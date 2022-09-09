Read full article on original website
wfxrtv.com
Loaded handgun found, confiscated at ROA; Pulaski Co. woman charged
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) officers sited a Pulaski County woman after she reportedly carried a loaded handgun onto a flight. According to TSA offices, it happened on Tuesday, Sept. 13 at Roanoke-Blacksburg Regional Airport (ROA). The woman was going through security when an airport security officer noticed a .380 caliber handgun loaded with six bullets in the checkpoint X-ray monitor machine.
WDBJ7.com
Wythe Co. residents warned of ‘vicious’ dog on the loose
WYTHE Co., Va. (WDBJ) - A white and brown male pit bull has been reported as “vicious” and on the loose in the area of Exit 80 along I-81. The Wythe Co. Sheriff’s Office is asking residents to stay vigilant and not approach the dog. Anyone with information should call 911.
Sheriff: Woman found dead in Johnson County home
JOHNSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A death investigation is underway after a 34-year-old woman was found dead in a Johnson County home, authorities report. A release from the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office (JCSO) states the woman was found at a residence in the Doe Valley community after a 911 call on Monday, Sept. 12. The […]
woay.com
Wytheville man facing felony charges in Fayette County
Fayette County, WV (WOAY) – Fayette County deputies have charged Alfred O. Umberger III, of Wytheville, with possession of a stolen vehicle, leaving the scene of an accident, and driving with a revoked license for DUI. Yesterday, deputies within the magistrate court reported a male walking into the building looking for law enforcement. The man was visibly impaired, stating that he had stolen a car and was being chased by men.
wfxrtv.com
Man wanted on homicide, charges arrested in WV
BECKLEY, WV (WOWK) – An alleged fugitive wanted for homicide and escape charges has been arrested in West Virginia. According to the United States Marshals Service (USMS) for the Southern District of West Virginia (S/WV), Juan Torkelson has been taken into custody following a foot pursuit in Beckley, West Virginia.
1 dead after 2 motorcycles hit head-on in Stokes County, troopers say
KING, N.C. (WGHP) — A person died after a crash in Stokes County. Just after 9:07 p.m. Monday night, troopers were called to Mountainview Road just outside of the city limits of King about a crash. According to troopers, a car went left of center and hit two motorcycles head-on. Both motorcycle riders were ejected […]
VSP: Man standing in road hit, killed in Southwest Virginia
GILES COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) — Virginia State Police (VSP) announced that a pedestrian standing in a travel lane died when a 2017 Dodge Caravan traveling south on Route 100 hit him on Sept. 5. The incident occurred at the Pulaski-Giles Turnpike/Route 100 at the intersection with Route 811/Bane Road, according to a news release from […]
WDTV
McDowell County woman gets one year in jail for animal abuse charges
MCDOWELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WVVA) - A McDowell County woman has been ordered to serve one year behind bars in an animal cruelty case. Police said Crystal Copley of Anawalt threw puppies into a creek to drown. She was charged back in 2020. Copley reached a plea deal with prosecutors to plead guilty to a pair of misdemeanor animal cruelty charges.
One man sentenced in connection to arson fraud, two others plead guilty
WELCH, WV (WVNS) – A McDowell County man was sentenced to prison and two other men pleaded guilty today in connection with an arson fraud scheme. Douglas Vineyard, 36, of Welch, was sentenced to three years and one month in prison, to be followed by three years of supervised release, for wire fraud. Scott Meadows, […]
Man, Teen Apprehended For Kidnapping Woman During Domestic Incident In Virginia: Police
Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department have arrested two suspects in Virginia following an investigation into a reported kidnapping, authorities announced. Carlos Castillo, 28, and a 16-year-old teen, both from Houston, were arrested on Saturday, Sept. 10 by Virginia State Police and are set to be extradited back to Washington, DC following the alleged kidnapping the previous day.
WSET
WSLS
supertalk929.com
Death investigation launched in Mountain City’s Doe Valley
A death investigation is underway in Johnson County, Tennessee. The Sheriff’s Office reported the discovery of a dead woman inside a home on Monday in the Doe Valley community of Mountain City following a 911 call. County officials are still completing their preliminary investigation and have not published the...
woay.com
McDowell County man sentenced to prison, Two others plead guilty to wire fraud in connection with Mercer County arson scheme
Bluefield, WV (WOAY) – A federal court has sentenced a McDowell County man to prison and charged two accomplices with wire fraud. Douglas Vineyard,36, of Welch, will serve three years and one month in prison, followed by three years of supervised release for wire fraud. Scott Meadows, 52, of Welch, and Christopher Gross, 44, of Bluefield, VA, plead guilty to wire fraud for their involvement in the scheme.
Methamphetamine dealers sentenced for conspiracy in Virginia federal court
Two drug traffickers, convicted of conspiring to sell methamphetamine in Southwest Virginia were both sentenced last week in federal court.
wfxrtv.com
VSP: Car hits man in Giles County, man dies from injuries Monday
GILES COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — Virginia State Police (VSP) is investigating a deadly crash that took the life of a man earlier in September. Police say the crash happened on Monday, Sept. 5 on Pulaski-Giles Turnpike/Route 100 at the intersection of Route 811/Bane Road around 12:26 p.m. That’s when the driver of a 2017 Dodge Caravan was traveling on Route 100 when they saw 60-year-old William D. Peoples of Pearisburg standing in a travel lane. Police say the driver couldn’t avoid the Peoples who was not wearing reflective clothing.
cbs19news
wfxrtv.com
Galax Fire Department battles fire from single-story home
GALAX, Va. (WFXR) — Galax Fire Department (GFD) reported having responded to a structure fire yesterday, leaving the owner displaced. According to GFD, the fire was reported around 10:38 p.m. on Tuesday around the 1300 block of Popular Knob Road. Units arriving are said to have found heavy fire...
wcyb.com
supertalk929.com
Human remains found in Carroll County, Virginia spark investigation
Human remains found in Carroll County, Virginia have sparked an investigation by local police. According to a report from the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office, the remains were discovered by a citizen on September 6th in the Iron Ridge area. Officials say the scene was processed for evidence and the...
