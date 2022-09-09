ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
D.C. Everest volleyball sweeps Wisconsin Rapids

By Shereen Siewert
 5 days ago
WESTON – The D.C. Everest volleyball team improved to 2-0 in the Wisconsin Valley Conference with a 3-0 sweep of Wisconsin Rapids on Thursday at D.C. Everest High School.

The Evergreens won 25-7, 25-16, 25-9.

Ryden Lehrke had eight kills and three service aces, Sammy Johnson had 13 assists, and Lyndsie Truitt added six kills for D.C. Everest.

Sidney Geiss and Ella Harmon each had six digs to lead the Evergreens’ defense.

D.C. Everest will have a week off before traveling to Marshfield on Sept. 15.

