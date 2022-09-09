Read full article on original website
Related
People Cannot Wait For This Restaurant to Open in Hamburg
We're heading into the fall and while the summer is typically busy for restaurants, especially those who have patios, fall is always a popular time to visit restaurants as well. We just love being outside and doing fun activities in the crisp autumn air. There's just something cozy about it.
New lease on life for former Perry Projects in Buffalo
The largely boarded-up Commodore Perry housing complex in Buffalo is about to move forward with a long anticipated project. A 10 block area of Buffalo, is part of a major redevelopment unveiled this week by the BMHA.
New mixed-use building is officially open in Williamsville
WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y. — A brand new mixed-use building is officially open in Amherst. Bliss Construction and the town hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony Wednesday evening at The Tennyson. It's located along Main Street, off Transit Road. The complex features two buildings, including commercial space, and 24 luxury apartments. "The story...
Demolition to begin this week on Great Northern Grain Elevator
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Demolition is scheduled to begin on the Great Northern Grain Elevator in the next few days. This comes after months of fighting from preservationists to save the building after it was damaged during a storm with high winds last December. Demolition was originally paused by a restraining order, but that was lifted earlier this year.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
The tentative return to Tops
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Rose Wysocki’s family pleaded with her to transfer from the Tops Supermarket on Jefferson Avenue after she was trapped in the store during the May 14 shooting. She considered the move until she ran into a customer. “She had hugged me and was very happy...
$55 million investment helps revive former Dresser-Rand plant in Olean
OLEAN, N.Y. — Just over a year and a half ago, Cattaraugus County experienced what county officials have called “a real punch to the gut” after the former Dresser-Rand manufacturing plant closed. Within the next few weeks, that is all set to change as two major companies, which are spearheaded by Miami Dolphins owner Stephen Ross, are set to bring it back to life.
'WNY Get Hired Job Fair' to take place Wednesday
CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. — People looking for a job can head down to the Walden Galleria this week for a job fair. "WNY Get Hired Job Fair" is set to take place on Wednesday on the lower level of the shopping center near the Apple Store from 2-6 p.m. Employers...
Upscale senior living campus developer eyes $50 million Amherst project
AMHERST, N.Y. — Omni Smart Living has targeted a northeastern Amherst parcel for a $50 million senior independent living campus. The privately held, Cleveland-based company also is considering a second suburban site for another senior independent living campus, said Gary Bailes, Omni vice president of development. “We are all...
IN THIS ARTICLE
An impressive history, a promising future
BUFFALO, N.Y. — A $20 million project in Buffalo's Black Rock neighborhood is moving forward, promising to transform a massive former industrial complex and in the process resurrect history, by creating a new future for a former brewing giant. If you drive through Black Rock, you've probably seen the...
Construction resumes at Trico Building site, project balloons to $112M
BUFFALO, N.Y. — It has been a long journey for the redevelopment of the Trico Building. Back at his state of the city address in 2015, Mayor Byron Brown praised Peter Krog and his plans to convert the abandoned manufacturing space. "Thanks to Peter Krog, Trico is being transformed...
Buffalo marks 'Welcoming Week' with Niagara Square ceremony
BUFFALO, N.Y. — It's national 'Welcoming Week' across the country and in Buffalo, on Tuesday a ceremony was held to recognize the importance of welcoming immigrants and refugees to the City of Good Neighbors. From the time when Poles and other eastern Europeans settled on the east side in...
Inclusive playground opens in West Seneca
WEST SENECA, N.Y. — In West Seneca, on Monday a new inclusive playground officially opened!. It's located at Winchester Academy at Erie 1 BOCES and it took nearly a year to complete. The inclusive playground lets kids play on swings, slides, ramps, and much more. Mike Capuana, the District...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
This Is The Highest Paying Job In Buffalo, New York
Everyone dreams of making more money to make their lives more comfortable. But which job actually takes home the biggest paycheck in Buffalo, New York?. According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, Cardiologists are the highest paying profession in Western New York, making an annual mean wage of $346,280, or $166.48 per hour.
wellsvillesun.com
Hornell’s Tim Horton’s location set, popular coffee spot investing in the Southern Tier
The news on the Hornell Sun on Sunday that a Tim Horton’s was coming was a surprise to many residents, and it’s another feather in the cap to economic development in the Maple City. Hornell Mayor John Buckley confirmed the Tim Horton’s will be built on Seneca Street...
New Deli from NYC in Elmira
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Lucky 7 Deli is open and ready to serve the Elmira community. Coming from Brooklyn, the New York City Deli brings many different snack and food options to the twin tiers. Lucky 7 Deli, located at 900 Walnut St. Elmira, NY 14901, is open Monday – Saturday from 6:00 A.M. to […]
Really Bad Accident Stops Traffic in Buffalo, New York
There is a really bad, scary accident going on in Buffalo right now that will completely stop you on your way to work this morning. Just around 7:45 AM this morning, a 5-car accident happened on the 190 Northbound by the Elm Street and Church Street exits. One of the cars spun out and blocked the two left-hand lanes. Nobody got out of the car and everyone on social media was concerned. Traffic kept weaving between the accident, but because of the traffic, emergency crews couldn't reach the scene for almost 20 minutes.
Tonawanda man sentenced for exchanging explicit messages with a minor
BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Erie County District Attorney's Office said a Tonawanda man was sentenced Wednesday morning and sentenced to 364 days in jail. According to the news release, 39-year-old Daniel W. Syracuse admitted that he knowingly acted in a manner likely to be injurious to the physical, mental, or moral welfare of a child who was less than 17-year-old by exchanging sexually explicit messages and images with a juvenile in 2015.
New menu revealed ahead of Bills season opener
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — Families heading to the Bills game on Monday will be able to try a lot of new dishes at the stadium. The chefs at the stadium showed off some of those new food options on Wednesday. The chefs at Delaware North say they are focusing on local food and convenience for the fans.
Starbucks labor organizer announces resignation from Buffalo store
BUFFALO, N.Y. — A high-profile labor organizer has resigned from Starbucks, saying the company forced her out because of her union leadership. Jaz Brisack, a barista who helped lead the unionization of a store in downtown Buffalo late last year, said Wednesday that her last day at the company will be Sept. 18. The vote at Brisack’s store kicked off a movement; since then, at least 238 U.S. Starbucks stores have voted to unionize, according to the National Labor Relations Board.
Perry Projects makeover: Plans discussed for demolition, renovation
BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Municipal Housing Authority is now focusing its plans to transform one of its complexes, which has been regarded as a major eyesore for a long time. 2 On Your Side learned more on what to expect for the Perry Projects in the Old First...
2 On Your Side
Buffalo, NY
25K+
Followers
17K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT
Western New York local newshttps://www.wgrz.com/
Comments / 8