Kansas State

KBI: Crime drops, but still above average

By Laura McMillan
KSN News
 5 days ago

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Kansas Bureau of Investigation has released its report on 2021 crimes across the state. The good news is that every category saw a drop in crime. The bad news is that violent crimes are still 17.9% above the 10-year average.

The KBI 2021 Crime Index Report shows that violent crimes decreased by 3.4% from 2020.

  • Murders were down 10.4%
  • Rapes were down .3%
  • Robberies were down 17.9%
  • Aggravated assaults and batteries were down 1.9%

The KBI says this is the first decrease in violent crimes since 2014. However, despite the decline, violent crimes are still higher than average. In particular, aggravated assaults and batteries are 26% higher than the 10-year average.

(Courtesy KBI)

The KBI said property crimes were down 7.5%

  • Burglaries dropped 13.5%
  • Thefts were down 7%
  • Motor vehicle thefts decreased by 3.3%.

Even though motor vehicle thefts are down, they are still 13.6% above the 10-year average. The KBI said it is possible there were more property crimes than they know about since a lot of people do not bother reporting property crimes.

To see the numbers from your county’s sheriff’s office or your town’s police department, click this link for the 2021 Kansas Crime Index . The individual law enforcement agencies begin on page 12 of the report.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSN-TV.

Comments / 0

KSN News

KSN News

