexington.com
2 arrested in connection to disorder at UK Hospital
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — Two individuals are facing multiple charges after Saturday night’s disorder at UK Hospital. According to the University of Kentucky Police Department, the hospital was under enhanced security procedures following the shooting on Georgetown Road, which is typical protocol when gunshot victims are brought in.
Kentucky officer shot, suspect who fired at him killed by police returning fire
A person who fired at officers, wounding one, was killed when police returned fire while answering a call at a Kentucky hotel, a statement from Lexington Police said. Officers responded late Thursday to the Extended Stay America in Lexington and attempted to make contact with a suspect, a police statement said. The suspect fired a gun and one officer was wounded and taken to a hospital but was expected to survive, police said.
foxlexington.com
Lexington man gets 250 months in prison for armed fentanyl trafficking
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – A Lexington man was sentenced to 250 months after pleading guilty to armed fentanyl trafficking in May. Titus Mayhorn was sentenced in federal court on Wednesday for possession with intent to distribute 40 grams or more of fentanyl along with possession of firearms to facilitate drug trafficking.
WTVQ
2 found after taking KSP on pursuit, police say
RICHMOND, Ky. (WTVQ) The Lexington Metro Police Department took Johnson and Burns into custody just before 3 a.m. They are both lodged in the Fayette County Detention Center. Kentucky State Police are asking for the public’s assistance in finding two people who they say fled earlier this week in Madison County.
Wave 3
Troubleshooters: Tree trimmer faces years in prison
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Money doesn’t fall from trees, but two dozen homeowners feel like they threw their money away after a tree contractor cashed their checks and didn’t do the work. Mike Hebert only lost a $350 deposit, but when he found customer after customer who faced...
John Michael Montgomery, country singer, injured in East TN tour bus crash
The country music singer, 57, was injured in the crash along with two others.
Fox News
Kentucky football literally chomps gator after Florida victory
The Kentucky Wildcats went into Gainesville this past weekend and defeated the No. 12-ranked Florida Gators. So, to celebrate, they had themselves a very fitting meal. Kentucky’s starting quarterback, Will Levis, posted a photo to his Instagram story on Monday night showing a half-eaten alligator that the team dined on.
Fox News
Comments / 5