Abilene, TX

Two Big Country men arrested in separate incidents for child indecency, exploitation

By Staff report
The Abilene Reporter-News
The Abilene Reporter-News
 5 days ago

Two Big Country men were arrested separately on child pornography and indecency charges - one in Abilene and the other in Sweetwater.

Abilene police arrested a man for reportedly having more than 50 videos and images of child sex abuse material on his cellphone and allegedly taking a photograph of himself nude with a child, according to reports released Friday.

On Tuesday, Sweetwater police, in a joint investigation with the Lee County, Georgia, Sheriff’s Office, arrested a Sweetwater man who faces charges of internet crimes against children.

Abilene arrest

Abilene police arrested a man Thursday on charges possession of child pornography and indecency with a child.

During an interview, the man allegedly told a detective that he was asked by an unknown person over social media to take explicit pictures with his son.

He reportedly told the person no, police said, but then agreed to take a photo of himself nude holding his son.

He was arrested in the 1900 block of Denton Street around 9:15 p.m. and booked into Taylor County Jail, police said.

Note: The Reporter-News chose not to name the man accused of the crime.

Sweetwater investigation

In July, Lee County's special victim’s office began an investigation after the parents of a 12-year-old reported cellphone communication between their child and an unknown person the child met through social media.

Georgia authorities notified the Sweetwater Police Department Criminal Investigation Division that the suspect, Manuel Adames Jr., lived there.

On Tuesday, Adames was arrested in Sweetwater on three warrants issued by the Lee County Sheriff's Office, including two counts of sexual exploitation of a child and one count of obscene internet contact with a minor.

Sweetwater police also charged Adames with one count of failure to identify as a fugitive from justice by giving false or fictitious information.

Adames is being held at the Nolan County Jail and will be extradited to Georgia, police said in a news release.

He may face additional charges from both of the investigating agencies.

This article originally appeared on Abilene Reporter-News: Two Big Country men arrested in separate incidents for child indecency, exploitation

