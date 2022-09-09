Recruiting Roundup: Five-Star Center Visiting This Month; UC Keeping Up With Multiple Targets

The 2024 and 2023 UC classes can start to really take shape this fall.

View the original article to see embedded media.

CINCINNATI — Time for another look at what's happening on the hardwood recruiting front. According to multiple reports , things start with a scheduled visit to UC from Sept. 16-18 for five-star center Somtochukwu Cyril out of Hamilton Heights Christian Academy (Tn.).

According to 247Sports Composite, Cyril is ranked 28th in the class of 2024. He is the fifth-ranked center nationally and a walking black hole on defense. ESPN has him pegged 59th nationally and 12th at his position. Cincinnati was the eighth school to offer him back in April .

At 6-foot-11, 240 pounds, Cyril is a man amongst boys on nearly every floor he steps onto. He is one of the best shot blockers playing in high school today and pairs that defensive athleticism perfectly on offense with an efficient shot diet near the rim. He would be a wonderful feather in Wes Miller's cap and the most intriguing young big man he's brought in yet.

Another pair of nuggets to note on this Recruiting Roundup is Miller going down south to watch 2023 four-star guard Jizzle James work out and visit with No. 1 247Sports guard Isaiah Collier.

According to Travis Branham , Georgia and UC watched James work out on Friday. He placed both schools in his top three last month. Catch our full breakdown of where his recruitment stands right here .

Flipping to Collier, Branham also noted the Miller visit to see UC's No. 1 target in the 2023 class. The point guard is widely viewed as the best passer in the country, and it's the biggest reason why he's the No. 1 prospect on 247Sports.

Cincinnati is still well in the mix with Collier. Click here for our full breakdown of his game, the teams involved, and UC's chances of landing the highest-ranked UC recruit of the 247Sports era.

Make sure you bookmark All Bearcats for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more.

You May Also Like:

Game Preview: UC Looks to Rebound Against Kennesaw State

Big 12 Commissioner on Expansion: 'Going out West is Where I Would Like to go'

UC, John Brannen Settle Lawsuit

Report: UC/NC State Football Series Canceled

Luke Fickell Discusses Ryan Montgomery Injury, Loose Helmets, Areas to Improve

Recruiting Roundup: UC Offers Four-Star 2024 Edge; 2025 D-Lineman Sets Up Visit

UC Football Falls Six Spots in Latest Recruiting Rankings

Watch: Luke Fickell Explains Cause of Loose Helmets Against Arkansas

ESPN Projects UC to Make 12-Team Playoff in 2024

Bearcats Linebacker Ivan Pace Jr. Named to AAC Week One Honor Roll

Final Huddle: Arkansas Handles UC 31-24 in Season Opener

Stars of the Game: UC/Arkansas

Watch: UC Punter Mason Fletcher Reunites With Mom After Two Years Apart

Report: UC Loses Starting Center Jake Renfro to Significant Knee Injury

Game Preview: No. 22 UC Opens 2022 Season Against No. 19 Arkansas

2022 UC Football Best Bets

Season Predictions: Thoughts on Every 2022 UC Football Game

PFF Names UC Linebacking Unit Second-Best in College Football

Ted Nguyen: Desmond Ridder 'Looks Mentally Ready' to be NFL Starter

Look: UC Adding Field Suites to Nippert Stadium

Luke Fickell Updates QB Situation, Names Captains for 2022 Season

UC Rookie Coby Bryant Named a Starter for Seattle Seahawks

Four-Star Guard Jizzle James Puts UC in Top-Three Schools

ESPN Names UC Among 20 Teams That Can Make College Football Playoff

Bearcats Q&A: UC Guard Chase Kirkwood

College Coaching Agent: 'I'd Go Fickell' For Best College HC Other Than Nick Saban

UC Football Just Outside Top 20 in Latest Recruiting Rankings

Top Bearcats 2023 Target Isaiah Collier Named Top Prospect by 247Sports

Watch: UC AD John Cunningham Gives Tour of New Football Locker Rooms, Discusses Project In-Depth

How Much Slack Does Ben Bryant Have?

-----

Be sure to keep it locked on All Bearcats all the time!

Follow All Bearcats on Twitter: @AllBearcats

Like All Bearcats on FaceBook: All Bearcats

Follow All Bearcats on Instagram: @BearcatsTalk