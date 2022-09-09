ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Recruiting Roundup: Five-Star Center Visiting This Month; UC Keeping Up With Multiple Targets

By Russ Heltman
 5 days ago

The 2024 and 2023 UC classes can start to really take shape this fall.

CINCINNATI — Time for another look at what's happening on the hardwood recruiting front. According to multiple reports , things start with a scheduled visit to UC from Sept. 16-18 for five-star center Somtochukwu Cyril out of Hamilton Heights Christian Academy (Tn.).

According to 247Sports Composite, Cyril is ranked 28th in the class of 2024. He is the fifth-ranked center nationally and a walking black hole on defense. ESPN has him pegged 59th nationally and 12th at his position. Cincinnati was the eighth school to offer him back in April .

At 6-foot-11, 240 pounds, Cyril is a man amongst boys on nearly every floor he steps onto. He is one of the best shot blockers playing in high school today and pairs that defensive athleticism perfectly on offense with an efficient shot diet near the rim. He would be a wonderful feather in Wes Miller's cap and the most intriguing young big man he's brought in yet.

Another pair of nuggets to note on this Recruiting Roundup is Miller going down south to watch 2023 four-star guard Jizzle James work out and visit with No. 1 247Sports guard Isaiah Collier.

According to Travis Branham , Georgia and UC watched James work out on Friday. He placed both schools in his top three last month. Catch our full breakdown of where his recruitment stands right here .

Flipping to Collier, Branham also noted the Miller visit to see UC's No. 1 target in the 2023 class. The point guard is widely viewed as the best passer in the country, and it's the biggest reason why he's the No. 1 prospect on 247Sports.

Cincinnati is still well in the mix with Collier. Click here for our full breakdown of his game, the teams involved, and UC's chances of landing the highest-ranked UC recruit of the 247Sports era.

