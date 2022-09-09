Read full article on original website
This Local Farmers Market is Transforming into an Artisan Fair for One Day Only!Dianna CarneyWeymouth, MA
Somerville Community Land Trust acquires first property, aims to lessen city’s housing crisisThe Tufts DailySomerville, MA
4 Art Festivals Happening in Massachusetts That Will Inspire YouDianna CarneyRevere, MA
Tufts community reacts to Biden administration’s student loan forgiveness planThe Tufts DailyMedford, MA
You're Invited! Free Family Festival Will Include Live Music, Delicious Food & Local Artisan CraftsDianna CarneyMedford, MA
Xander Bogaerts on why ‘things might get emotional’ during the final weeks of the Red Sox season
"Hopefully I’m here for a long, long time. But I guess that’s not in my control." During a postgame interview on Sunday, Red Sox shortstop Xander Bogaerts offered some potentially telling comments as the team heads into the final stretch of the 2022 season. Mired in last place,...
CBS Sports
CC Sabathia: Angels' Shohei Ohtani should be American League MVP over Yankees' Aaron Judge
New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge has garnered a ton of attention as he chases Roger Maris' franchise and American League record of 61 home runs in a single season. Despite what Judge has accomplished, though, CC Sabathia believes that someone else deserve the American League MVP award. The former...
TVGuide.com
How to Watch New York Yankees vs. Boston Red Sox Live on September 14
On September 14 at 7:10 PM ET, the Boston Red Sox will play the New York Yankees. The game is airing exclusively on NESN and YES Network. In Boston, the game is streaming on NESN, which is available on DIRECTV STREAM or fuboTV. In New York, the game is streaming...
Steph Curry Reportedly Might Sign A $1 Billion+ Lifetime Deal With This Company
Matt Sullivan did a profile on Steph Curry for Rolling Stone, and he revealed that the Golden State Warriors superstar is potentially signing a lifetime deal with Under Armour.
NBA・
3 Yankees trade regrets that will sting even more in 2023
The 2022 New York Yankees looked a gift horse in the mouth at the MLB trade deadline, then traded that gift horse for a solid starting pitcher with terrible road splits. If it felt like Brian Cashman’s bizarre sales spree, which featured most of the franchise’s upper-level pitching being cleared out and replaced by injured outfielders, took an ice pick to the season, that feeling was likely justified! According to Andy Martino, some players in the locker room sensed the Yankees taking the foot off the gas pedal on purpose after missing out on Luis Castillo. Fun for us!
BT takes his turn to play Yankees GM: Stanton, Hicks, Donaldson, gone
Brandon Tierney played Yankees GM on Friday, and says he will be trading two Bombers with big contracts in Giancarlo Stanton and Josh Donaldson.
Would Aaron Judge sign with Red Sox in offseason?
BOSTON -- Aaron Judge put on a show at Fenway Park on Tuesday night, crushing two homers in a 7-6 Yankees win over the Red Sox in 10 innings. Could such performances become the norm in Boston next season?Judge will hit free agency this offseason after signing a one-year, $19 million deal before the season to avoid arbitration. He'll make a lot more money when he hits the open market this winter, and there's little doubt that teams will line up for the chance to add his bat to their lineup.He'll likely end up back with the Yankees, using interest...
NHL
Bruins Announce Roster & Schedule for Rookie Camp and Prospects Challenge
BOSTON - The Boston Bruins announced today, September 13, the team's roster and schedule for the 2022 Prospects Challenge from September 15-19 at LECOM HarborCenter in Buffalo (100 Washington St., Buffalo, NY 14203). The Bruins' rookies will compete against the Buffalo Sabres, Montreal Canadiens, New Jersey Devils, Pittsburgh Penguins, and...
NBC Sports
Red Sox claim infielder off waivers from Rays
The Boston Red Sox made a move to bolster their infield depth on Monday. The club announced it claimed utility infielder Yu Chang off waivers from the Tampa Bay Rays. As a corresponding move, outfielder Jaylin Davis was designated for assignment. Chang, 27, spent time with the Rays, Pittsburgh Pirates...
Bill Belichick gives classic answer about surprising roster move
There were more questions than answers following the New England Patriots’ 20-7 loss to the Miami Dolphins on Sunday. Several questions surrounded the Patriots use of personnel, and that included linebacker Anfernee Jennings. Jennings was a scratch for the opener, a bit of a surprise after having a stellar...
NFL・
NHL
Bruins Foundation to Host 19th Annual Golf Tournament on September 15
BOSTON -The Boston Bruins Foundation will host the 19th Annual Golf Tournament on Thursday, September 15 at Pinehills Golf Club in Plymouth, Massachusetts. Members of the current Boston Bruins roster, alumni, management, and coaching staff will take part in the event, with a shotgun start at 12 p.m. Select members of the Bruins organization will be available for interviews beginning as early as 10 a.m.
