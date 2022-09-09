Read full article on original website
OBITUARY: Betty Jean Harding Nicholson
ROCKINGHAM — Betty Jean Harding Nicholson, 62, of Rockingham, passed away Monday, Sept. 12, 2022 at Richmond County Hospice Haven. She was born Aug. 31, 1960 in Richmond County, daughter of the late Norman Leslie Harding and Aimee Clarissa Tabor Harding. Betty worked in daycare, with Little Kingdom, for...
OBITUARY: Johnny Lee Lisk Sr.
HAMLET — Johnny Lee Lisk Sr., 72, of Hamlet, passed away Friday, Sept. 9, 2022 surrounded by his loving family at Richmond Co. Hospice Haven. Johnny was born Oct. 6, 1949 to the late Jesse Lee and Nellie Lisk. Johnny graduated from Hamlet High School and served in the...
OBITUARY: David Jeffery Keller
ELLERBE — David Jeffery Keller, 61, of Ellerbe, passed away Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022 at Hospice Haven in Rockingham. Mr. Keller was born May 10, 1961 in Fort Walton Beach, Florida, a son of Mary Jo Story Keller and the late Ralph Gaither Keller. He proudly served his country...
OBITUARY: Marion Martin Ormsby
HAMLET— Marion Martin “Martie” Ormsby, a native of Hamlet, was born on Dec. 19, 1953 to the late Marion and Adrian Ormsby. She passed away on Aug. 2, 2022, after a long journey with Alzheimer’s, surrounded by loved ones. She was 68. Martie graduated from Peace...
Cocaine, pot reportedly found during Richmond County traffic stop
ROCKINGHAM — Deputies reportedly found cocaine and weed in a car pulled for a traffic violation. According to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office, the Community Impact Team pulled over 56-year-old Al Sylvester Smith, of Rockingham, on Sunday, Sept. 11 for driving with an expired registration plate. The location...
Rockingham Police charge man with trying to kill brother
ROCKINGHAM — A man is being held in the Richmond County Jail, accused of trying to kill his own brother. According to a press release issued Tuesday by the Rockingham Police Department, officers responded to FirstHealth Moore Regional Hospital-Richmond around 7:45 p.m. Monday, Sept. 12 in reference to a gunshot victim.
