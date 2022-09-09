ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watertown, MA

Comments / 0

Related
Boston Magazine

The Wig Shop Cocktail Lounge Opens in Boston’s Downtown Crossing

From the JM Curley and Bogie's Place team comes a new Boston bar full of Champagne, caviar, and...wigs?. Devoted foodies and restaurant newbies love The Feed. Sign-up now for our twice weekly newsletter. It would be understandable if you wandered into 27 Temple Place in Boston’s Downtown Crossing looking to...
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

Boston's first Black female-owned cannabis dispensary opens for business

By Courtney Cole, WBZ-TVCHARLESTOWN - Boston now has its first cannabis dispensary owned by a Black woman. Nike John, the founder of The Heritage Club in Charlestown told us she's excited to invite people in to experience the space. "The absolute best part of our opening was on day two. Someone came in and said, 'I've never been to a dispensary before. My roommate said this was a place that was inviting and where you could ask questions.' And I was like that's why I built this," John explained. This milestone comes six years after cannabis was first legalized in...
BOSTON, MA
WBEC AM

The Oldest Bar In Massachusetts

Nothing beats knowing some amazing history about the state with live in. We have many historic landmarks that we pass by every day and ones that we didn't even know about! Previously we covered "The Top 10 Oldest Restaurants In Massachusetts" which you can take a look at by clicking on the link.
BOSTON, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Massachusetts Restaurants
Watertown, MA
Food & Drinks
City
Watertown, MA
Watertown, MA
Lifestyle
City
Boston, MA
Boston, MA
Restaurants
Boston, MA
Food & Drinks
Local
Massachusetts Lifestyle
Boston, MA
Lifestyle
State
Hawaii State
Local
Massachusetts Food & Drinks
tewksburycarnation.org

Former Sal’s Site Proposed for Retail Marijuana Outlet

Tewksbury resident Brad Tosto has provided information on a community meeting to discuss a new retail marijuana outlet at 2504 Main St., site of the former Sal’s Pizza shop. The town does not yet officially have the ability to issue retail pot licenses. On Oct. 3, Special Town Meeting will be asked to approve rezoning and authorize the Select Board to approve these proposals in a process described as similar to granting a retail liquor license.
TEWKSBURY, MA
Boston Globe

Here’s how readers feel about more marijuana dispensaries in Boston

"We should make it easier for local entrepreneurs to open businesses." There are already more than a dozen marijuana dispensaries in Boston, but many readers think there should be more, and they support municipal changes to make that possible. Mayor Michelle Wu supports a push to streamline the licensing rules...
BOSTON, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Restaurant Info#Hampton Inn Suites#Midtown Manhattan#Burrito#Food Drink#Hawaiian#Japanese
wgbh.org

For people leaving Mass. and Cass, a community waits inside the Cottages at Shattuck

Safi Fontes-Vicente grew up on the South Shore, the oldest of four siblings, and had dreams of playing professional soccer. He had a scholarship to play for UMass, he said. But at 33, he’s spent much of his adult life dealing with substance use. He’s lived in the Mass. and Cass area, which became a massive center for people living with addiction and homelessness after Boston closed a treatment center in the Boston Harbor in 2014.
BOSTON, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Restaurants
Country
China
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Boston

Snag flights for as low as $39 during JetBlue’s flash sale

The deal is for travel between Sept. 20 and Nov. 16. Travelers can leave Boston behind this fall for less money by taking advantage of JetBlue’s fall flash sale. During JetBlue’s three-day “Fall in Love” sale, travelers can snag one-way flights good for travel between Sept. 20 and Nov. 16 for as low as $39. Customers must book by Sept. 15 at 11:59 p.m. ET.
BOSTON, MA
Boston Globe

Could it be the end of the line for transit-based development?

Experts weigh in on whether the MBTA’s troubled trains will derail the demand. When your transit system is reliably unreliable, a monthlong subway shutdown and the prospect of more service interruptions are certain to bring demand and prices down at residential developments around T stations, right?. Guess again. Safety...
BOSTON, MA
hot969boston.com

What The Fluff? Things To Know About This Weekend’s 2022 Fluff Festival

What the fluff? What a great line for the Fluff Festival. I don’t know why it makes me laugh so much. Anyway, the 2022 Fluff Festival is coming and I have everything you need to know about this sweet event. The Fluff Festival returns for a 17th year honoring the invention of Marshmallow Fluff. You know, that sticky sweet white stuff, that pairs best with a nice slab of peanut butter on white bread. I’m sure everyone has their favorite way to eat the stuff, including right off the spoon. But the most popular is the PB & Fluff sandwich.
SOMERVILLE, MA
Boston Globe

Why you should serve on your condo board. Really.

In many instances, it can be a case of ‘better me than them.’. Volunteer work may conjure images of philanthropy and gestures of goodwill, but in the case of volunteering to sit on a condo board, those in the know say it’s more like being a human punching bag.
BOSTON, MA
foodieflashpacker.com

Best Breakfast In Worcester MA | 5 Must-Try Restaurants For Breakfast In Worcester, MA

Breakfast has a lengthy history in Worcester, Massachusetts. It is referred to as “The Breakfast City,” although it was formerly called “Bread City” due to the large number of bread bakeries that inventive immigrant families had established there. It remains one of the best locations in the nation to find classic, hearty breakfast foods and the best simple baked products.
WORCESTER, MA
Dianna Carney

You're Invited! Free Family Festival Will Include Live Music, Delicious Food & Local Artisan Crafts

(Mystic River Celebration) (MEDFORD, MA) Mark your calendars for Saturday, September 24th! The annual Mystic River Celebration is returning, and The Coalition for Arts, Culture, and a Healthy Economy (CACHE) is inviting you to, "spend the afternoon at the Condon Shell and enjoy live musical performances, browse local artisan crafts, and take part in fun activities for all ages!"
MEDFORD, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy