Video records man stealing license plate in store parking lot Tuesday p.m.
Police are looking for the person who stole a license plate from a 73-year-old Salina woman's minivan while the vehicle was parked at a store Tuesday afternoon. The woman had gone into Dollar Tree, 1201 W. Crawford Street, leaving her 43-year-old daughter sitting in her 2013 Dodge Grand Caravan, Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester said this morning. At approximately 3 p.m. Tuesday, a Hispanic male pulled in next to the vehicle in a black Dodge Caravan.
Suspect sought after coworkers battered in southwest Salina
Police are looking for a known suspect in the battering of three people at a southwest Salina residence early Tuesday. Officers were sent to the 1400 block of Derby Street at approximately 2:30 a.m. Tuesday for the report of people being battered, Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester said this morning. All persons involved in the incident work together and had gone to a local bar after work, he said. They then went to the residence of a co-worker.
Saline County Booking Activity, Sept. 14
Following is recent booking activity for the Saline County Jail, as provided by law enforcement. Photos, if provided, are courtesy of Saline County Jail. All persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. NAME: Dutcher, Xander Bryan; 19; Wichita. CHARGES REQUESTED: Failure to appear. NAME: Garst,...
North Kansas man arrested on moped after two-county police chase
MITCHELL COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) — A Downs, Kansas, man was arrested on Tuesday after a police chase in two counties. According to a news release by the Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office, 37-year-old Bryan Troxel was arrested after a pursuit in Mitchell and Osborne counties. The sheriff’s office says law enforcement pulled Troxel over for driving […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
Multiple tools stolen from SW Salina house being remodeled
A number of power tools and hand tools were among the items stolen from a house being remodeled in southwest Salina. A 50-year-old man from Texas told police that he received a message about 8 a.m. Friday from someone doing yard work on his property in the 1200 block of Fairway Avenue that the back door to the house was open, Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester said this morning.
KAKE TV
Police investigating criminal threat made to Lindsborg high school
LINDSBORG, Kan. (KAKE) - Lindsborg police are investigating a threat made to Smoky Valley High School with no suspect identified yet. On Monday September 9, authorities were contacted about a possible threat made to the school over social media and immediately began investigating. Heath Logan the superintendent of USD 400, says classes will continue at their regular schedule and there will be an increased law enforcement presence at the school during the investigation.
Teen escapes, fire destroys pickup after rollover SE of Salina
A Salina teen escaped injury after a pickup he was driving rolled and caught fire Friday night southeast of the city. Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan said this morning that Josiah Reilly, 19, of Salina, was southbound on S. Holmes Road just south of E. Water Well Road when a wash-boarded area of the roadway caused him to lose control of the 1969 Chevrolet C10 pickup he was driving. The pickup fishtailed, rolled onto its side in the west ditch, and caught fire.
kiowacountysignal.com
Buffalo suspected in owner’s death also injures Kansas deputy
An August 7 incident involving a buffalo, an Ellsworth man and a Kansas sheriff ’s deputy did not end well and circumstances are still under investigation. Scott Schroeder, 56, of Bushton was killed in a probable buffalo attack and an unnamed Ellsworth deputy was injured. The buffalo also died.
McPherson man dies following Reno County crash
RENO COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) — A McPherson man has died as a result of a crash in Reno County on Tuesday. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log says around 2 p.m. on Tuesday, 46-year-old Michael Godwin was traveling north on Highway 61 in a 1997 GMC van. The log says he traveled through the median, […]
KWCH.com
2 dead after chase ends with crash north of Medicine Lodge
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wednesday night Update: The Kansas Highway Patrol has identified two people killed following a chase and deadly crash in Barber County. According to the KHP’s online crash log, 39-year-old Johnathan Lee Ahlvers, of Halstead, was fleeing from police southbound on Highway 281 in a 2008 Ford F-350. A 2000 Ford F-350 driven by Terrill W. Underwood, 70, of Medicine Lodge, was northbound on the highway.
Trailer hauling wind turbine nacelle overturns
LEONARDVILLE, Kan. (KSNW) — A portion of a highway in northeast Kansas was shut down Monday afternoon after a trailer hauling a wind turbine nacelle overturned. The Kansas Highway Patrol says it happened on U.S. Highway 24 on a curve in the road just east of Leonardville in Riley County. Troopers say initial attempts to […]
adastraradio.com
Shop ‘Til You Drop Wednesday at the Kansas State Fair
HUTCHINSON, Kan. – Among Wednesday’s special events at the Kansas State Fair is the Veteran’s Military Appreciation Breakfast at 9 a.m. at the Encampment Building. Gate hours are from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. Wednesday, with the Midway open from Noon to 10 p.m. Wednesday’s Free Stage...
Kansas man dies after van lands in ditch
RENO COUNTY —A Kansas man died in an accident just after 2p.m. Tuesday in Reno County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 1997 GMC Van driven by Michael L. Godwin, 46, McPherson, was northbound on Kansas 61 four miles north of Hutchinson. The vehicle traveled through the median, across...
Police make arrest for alleged school threat in Lindsborg
LINDSBORG —Law enforcement authorities and USD 400 Smoky Valley Public Schools continue investigating an alleged school threat that took place Monday and one student is in custody, according to a media release from police. Smoky Valley school officials were made aware of information about a potential threat made through...
Hutch Fire asks residents not to do outdoor burning
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Hutchinson Fire Department announced that due to the extremely dry conditions we are experiencing, the Hutchinson Fire Department is encouraging no outside burning. This includes burning in fire pits or outdoor fireplaces. The department says if you do burn, they ask that you do so...
WIBW
Kansas man killed in single-vehicle crash near Hutchinson
RENO CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A McPherson man was killed Tuesday afternoon when his van crashed into a ditch in Reno County, just north of Hutchinson. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, just after 2:00 p.m., Michael L. Godwin, 46, of McPherson was driving northbound on K61, when for an unknown reason, his GMC van drove through the median and across the southbound lanes of K61. The vehicle eventually came to a stop in the northwest ditch.
KAKE TV
Two town halls happening in Newton for proposed bond to fix damaged gym
NEWTON, Kan. (KAKE) - The Newton School District is hosting two town halls this week to give the public the chance to learn more about a proposed bond. The $8.4 million bond would repair Linley Hall, the gymnasium at the Santa Fe 5/6 Center that was heavily damaged by storms in June 2021.
Fair schedule for Wed. Sept 14
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Wednesday is Shop 'Til You Drop day at the Kansas State Fair. Participating vendors are offering discounts on selected merchandise. You can pick up a flyer at the gate for the list. TobyMac is the headliner at the Nex-Tech Grandstand. His concert will start at 8...
Thursday will be a busy one again at state fair
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — After some very busy days, things slowed down a little bit Tuesday at the Kansas State Fair. Traditionally, the weekdays are a little slower, but during Wednesday’s board meeting, everyone enjoyed a little slowdown. Attendance for Tuesday was still strong with the carnival reporting about $55,000 in sales, which is higher than previous years.
First weekend Fair numbers not yet available, but Sunday was busy
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Although the weather threw a small hiccup into things briefly Saturday, it was a great start to the Kansas State Fair overall, according to manager Bryan Schulz. Schulz said they didn't have attendance numbers from the first weekend yet on Monday morning, but they were very busy.
Salina Post
