A person who fired at officers, wounding one, was killed when police returned fire while answering a call at a Kentucky hotel, a statement from Lexington Police said. Officers responded late Thursday to the Extended Stay America in Lexington and attempted to make contact with a suspect, a police statement said. The suspect fired a gun and one officer was wounded and taken to a hospital but was expected to survive, police said.

LEXINGTON, KY ・ 5 DAYS AGO