ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The US Sun

Cecil County shooting – Man found dead next to handgun in garage of Maryland home where woman and 3 kids were shot dead

By Israel Salas-Rodriguez
The US Sun
The US Sun
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MWQFd_0hokcKxe00

TWO adults and three children have been found dead in a home on a quiet cul-de-sac as a handgun is discovered in the garage next to the deceased man.

The victims were found in a home in Elk Mills, a town near Elkton in northern Maryland, on Friday morning after police received a 911 call by a man saying a woman and three children were dead.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PINWc_0hokcKxe00
Five people were found shot dead in a home in Elk Mills, Maryland
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qcsvy_0hokcKxe00
Police responded to the scene at around 10.30am, where they stumbled upon the five bodies Credit: CBS Baltimore

Upon arriving at the scene, officials with the Cecil County Sheriff's Office located an adult male dead in the garage.

Inside the home, police discovered an adult female on the main floor and the three children on the second floor.

All the victims had gunshot wounds, and a semi-automatic handgun was found next to the adult male victim.

The CCSO said the children were 5th, 7th and 8th graders.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40Sa7s_0hokcKxe00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dZ0r8_0hokcKxe00

Police have yet to reveal the identities or relationships of the victims.

Cops said there was no prior call history at the home.

No additional information about the shooting has been disclosed, pending the next of kin of the adult male.

Sheriff Scott Adams has not declared the crime a murder-suicide at the moment.

HORROR IN BALTIMORE

The harrowing scene comes weeks after a drive-by shooting in Baltimore's Central Park Heights left one dead and six injured.

police said a group of people was sitting at an intersection when a silver Lexus drove up and two suspects opened fire.

BPD commissioner Michael Harrison said the shooters fired "indiscriminately" at people on the street.

"The brazenness of these individuals to pull up and open fire on a group of individuals minding their own business,” Harrison said.

The police commissioner said the "targeted" victims are all adult males and sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

The identities of the victims have not been released.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3UBVp1_0hokcKxe00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0T23z6_0hokcKxe00

Harrison said the suspects sped away from the scene in a four-door 2016 Lexus CT200H.

It's unclear how many suspects were in the vehicle.

Comments / 29

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Maryland#Mass Shooting#Celebrity News#Violent Crime#Ccso#Lexus
firststateupdate.com

Police: Woman Assaulted At Gunpoint During New Castle Home Invasion

On Monday, September 12, 2022, at approximately 5:57 PM officers from the New Castle County Division of Police were dispatched to the 500 block of South DuPont Highway – Pine Valley Apartments in reference to a robbery investigation, according to Corporal Michael McNasby. McNasby said officers arrived and contacted...
NEW CASTLE COUNTY, DE
WKRC

Mother and three children shot dead by father in murder-suicide

ELK MILLS, Md. (WJZ/CNN NEWSOURCE) - Two adults and three children were found shot to death Friday at a Maryland house after a man called 911 from the home to report a shooting, authorities said. The Cecil County Sheriff's Office identified the victims on Saturday as parents Marcus Edward Milligan,...
ELK MILLS, MD
nccpdnews.com

POLICE INVESTIGATE HOME INVASION – PINE VALLEY APARTMENTS

(New Castle, DE 19720) On Monday September 12, 2022, at approximately 5:57 PM officers from the New Castle County Division of Police were dispatched to the 500 block of South DuPont Highway – Pine Valley Apartments in reference to a robbery investigation. Officers arrived and contacted the 51-year-old female...
NEW CASTLE COUNTY, DE
nccpdnews.com

POLICE INVESTIGATE CRASH IN WATERS EDGE CONDOMINIUMS

(Newark, DE, 19702) On Wednesday September 14, 2022, at approximately 12:29 PM officers from the New Castle County Division of Police were dispatched to the 1800 block of Waters Edge Drive – Waters Edge Condominiums in reference to a single vehicle collision. When officers and fireboard personnel arrived at...
NEW CASTLE COUNTY, DE
WDEL 1150AM

Officials: Fatal shooting of family of 5 was murder-suicide

Officials in Maryland said the fatal shooting of a couple and their three children at their home near Elkton last week is considered a murder-suicide. The Cecil County Sheriff's Office said Monday that the investigation is continuing into the deaths of Marcus and Tara Milligan and their children: Teresa, Nora and Finn.
ELKTON, MD
WDEL 1150AM

Man critical after nearly hour long rescue in Glasgow

A 58-year old man is in critical condition after a nearly hour long rescue operation following a crash near Glasgow. The accident happened in the parking lot of Waters Edge Condominiums off of Route 896 around 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, September 14, 2022. New Castle County Police are investigating the crash...
GLASGOW, DE
Daily Voice

Accused Killer Arrested During Traffic Stop For 2021 Murder

A 46-year-old man has been charged with first-degree murder after killing a man in Baltimore last winter, authorities say. Michael Harvey, 46, was arrested in connection to the murder of Aaron Adams, 29, which took place on Dec. 17, 2021 in the 600 block of Laurens Street just before 1 p.m., according to Baltimore police.
BALTIMORE, MD
Nottingham MD

Man injured after being shot in his vehicle at Joppa intersection

JOPPA, MD—Police say an Edgewood man was injured after being shot in his vehicle while stopped at a Joppa intersection over the weekend. The incident occurred at around 11:30 p.m. on Friday, September 9, at the light controlling traffic from southbound I-95 to Route 152. The Harford County Sheriff’s...
EDGEWOOD, MD
fox40jackson.com

Delaware woman critically wounded by police after she shot a 26-year-old

A woman suspected of shooting another woman at a Delaware apartment complex was critically wounded by police who confronted her, authorities said. The armed woman was firing a gun when two officers encountered her at the apartment complex in Newark on Friday night, the New Castle County police department said in a news release.
NEWARK, DE
WDEL 1150AM

State Police investigate Hares Corner shooting

Delaware State Police are investigating a shooting that occurred Sunday morning, September 11, 2022, at the intersection of Routes 273 and 13 at Hares Corner. Troopers said just before 9 a.m. a 29-year old New Castle man went into the McDonalds suffering from a gunshot wound to the stomach. He...
NEW CASTLE, DE
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
739K+
Followers
41K+
Post
252M+
Views
ABOUT

The fastest-growing news website in the US. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy