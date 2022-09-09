Cecil County shooting – Man found dead next to handgun in garage of Maryland home where woman and 3 kids were shot dead

TWO adults and three children have been found dead in a home on a quiet cul-de-sac as a handgun is discovered in the garage next to the deceased man.

The victims were found in a home in Elk Mills, a town near Elkton in northern Maryland, on Friday morning after police received a 911 call by a man saying a woman and three children were dead.

Five people were found shot dead in a home in Elk Mills, Maryland

Police responded to the scene at around 10.30am, where they stumbled upon the five bodies Credit: CBS Baltimore

Upon arriving at the scene, officials with the Cecil County Sheriff's Office located an adult male dead in the garage.

Inside the home, police discovered an adult female on the main floor and the three children on the second floor.

All the victims had gunshot wounds, and a semi-automatic handgun was found next to the adult male victim.

The CCSO said the children were 5th, 7th and 8th graders.

Police have yet to reveal the identities or relationships of the victims.

Cops said there was no prior call history at the home.

No additional information about the shooting has been disclosed, pending the next of kin of the adult male.

Sheriff Scott Adams has not declared the crime a murder-suicide at the moment.

HORROR IN BALTIMORE

The harrowing scene comes weeks after a drive-by shooting in Baltimore's Central Park Heights left one dead and six injured.

police said a group of people was sitting at an intersection when a silver Lexus drove up and two suspects opened fire.

BPD commissioner Michael Harrison said the shooters fired "indiscriminately" at people on the street.

"The brazenness of these individuals to pull up and open fire on a group of individuals minding their own business,” Harrison said.

The police commissioner said the "targeted" victims are all adult males and sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

The identities of the victims have not been released.

Harrison said the suspects sped away from the scene in a four-door 2016 Lexus CT200H.

It's unclear how many suspects were in the vehicle.