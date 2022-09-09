OBITUARY: Eddie Lucas Cagle

ROCKINGHAM — Eddie Lucas Cagle, 78, of Rockingham passed away on Sept. 8, 2022 at Richmond Hospice Haven House.

He was born in Richmond County on Sept. 24, 1943, a son of the late Charles Hughes and Bertie Mae Collins Cagle.

He was a member of Pleasant Grove Baptist Church, an avid fisher and loved spending time with his grandchildren..

Eddie is survived by his wife of 54 years, Ruth Elaine Cagle; son, Eddie L. Cagle Jr. and wife Jamie; grandchildren, Luke Cagle and Natalie Cagle; sister, Barbara Brigman (Tommy) and brother, Burney Cagle; a special friend, Wayne Cummings (Sue); and a host of nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by sisters Gladys and Shirley, and brother James.

A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022 at Pleasant Grove Baptist Church with Pastor Butch Park officiating.

The family will greet friends and family from 12:45–1:45 p.m. at the church prior to the service. Interment will follow the service in the church cemetery.

Condolences may be made online at carterfuneral.net.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Richmond County Hospice, 1119 N US Hwy 1, Rockingham, NC 28379; or to Pleasant Grove Baptist Church, 1247 Sandhill Road Rockingham, NC28379.

Carter Funeral Home is honored to serve the Cagle family.