FOX Food Spotlight: Shotgun Dan’s Pizza

By Ashlei King
FOX 16 News
FOX 16 News
 5 days ago

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – A Central Arkansas staple in the pizza industry stopped by Good Day Arkansas. Shotgun Dan’s Pizza has been around since the 70s. The pizzas are known for having a “mother lode of toppings” piled high on homemade crust.

Watch the video above for more information on what Shotgun Dan’s Pizza has to offer.

