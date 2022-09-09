GILES COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — Virginia State Police (VSP) is investigating a deadly crash that took the life of a man earlier in September. Police say the crash happened on Monday, Sept. 5 on Pulaski-Giles Turnpike/Route 100 at the intersection of Route 811/Bane Road around 12:26 p.m. That’s when the driver of a 2017 Dodge Caravan was traveling on Route 100 when they saw 60-year-old William D. Peoples of Pearisburg standing in a travel lane. Police say the driver couldn’t avoid the Peoples who was not wearing reflective clothing.

