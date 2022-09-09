High school football: Week 4 predictions

It was a much better week last Friday, correctly picking 19 of 22 games and bringing my overall season mark to 44-13. Still striving for perfection.

Tippecanoe County

Central Catholic (2-1) at West Lafayette (3-0)

This has been a lopsided battle for the last five years, even the years where both had the talent to make it competitive. West Lafayette probably had a bit more (or bunch more in a couple cases) dudes in that stretch. That gap is closing, but not enough to end a losing streak in this series for the Knights.

Prediction: West Lafayette 34, Central Catholic 21.

McCutcheon (1-2) at Harrison (2-1)

Much like the game above, I believe this will be more competitive than recent years. I am not sure the Mavericks can do much to stop Harrison from running the ball down their throat, though. Winner gets a sword, so that's fun.

Prediction: Harrison 27, McCutcheon 11.

Richmond (0-3) at Lafayette Jeff (2-1)

Let's not pretend Richmond is going to make this a competitive game. This week is all about Lafayette Jeff executing and getting better, staying healthy and leaving Scheumann Stadium with a win.

Prediction: Lafayette Jeff 49, Richmond 0.

Area

Western over Benton Central

Clinton Prairie over Tri-Central

Covington over Fountain Central

Danville over Crawfordsville

Clinton Central over Frontier

Kankakee Valley over North Newton

Lebanon over North Montgomery

North White over Tri-County

Parke Heritage over Attica

Rensselaer over Twin Lakes

Seeger over Riverton Parke

Sheridan over Delphi

South Newton over Lake Station

Carroll over Southern Wells

Southmont over Frankfort

West Central over Culver