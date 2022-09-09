ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

3 Yankees trade regrets that will sting even more in 2023

The 2022 New York Yankees looked a gift horse in the mouth at the MLB trade deadline, then traded that gift horse for a solid starting pitcher with terrible road splits. If it felt like Brian Cashman’s bizarre sales spree, which featured most of the franchise’s upper-level pitching being cleared out and replaced by injured outfielders, took an ice pick to the season, that feeling was likely justified! According to Andy Martino, some players in the locker room sensed the Yankees taking the foot off the gas pedal on purpose after missing out on Luis Castillo. Fun for us!
Would Aaron Judge sign with Red Sox in offseason?

BOSTON -- Aaron Judge put on a show at Fenway Park on Tuesday night, crushing two homers in a 7-6 Yankees win over the Red Sox in 10 innings. Could such performances become the norm in Boston next season?Judge will hit free agency this offseason after signing a one-year, $19 million deal before the season to avoid arbitration. He'll make a lot more money when he hits the open market this winter, and there's little doubt that teams will line up for the chance to add his bat to their lineup.He'll likely end up back with the Yankees, using interest...
Bruins Announce Roster & Schedule for Rookie Camp and Prospects Challenge

BOSTON - The Boston Bruins announced today, September 13, the team's roster and schedule for the 2022 Prospects Challenge from September 15-19 at LECOM HarborCenter in Buffalo (100 Washington St., Buffalo, NY 14203). The Bruins' rookies will compete against the Buffalo Sabres, Montreal Canadiens, New Jersey Devils, Pittsburgh Penguins, and...
Red Sox claim infielder off waivers from Rays

The Boston Red Sox made a move to bolster their infield depth on Monday. The club announced it claimed utility infielder Yu Chang off waivers from the Tampa Bay Rays. As a corresponding move, outfielder Jaylin Davis was designated for assignment. Chang, 27, spent time with the Rays, Pittsburgh Pirates...
Bruins Foundation to Host 19th Annual Golf Tournament on September 15

BOSTON -The Boston Bruins Foundation will host the 19th Annual Golf Tournament on Thursday, September 15 at Pinehills Golf Club in Plymouth, Massachusetts. Members of the current Boston Bruins roster, alumni, management, and coaching staff will take part in the event, with a shotgun start at 12 p.m. Select members of the Bruins organization will be available for interviews beginning as early as 10 a.m.
