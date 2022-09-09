Traffic stop leads to 2 arrests, drug charges

CULLMAN, Ala. – Cullman County Sheriff’s Office investigators conducted a traffic stop Wednesday in Baileyton, resulting in two arrests and multiple drug charges.

James Edward Hill, 52, of Crane Hill, and Brandy Marie Dingler, 30, of Blountsville, were identified as passengers in the vehicle.

Investigators determined that Dingler had warrants, and with the assistance of a K9 deputy and his partner “Big,” a search of the vehicle was conducted.

A tip from a concerned citizen also allegedly led to the recovery of narcotics and paraphernalia that Hill had thrown out.

Hill was arrested and charged with drug trafficking, unlawful possession of marijuana, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of cocaine.

Dingler was charged with chemical endangerment of a child (failure to appear warrant).

“I am proud of the continued proactive efforts of our deputies,” Sheriff Matt Gentry said. “I am also so thankful for our citizens here in Cullman County. Together we can continue to keep Cullman special.”