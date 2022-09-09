Read full article on original website
Boston Magazine
The Wig Shop Cocktail Lounge Opens in Boston’s Downtown Crossing
From the JM Curley and Bogie's Place team comes a new Boston bar full of Champagne, caviar, and...wigs?. Devoted foodies and restaurant newbies love The Feed. Sign-up now for our twice weekly newsletter. It would be understandable if you wandered into 27 Temple Place in Boston’s Downtown Crossing looking to...
Boston's first Black female-owned cannabis dispensary opens for business
By Courtney Cole, WBZ-TVCHARLESTOWN - Boston now has its first cannabis dispensary owned by a Black woman. Nike John, the founder of The Heritage Club in Charlestown told us she's excited to invite people in to experience the space. "The absolute best part of our opening was on day two. Someone came in and said, 'I've never been to a dispensary before. My roommate said this was a place that was inviting and where you could ask questions.' And I was like that's why I built this," John explained. This milestone comes six years after cannabis was first legalized in...
The Oldest Bar In Massachusetts
Nothing beats knowing some amazing history about the state with live in. We have many historic landmarks that we pass by every day and ones that we didn't even know about! Previously we covered "The Top 10 Oldest Restaurants In Massachusetts" which you can take a look at by clicking on the link.
WCVB
'Our tag line is all day brunch and bar': The Friendly Toast opens in Dedham, Massachusetts
DEDHAM, Mass. — The Friendly Toast has opened its latest location in Dedham, Massachusetts. “I think a lot of restaurants take themselves super seriously, but you come here, and it's like you'd have to really try to not have fun,” said Staci Pinard, vice president of restaurant operations for The Friendly Toast. “Our tagline is 'All day brunch and bar.'”
6 Fall Festivals Happening in Massachusetts the Entire Family Will Enjoy
(Photo by Charles Parker) (MASSACHUSETTS) The following festivals promise to be fun for the whole family- there's even an event for the furry members of the house! If you're looking for a way to celebrate fall then look no further- from haystacks to pumpkin carving and everything in between, these festivals will leave event attendees feeling spooky!
tewksburycarnation.org
Former Sal’s Site Proposed for Retail Marijuana Outlet
Tewksbury resident Brad Tosto has provided information on a community meeting to discuss a new retail marijuana outlet at 2504 Main St., site of the former Sal’s Pizza shop. The town does not yet officially have the ability to issue retail pot licenses. On Oct. 3, Special Town Meeting will be asked to approve rezoning and authorize the Select Board to approve these proposals in a process described as similar to granting a retail liquor license.
cambridgeday.com
Checking in on grocery prices at checkout, bargain shoppers will benefit at three stores
Checking in on grocery prices at checkout, bargain shoppers will benefit at three stores. Food prices are up 10.9 percent since July 2021 in U.S. Department of Agriculture figures, and people are struggling. One-third of Massachusetts residents experience food insecurity, according to the Greater Boston Food Bank. Some of them...
Boston Globe
Here’s how readers feel about more marijuana dispensaries in Boston
"We should make it easier for local entrepreneurs to open businesses." There are already more than a dozen marijuana dispensaries in Boston, but many readers think there should be more, and they support municipal changes to make that possible. Mayor Michelle Wu supports a push to streamline the licensing rules...
Vaccination clinic in Boston offers $75 gift card for getting a shot
The Boston Public Health Commission plans to hold a free vaccination event Saturday in Boston where anyone who gets a shot will be eligible to receive a $75 gift card, regardless of their age. The event, pinned on students’ return to classrooms and dubbed “B Healthy Back-to-School,” will run from...
This Massive Vintage Marketplace is One of the Coolest Places to Shop in Massachusetts
There's nothing quite like spending an afternoon hunting for antique treasures. From statement furniture to tiny trinkets that remind you of your childhood, Massachusetts is home to many different amazing antique stores and flea markets.
Stow, Mass., lost its two Dunkin’s, becoming a ‘Dunkin’ desert’
A town in Massachusetts without a Dunkin’. Can you believe it?. To quote Matt Shearer of WBZ News Radio, Stow has lost both of its Dunkin’ locations as of this year, turning it into a “Dunkin’ desert.”. With 1,073 Dunkin’ locations in the state, it’s a...
wgbh.org
For people leaving Mass. and Cass, a community waits inside the Cottages at Shattuck
Safi Fontes-Vicente grew up on the South Shore, the oldest of four siblings, and had dreams of playing professional soccer. He had a scholarship to play for UMass, he said. But at 33, he’s spent much of his adult life dealing with substance use. He’s lived in the Mass. and Cass area, which became a massive center for people living with addiction and homelessness after Boston closed a treatment center in the Boston Harbor in 2014.
Snag flights for as low as $39 during JetBlue’s flash sale
The deal is for travel between Sept. 20 and Nov. 16. Travelers can leave Boston behind this fall for less money by taking advantage of JetBlue’s fall flash sale. During JetBlue’s three-day “Fall in Love” sale, travelers can snag one-way flights good for travel between Sept. 20 and Nov. 16 for as low as $39. Customers must book by Sept. 15 at 11:59 p.m. ET.
Massachusetts State Lottery: Top prizes won Tuesday include $25,000 per year ‘Lucky for Life’ ticket 2 $100,000 prizes
A “lucky” Massachusetts State Lottery player won $25,000 per year on a “Lucky for Life” ticket Tuesday. The ticket was sold at Luke’s Beer and Wine in Palmer, which is located at 1478 North Main St. Two other top prizes were also won Tuesday. They...
Boston Globe
Could it be the end of the line for transit-based development?
Experts weigh in on whether the MBTA’s troubled trains will derail the demand. When your transit system is reliably unreliable, a monthlong subway shutdown and the prospect of more service interruptions are certain to bring demand and prices down at residential developments around T stations, right?. Guess again. Safety...
hot969boston.com
What The Fluff? Things To Know About This Weekend’s 2022 Fluff Festival
What the fluff? What a great line for the Fluff Festival. I don’t know why it makes me laugh so much. Anyway, the 2022 Fluff Festival is coming and I have everything you need to know about this sweet event. The Fluff Festival returns for a 17th year honoring the invention of Marshmallow Fluff. You know, that sticky sweet white stuff, that pairs best with a nice slab of peanut butter on white bread. I’m sure everyone has their favorite way to eat the stuff, including right off the spoon. But the most popular is the PB & Fluff sandwich.
Boston Globe
Why you should serve on your condo board. Really.
In many instances, it can be a case of ‘better me than them.’. Volunteer work may conjure images of philanthropy and gestures of goodwill, but in the case of volunteering to sit on a condo board, those in the know say it’s more like being a human punching bag.
foodieflashpacker.com
Best Breakfast In Worcester MA | 5 Must-Try Restaurants For Breakfast In Worcester, MA
Breakfast has a lengthy history in Worcester, Massachusetts. It is referred to as “The Breakfast City,” although it was formerly called “Bread City” due to the large number of bread bakeries that inventive immigrant families had established there. It remains one of the best locations in the nation to find classic, hearty breakfast foods and the best simple baked products.
You're Invited! Free Family Festival Will Include Live Music, Delicious Food & Local Artisan Crafts
(Mystic River Celebration) (MEDFORD, MA) Mark your calendars for Saturday, September 24th! The annual Mystic River Celebration is returning, and The Coalition for Arts, Culture, and a Healthy Economy (CACHE) is inviting you to, "spend the afternoon at the Condon Shell and enjoy live musical performances, browse local artisan crafts, and take part in fun activities for all ages!"
‘Like something in a movie’: Worker hospitalized after inferno at Doherty High School in Worcester
WORCESTER, Mass. — A worker was hospitalized after a three-alarm fire broke out at Worcester’s Doherty High School Monday afternoon. According to acting Deputy Fire Chief Adam Roche, the first began shortly after 3:00 p.m. The City of Worcester advised the public to stay away from the area around 20 minutes later.
