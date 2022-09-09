Read full article on original website
Rafael Leao: AC Milan confirm approach from Chelsea
Paolo Maldini has confirmed AC Milan rejected an approach from Chelsea for Rafael Leao.
Jurgen Klopp praises Liverpool squad for responding to Napoli defeat
Jurgen Klopp praises Liverpool squad for responding to Napoli defeat.
Transfer rumours: Man Utd chasing Mbappe; Klopp ready to terminate Arthur loan
Thursday's transfer rumours, with updates on Kylian Mbappe, Arthur, Marcus Rashford, Youri Tielemans, Moises Caicedo & more.
Roberto De Zerbi emerges as contender for Brighton manager job
Roberto De Zerbi is keen to replace Graham Potter as Brighton manager.
Jackie Groenen joins PSG from Manchester United
PSG have completed the signing of Jackie Groenen from Manchester United.
Carlo Ancelotti reacts to claims over Kylian Mbappe's contract length
Carlo Ancelotti has responded to claims that Kylian Mbappe's contract is shorter than advertised.
Arsene Wenger backs Arsenal to compete for Premier League title
Arsenal legend Arsene Wenger reckons his former side have a chance of winning this season's Premier League title.
Arsenal confirm loan of Gio Queiroz to Everton
Arsenal have confirmed that new signing Gio Queiroz will join Everton on loan for the duration of the 2022/23 WSL campaign.
Man Utd confirm 25-player Premier League squad for 2022/23 season
Manchester United's 25-player squad for the first half of the Premier League season has been confirmed.
Barcelona set to wear controversial white away kit for 2023/24 season
Barcelona look likely to wear an all white away kit for 2023/24 - causing controversy because of the similarities to Real Madrid.
Jonas Eidevall admits he wanted one more Arsenal signing in transfer window
Jonas Eidevall has admitted he would have liked Arsenal to sign one more player during the summer transfer window, but has hinted there could be more activity from the Gunners in January.
Erik ten Hag press conference: Rashford injury, Ronaldo latest, FC Sheriff test
Erik ten Hag provides an injury update on Marcus Rashford and previews the Europa League tie with FC Sheriff.
Real Madrid predicted lineup vs RB Leipzig - Champions League
Predicting the Real Madrid lineup to face RB Leipzig in the Champions League.
UEFA・
Champions League roundup 14/9/22: Napoli, PSG, Milan & Benfica win, Juventus beaten
Rounding up Wednesday's Champions League action, including Chelsea vs Salzburg, Real Madrid vs RB Leipzig and Man City vs Dortmund.
Luis Campos under consideration for Chelsea sporting director role
Chelsea have spoken with Luis Campos about their vacant sporting director role, with the Portuguese one of a number of names under consideration.
Antonio Conte laments 'difficult' defeat to Sporting CP
Antonio Conte laments 'difficult' defeat to Sporting CP.
Marcus Edwards reveals intention to return to the Premier League
Returning to play in England in the future is definitely something Marcus Edwards intends to do.
Arsenal pushing to agree new deals with Bukayo Saka, Gabriel Martinelli & William Saliba
Arsenal are working hard to tie Bukayo Saka, Gabriel Martinelli and William Saliba down to new contracts.
Champions League roundup 13/9/22: Bayern triumph over Lewandowski, Liverpool nick late win
The roundup of action from Tuesday's Champions League.
Chelsea hold talks with Christoph Freund in sporting director search
Chelesa are progressing with their sporting director search with Christoph Freund and Paul Mitchell now being talked to.
