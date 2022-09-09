ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

Biden slams ‘extreme MAGA Republicans’ as Democrats launch drive to midterm election

By Jacob Fischler
Wyoming News
Wyoming News
 5 days ago

President Joe Biden in a Thursday night speech to a crowd of party faithful promoted legislation passed by the Democratic Congress and attacked supporters of former President Donald Trump for defending rioters who stormed the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.

“Extreme MAGA Republicans just don’t threaten our personal, economic rights. They embrace political violence,” said Biden, building on a theme he began last week in Philadelphia . “They refuse to accept the will of the people. They threaten our very democracy — that’s not hyperbole. To this day, they defend the mob that stormed the Capitol on Jan. 6.”The remarks at a Democratic National Committee reception just outside Washington, D.C., in National Harbor, Maryland, previewed messaging Democrats will campaign on for the next two months in advance of the midterm elections that will determine control of the House and Senate. Biden laid out a two-pronged approach: Selling Democrats’ accomplishments during his presidency, and warning that potential Republican majorities in Congress would enact a nationwide abortion ban, gut the 2010 health care law and fundamentally imperil democracy.With his party controlling both chambers of Congress during his first two years in office, Biden has signed laws to fund pandemic recovery efforts, shift to renewable energy sources, allow Medicare to negotiate for some prescription drugs and impose a minimum corporate tax rate — all without the support of congressional Republicans, he said.He also highlighted bipartisan laws to spend $1.2 trillion on upgrading U.S. infrastructure, boost semiconductor production, provide benefits to service veterans suffering from the effects of toxic burn pits and impose some gun restrictions.At times confrontational in tone, Biden said the Democratic Congress’ accomplishments came despite fights with powerful opponents, including the pharmaceutical industry, the National Rifle Association and climate-change deniers.Biden pledged to return to those policy fights in efforts to ban assault weapons and to cap the price of insulin.U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock, a Georgia Democrat in a tight reelection battle, sought a price cap on private insurance insulin co-pays in Democrats’ recently enacted $750 billion climate, taxes and health care bill. But Senate Republicans successfully stripped the provision. Biden promised to continue that effort.“I’m committed to coming back and getting it done, dammit,” he said.GOP senatorsBiden criticized Republican Sens. Ron Johnson of Wisconsin and Rick Scott of Florida, who also heads Senate Republicans’ campaign organization, for seeking to weaken Social Security by requiring regular votes to reauthorize it and other federal programs.And he blasted the Supreme Court decision to overturn abortion rights that had been enshrined in Roe v. Wade. The ruling, he said, opened the door for Republicans to pursue a nationwide ban on the procedure.He also took indirect shots at senators of his own party, Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona and Joe Manchin III of West Virginia, who oppose changing the chamber’s filibuster rules to allow legislation to pass on simple majority votes. Senate rules that require a 60-vote threshold have stymied pieces of Biden’s agenda.“Imagine if we just elected two more Democrats to the Senate and keep the House of Representatives,” he said. A reinforced Democratic majority would codify abortion rights nationwide, ban assault weapons, preserve Social Security and Medicare and protect democracy, he said. MAGA RepublicansBut perhaps his most forceful remarks in a roughly 25-minute speech went beyond major policy differences, framing Trump and his supporters, the “extreme MAGA Republicans,” as an existential threat to American democracy.And as he has since he began campaigning for the White House, Biden invoked “a battle for America’s soul.”The mob of Trump supporters on Jan. 6 was intent on overturning a legitimate election, he said. Trump promised to pardon those involved and pay their legal fees, he added.Democrats, Biden said, would “make sure that no one tries to steal an election again”. “We have to win this off-year election, for more reasons than just being able to move our agenda forward,” he said. “You can’t be pro-insurrection and pro-democracy.”

The post Biden slams ‘extreme MAGA Republicans’ as Democrats launch drive to midterm election appeared first on Minnesota Reformer .

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Wisconsin State
State
Maryland State
State
Minnesota State
State
Florida State
State
Arizona State
State
Georgia State
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kyrsten Sinema
Person
Raphael Warnock
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Donald Trump
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
Wyoming News

Wyoming News

Cheyenne, WY
3K+
Followers
21K+
Post
617K+
Views
ABOUT

The Wyoming Tribune Eagle is a daily newspaper published in Cheyenne and distributed primarily in Laramie County, Wyoming.

 https://www.wyomingnews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy