Read full article on original website
Related
Alex Cora Identifies Key Mistake Made On Little League Home Run
It’s usually a play reserved for a Little League field, but the Boston Red Sox brought the ugly display of defense to the big-league diamond on Wednesday night against the New York Yankees. A sharp single to right field by Gleyber Torres in the top of the fifth inning...
Red Sox Wrap: Defensive Miscues Prove To Be Costly Vs. Yankees
The Boston Red Sox fell short against the New York Yankees, 5-3, at Fenway Park on Wednesday night. The Red Sox dropped to 69-74 on the season, and the Yankees improved to 87-56 on the year. box score here. ONE BIG TAKEAWAY. The Red Sox were down 4-1 heading into...
NESN
Boston, MA
26K+
Followers
45K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT
Boston Red Sox, Boston Bruins, New England Patriots and more from your home for New England sports.https://nesn.com
Comments / 0