Joe Burrow apparently refused to shower after loss to Steelers
After the Steelers crazy win in overtime against Cincinnati, you’d think Bengals players would want to shower the stink of losing off and focus on their Week Two opponent, the Dallas Cowboys.
Jim Donovan on Browns win: Game was a blowout if you had better quarterback play
Jim Donovan recaps the Browns victory over the Panthers. Donovan shared his thoughts on Jacoby Brissett running the offense and why Brissett needs to speed up his delivery of his passes. What the Browns did defensively against Baker Mayfield.
Cowboys could be overlooking an easy trade to replace Dak Prescott
With Dak Prescott expected to be sidelined for a significant time with a hand injury, the Dallas Cowboys need a new signal-caller, and a familiar option is out there. Sunday Night Football could not have gone any worse for Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys. A thumb injury to their star quarterback and a 19-3 defeat to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Dallas Cowboys: The chickens are coming home to roost
When it comes to the Dallas Cowboys, everything is sunshine and rainbows or doom and gloom. It’s either Super Bowl or bust for this once proud franchise, and it’s been that way since they last won the Lombardi trophy way back in 1995. Regardless of the talent on the roster!
Rams RB Cam Akers didn't expect limited Week 1 workload, plans to 'learn' from coach
Sept. 15 (UPI) -- Cam Akers didn't expect to receive a limited workload in Week 1 and plans to "learn from" coach Sean McVay and show more of his capabilities moving forward, the Los Angeles Rams running back told reporters. Akers commented on the game Wednesday in Los Angeles. The...
Chargers vs. Chiefs Best Parlay Picks for Thursday Night Football
It seemed like just yesterday it was the middle of July and we were begging for football. Now, here we are about to start Week 2 of the NFL season. It truly brings a tear to my eye. To celebrate, let's dabble on a little same game parlay for tonight's...
