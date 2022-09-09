ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jamestown, NY

2 On Your Side

New mixed-use building is officially open in Williamsville

WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y. — A brand new mixed-use building is officially open in Amherst. Bliss Construction and the town hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony Wednesday evening at The Tennyson. It's located along Main Street, off Transit Road. The complex features two buildings, including commercial space, and 24 luxury apartments. "The story...
WILLIAMSVILLE, NY
2 On Your Side

Demolition to begin this week on Great Northern Grain Elevator

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Demolition is scheduled to begin on the Great Northern Grain Elevator in the next few days. This comes after months of fighting from preservationists to save the building after it was damaged during a storm with high winds last December. Demolition was originally paused by a restraining order, but that was lifted earlier this year.
BUFFALO, NY
Buffalo, NY
2 On Your Side

The tentative return to Tops

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Rose Wysocki’s family pleaded with her to transfer from the Tops Supermarket on Jefferson Avenue after she was trapped in the store during the May 14 shooting. She considered the move until she ran into a customer. “She had hugged me and was very happy...
BUFFALO, NY
2 On Your Side

$55 million investment helps revive former Dresser-Rand plant in Olean

OLEAN, N.Y. — Just over a year and a half ago, Cattaraugus County experienced what county officials have called “a real punch to the gut” after the former Dresser-Rand manufacturing plant closed. Within the next few weeks, that is all set to change as two major companies, which are spearheaded by Miami Dolphins owner Stephen Ross, are set to bring it back to life.
OLEAN, NY
2 On Your Side

An impressive history, a promising future

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A $20 million project in Buffalo's Black Rock neighborhood is moving forward, promising to transform a massive former industrial complex and in the process resurrect history, by creating a new future for a former brewing giant. If you drive through Black Rock, you've probably seen the...
BUFFALO, NY
2 On Your Side

Inclusive playground opens in West Seneca

WEST SENECA, N.Y. — In West Seneca, on Monday a new inclusive playground officially opened!. It's located at Winchester Academy at Erie 1 BOCES and it took nearly a year to complete. The inclusive playground lets kids play on swings, slides, ramps, and much more. Mike Capuana, the District...
WEST SENECA, NY
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
Cuba
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Power 93.7 WBLK

This Is The Highest Paying Job In Buffalo, New York

Everyone dreams of making more money to make their lives more comfortable. But which job actually takes home the biggest paycheck in Buffalo, New York?. According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, Cardiologists are the highest paying profession in Western New York, making an annual mean wage of $346,280, or $166.48 per hour.
BUFFALO, NY
WETM 18 News

New Deli from NYC in Elmira

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Lucky 7 Deli is open and ready to serve the Elmira community. Coming from Brooklyn, the New York City Deli brings many different snack and food options to the twin tiers. Lucky 7 Deli, located at 900 Walnut St. Elmira, NY 14901, is open Monday – Saturday from 6:00 A.M. to […]
ELMIRA, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Really Bad Accident Stops Traffic in Buffalo, New York

There is a really bad, scary accident going on in Buffalo right now that will completely stop you on your way to work this morning. Just around 7:45 AM this morning, a 5-car accident happened on the 190 Northbound by the Elm Street and Church Street exits. One of the cars spun out and blocked the two left-hand lanes. Nobody got out of the car and everyone on social media was concerned. Traffic kept weaving between the accident, but because of the traffic, emergency crews couldn't reach the scene for almost 20 minutes.
BUFFALO, NY
2 On Your Side

Tonawanda man sentenced for exchanging explicit messages with a minor

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Erie County District Attorney's Office said a Tonawanda man was sentenced Wednesday morning and sentenced to 364 days in jail. According to the news release, 39-year-old Daniel W. Syracuse admitted that he knowingly acted in a manner likely to be injurious to the physical, mental, or moral welfare of a child who was less than 17-year-old by exchanging sexually explicit messages and images with a juvenile in 2015.
TONAWANDA, NY
2 On Your Side

New menu revealed ahead of Bills season opener

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — Families heading to the Bills game on Monday will be able to try a lot of new dishes at the stadium. The chefs at the stadium showed off some of those new food options on Wednesday. The chefs at Delaware North say they are focusing on local food and convenience for the fans.
BUFFALO, NY
2 On Your Side

Starbucks labor organizer announces resignation from Buffalo store

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A high-profile labor organizer has resigned from Starbucks, saying the company forced her out because of her union leadership. Jaz Brisack, a barista who helped lead the unionization of a store in downtown Buffalo late last year, said Wednesday that her last day at the company will be Sept. 18. The vote at Brisack’s store kicked off a movement; since then, at least 238 U.S. Starbucks stores have voted to unionize, according to the National Labor Relations Board.
BUFFALO, NY
2 On Your Side

2 On Your Side

