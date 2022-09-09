Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Denver considers giving homeless coalition $5 million for hotelDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Denver families in need get emergency inflation reliefMargaret JacksonDenver, CO
Indigenous people plan trek from Sand Creek massacre site to Mount Evans baseDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Denver spending half a billion dollars on DIA baggage systemDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Homeless move into butterfly garden of Aurora wetlandsDavid HeitzAurora, CO
Related
5 wanted felons arrested after SWAT negotiations
An attempt to locate a stolen vehicle in a Greeley neighborhood led officers to find multiple wanted felons hiding in the basement of a home.
1 shot on 9th and Lincoln, police search for suspect
One person was injured in a shooting on 9th and Lincoln.
Serial burglary suspect arrested after week-long crime spree in Boulder
Boulder Police detectives have identified and arrested a serial burglar who they say followed a distinctive pattern to commit his crimes.
Man arrested after allegedly causing over $20,000 in damages to Wheat Ridge businesses
WHEAT RIDGE, Colo. — The Wheat Ridge Police Department has arrested a man accused of a series of vandalism and damage incidents around a shopping center in the Wheat Ridge area Tuesday which they say total tens of thousands of dollars. Police said Wednesday via their Facebook page that...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Newly released body camera video sheds light on Clear Creek County police shooting
SILVER PLUME, Colo. — A man shot and killed by a Clear Creek County sheriff’s deputy in June appeared to have been experiencing a mental health crisis at the time of the shooting, according to body camera video provided by the victim’s family attorney. The video also...
DPD arrests wanted person after large police presence
Officers are working to contact a wanted person.
cpr.org
Clear Creek County deputies shoot and kill man who asked for help after car crash
After getting stuck on a dirt road in Clear Creek County in June, Christian Glass called 911 for help. Instead, the 22-year-old was killed while locked inside his own car after a long, tense, confusing and chaotic confrontation played out between him and Clear Creek deputies and a handful of other agencies. Video footage was released by his family’s lawyers.
Denver police search for suspects who fired weapon in bldg.
Police in Denver are asking for help tracking down a couple of suspects who are wanted for firing a weapon into an occupied building. It happened on Sept. 5 in the Green Valley Ranch area. Police want to find the suspect vehicle, a Chevy Tahoe or Cadillac Escalade with red inserts on the wheels. Anyone with information regarding this crime or recognizes the suspects in the pictures is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 720-913-STOP (7867). You can text to CRIMES (274637) then title DMCS and enter your message or send an e-mail to metro-denvercrimestoppers.com. If the information you provide leads to the arrest and charging of a wanted individual, you can receive a cash reward up to $2,000.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Suspect identified in Arvada officer’s killing
A man accused of shooting and killing an Arvada Police Officer early Sunday morning has been identified.
Cyclist killed in hit-and-run, friend hit weeks later
Scott Baumfalk has been commuting to work on his bike for the past several years. He said on Friday he was commuting on Holly Street when a car hit him and fled the scene.
WATCH: Police trying to identify possible suspects after gunfire exchange
DENVER — Denver Police Department is trying to identify possible suspects in a shooting on Aug. 31. The shooting took place around 12:35 p.m. in the 4500 block of North Gibraltar Street, which is in the Green Valley Ranch neighborhood. One person is seen walking past a silver sedan...
Elderly woman dies in crash Tuesday morning
AURORA, Colo. — An 83-year-old woman was hit by a car Tuesday morning in Aurora. Aurora Police (APD) said she died later at the hospital. The crash happened in the intersection of East Alaska Place and South Worchester Way just after 7 a.m., police said. That location is in the Aurora Hills neighborhood near Clara Brown Entrepreneurial Academy and Wheeling Park.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
83-year-old woman killed crossing street
A woman died after being struck by a car while crossing the road on Tuesday morning, police said.
Driver hits Denver police officer
A driver hit a Denver police officer on Monday night in the Central Park neighborhood.
Denver police search for suspects involved in shootout
Police in Denver are searching for the suspects involved in a shooting that happened during the day last month. Detectives said that the shooting happened on Aug. 31 about 12:35 p.m. The victim was in the 4500 block of North Gibraltar Street when shots were fired between the subject on foot and the occupants of a silver sedan. A shot struck one of the occupants of the vehicle. Anyone with information regarding these crimes or recognizes the suspect in the sketch is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 720-913-STOP (7867). You can text to CRIMES (274637) then title DMCS and enter your message or send an e-mail to metro-denvercrimestoppers.com. If the information you provide leads to the arrest and charging of a wanted individual, you can receive a cash reward up to $2,000.
Denver-area police officer fatally shot during ‘large family disturbance’
ARVADA, Colo. — A Denver-area police officer was fatally shot during an exchange of gunfire early Sunday as the officer attempted to calm a domestic disturbance, authorities said. According to Arvada police Chief Link Strate, Dillon Michael Vakoff was killed after he and another officer responded to a “large...
2 die in alleged murder-suicide in Jefferson County
Deputies with the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office were called to the 16200 block of West Ellsworth Avenue at roughly 4:35 p.m. on Saturday evening.
Phony Boss Scam Reported In Larimer County
Police in Fort Collins have gotten several reports of phony company managers calling up employees and telling them to make deposits of money that are then stolen. Police are calling this con a "savvy phone scam." That's according to a post on the Fort Collins Police services Facebook page. According...
Colorado deputies identify burglary suspect—a wild coyote
Deputies from the Weld County Sheriff's Office responded to reports of an in-progress burglary at a private residence near Brighton on Thursday night, and discovered that the suspect was actually a wild coyote. When the reporting party arrived home on Thursday night, they discovered a broken window and could hear...
Arvada Officer Dillon Vakoff killed in the line of duty
Early Sunday morning, Officer Dillon Michael Vakoff, 27, with the Arvada Police Department was killed in the line of duty while responding to a disturbance call.
Comments / 0