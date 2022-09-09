ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Attica, NY

New York apology is 5 decades overdue to victims of Attica prison uprising

By Gary Craig, Rochester Democrat and Chronicle
Democrat and Chronicle
Democrat and Chronicle
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dWV0R_0hokd2C200

A year ago, the 50th anniversary of the tragic 1971 Attica prison uprising was the focus of documentaries, of discussions about the carceral state then and now, and of a solemn remembrance that drew hundreds to the prison grounds in western New York.

This year there is no significant anniversary nor any monumental milestone to prompt us as a society to revisit the uprising and the inhumane conditions that triggered it. Perhaps it is in this quieter moment that New York Go. Kathy Hochul can do what her predecessors have refused to do: Apologize on behalf of the state.

Hochul, like her predecessors, has been encouraged to apologize for the state’s culpability in the nation’s deadliest prison rebellion. As a western New York native whose home is less than an hour from Attica, Hochul knows the history of the uprising as well as any recent governor of the Empire State. When in Congress, Hochul represented Wyoming County, where the prison is located.

“I know that there were a lot of lives just shattered, destroyed, and the memories still linger — whether you were a corrections officer in that desperate situation or you were a prisoner who was a victim of what occurred there at this time,” she said last year.

Attica in 3D:50 years later, Attica prison riot remains deadliest in U.S. history. Learn more

How the Attica prison uprising happened

Why would or should the state apologize? I posed this question to Malcolm Bell, who was a special prosecutor charged with investigating possible crimes, including murder, committed by law enforcement during the prison retaking and after.

Speaking of the treatment of prison employees, slain hostages and their families, Bell answered: “The State kept the prison needlessly dangerous and refused to correct the conditions that sparked the riot. Go. Nelson Rockefeller admitted that all the hostages could be killed when he prematurely sent in the police without a realistic plan to save them.

“The police killed ten of them and gravely wounded others in an unwarranted orgy of shooting. Then the State swindled them out of fair compensation, thus condemning several widows and their children to live in poverty. Yet one governor after another has refused to give them the apology they so obviously deserve and would mean so much to them — a refusal that continues to disrespect them and dishonor New York,” Bell said.

In the months before the uprising, inmates in the severely overcrowded prison were denied basic human and constitutionally guaranteed rights: The prison spent less than 70 cents a day on meals for each prisoner; there were weekly showers and a monthly roll of toilet paper for each incarcerated man; Black and Hispanic inmates were disallowed publications that were targeted to their populations outside of the prison; and Muslims were denied the ability to fully practice their religion.

The prison combusted on Sept. 9, 1971, and inmates seized control, holding dozens of employees hostage. Four days later, the State Police and other law enforcement stormed the prison, fatally shooting 29 prisoners and 10 hostages. Inmates were tortured and brutalized by police after the siege.

Nearly three decades later, the state of New York brought an end to a long simmering lawsuit by prisoners with a $12 million settlement. That resolution gave birth to an organization of surviving hostages, their families, and the families of prison workers killed by the state. The organization, the Forgotten Victims of Attica, learned that state officials had, after the uprising, duped the widows of hostages into accepting workers’ compensation — a decision that precluded the widows from suing. Only one refused; she ultimately received over $1 million from the state.

The Forgotten Victims made five demands, and they have received three fully – restitution of $12 million, assurance of an annual ceremony at the prison, and counseling for any members who still wanted it. A fourth demand – the opening of sealed Attica-related records – was partly met, while a fifth — the apology — has yet to come.

An apology from New York is long overdue

There is plenty of precedent for such an apology. Among a few: President George H.W. Bush apologized for the Japanese internment camps, President Clinton for the racist Tuskegee experiments and also for our nation’s blind eye to Rwandan genocide, Ohio’s governor for the Kent State killings.

A state legislative task force that negotiated with the Forgotten Victims in 2003 issued a report that acknowledged that the prison conditions had been abysmal and that corrections officials were not prepared to confront an uprising like the 1971 Attica rebellion. But the task force said this of an apology: “We … believe government descends a slippery slope if subsequent administrations believe they have the authority to take their view of today’s standards and apply them retroactively to apologize for the decisions of their predecessors whose actions were based upon the prevailing contemporary social standards of our times.”

To this day, the statements of the task force exhibit an arrogant callousness on the part of the state of New York — a feeble attempt to justify treating the incarcerated men as less than human with claims that the prison conditions were the “prevailing” norm. They were not, nor can the decision to storm the prison instead of continuing with negotiations be disentangled from the lives lost and destroyed because of that decision.

Last year, Go. Hochul vowed to connect with those who know the impact of the riot firsthand — survivors and families of those who lost their lives there. And there was a belief last year that Hochul planned to present the apology at the 50th anniversary ceremony at the prison.

Even the morning of the event, some thought she would show at Attica. She did not, and there have been rumblings that others in her administration — she was then only months into the job — convinced her that political calculations did not favor an apology.

Political calculations often smother that which is right, that which is just, and that which is good. An apology would be all of those — right, just, and good.

The apology is overdue. It is, in fact, long overdue.

Attica memorial

The Forgotten Victims of Attica will hold a memorial service on Sept. 13 on the grounds of the Attica Correctional Facility. The public is invited to the remembrance, which will begin at 4:30 p.m. Afterward, the state holds its separate private ceremony remembering the riot.

(Gary Craig, a reporter for the Rochester NY Democrat and Chronicle, has written extensively of the Attica uprising. He is the co-author of the memoir of Deanne Quinn Miller, “The Prison Guard’s Daughter: My Journey Through the Ashes of Attica.” Miller is a founding member of the Forgotten Victims of Attica and her father, William Quinn, was a corrections officer killed in the Attica uprising.)

Comments / 6

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WBEN 930AM

Teen held in school stabbing

Erie County District Attorney John Flynn addressed a stabbing that took place inside the Buffalo School of Culinary Arts and Hospitality Management on West Huron Street in the City of Buffalo on Tuesday. Read more here:
BUFFALO, NY
NewsOne

Attica Uprising: How The U.S. Government’s Lies About Prison Rebellion Fueled Lingering Mistrust Of The System

A culture of mistrust of the federal government lingers and then some more than a half-century after officials lied about the circumstances leading to and following the Attica Uprising, one of the worst prison riots in American history. The post Attica Uprising: How The U.S. Government’s Lies About Prison Rebellion Fueled Lingering Mistrust Of The System appeared first on NewsOne.
ATTICA, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
City
Attica, NY
City
New York City, NY
City
Ohio, NY
State
New York State
Attica, NY
Government
13 WHAM

Fugitive from Louisiana arrested for murder in Webster

Webster, N.Y. — A man wanted for murder in New Orleans has been captured in the Rochester area. Police responded to the Country Manor apartment complex in Webster shortly after 5:30 a.m. Aug. 28 for a report of a domestic dispute. While investigating, police learned the man involved had...
WEBSTER, NY
WIVB

Orchard Park woman locked up for stealing $53K from tenants

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — An Orchard Park woman is going behind bars for pocketing around $53,000 from tenants while working as an assistant property manager. 50-year-old Mollie B. McCann Poblocki (Healy) of Orchard Park was sentenced to 1-3 years in prison after pleading guilty to one count of third-degree grand larceny on June 10.
ORCHARD PARK, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kathy Hochul
Person
Malcolm Bell
Power 93.7 WBLK

Really Bad Accident Stops Traffic in Buffalo, New York

There is a really bad, scary accident going on in Buffalo right now that will completely stop you on your way to work this morning. Just around 7:45 AM this morning, a 5-car accident happened on the 190 Northbound by the Elm Street and Church Street exits. One of the cars spun out and blocked the two left-hand lanes. Nobody got out of the car and everyone on social media was concerned. Traffic kept weaving between the accident, but because of the traffic, emergency crews couldn't reach the scene for almost 20 minutes.
BUFFALO, NY
wnynewsnow.com

NY man charged with assaulting agent at Buffalo FBI office

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — A 27-year-old man has been charged with assaulting an FBI agent after he was denied entry to the bureau’s Buffalo, New York office, federal authorities announced. Tyler Collins, of Buffalo, was indicted by a federal grand jury on a charge of assaulting a federal...
News 4 Buffalo

Buffalo man guilty for killing teenager in shooting

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 21-year-old Buffalo man was found guilty for the killing of a 16-year-old last March. Police say that on March 4, 2022 at approximately 7:50 p.m., Kel Leed Alexander recklessly fired an illegal handgun inside his residence on Fisher Street and killed the teen, the shot hitting him in the head. […]
BUFFALO, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Attica Prison Riot#Prison Guard#Politics State
wutv29.com

17-year-old stabbed at Buffalo school

BUFFALO, N.Y. -- A 17-year-old girl is in serious condition tonight after being stabbed by another student at the Buffalo School of Culinary Arts this afternoon. Buffalo police say a 16-year-old is in custody. Buffalo police say the stabbing happened right inside of a classroom at the school this afternoon.
BUFFALO, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Buffalo man pleads guilty to manslaughter

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 33-year-old Buffalo man is facing jail time for fatally stabbing a woman. Antonio B. Lee pleaded guilty to manslaughter in the first degree on Tuesday morning. Lee admitted to fatally stabbing 53-year-old Marguerite A. Reading inside his Albany Street apartment on Jan. 25. Reading’s body was discovered in the vicinity […]
BUFFALO, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
News Break
Politics
nyspnews.com

New York State Police Arrest Three For Underage Alcohol Sales

On Monday September 12, 2022 the New York State Police in Lockport conducted an Underage Drinking Initiative in conjunction with the New York State Liquor Authority.Three arrests were made. John M. Wells, age 30, of Gasport NY ,was arrested for Prohibited Sale of Alcohol to a minor. Wells sold alcoholic...
Democrat and Chronicle

Democrat and Chronicle

4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
632K+
Views
ABOUT

DemocratandChronicle.com is the home page of Rochester NY, with in-depth and updated local news, sports, things to do, investigative journalism and opinions.

 http://democratandchronicle.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy