ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockingham, NC

OBITUARY: Eddie Lucas Cagle

By Carter Funeral Home
The Richmond Observer
The Richmond Observer
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4AlZeA_0hokb1Et00

ROCKINGHAM — Eddie Lucas Cagle, 78, of Rockingham passed away on Sept. 8, 2022 at Richmond Hospice Haven House.

He was born in Richmond County on Sept. 24, 1943, a son of the late Charles Hughes and Bertie Mae Collins Cagle.

He was a member of Pleasant Grove Baptist Church, an avid fisher and loved spending time with his grandchildren..

Eddie is survived by his wife of 54 years, Ruth Elaine Cagle; son, Eddie L. Cagle Jr. and wife Jamie; grandchildren, Luke Cagle and Natalie Cagle; sister, Barbara Brigman (Tommy) and brother, Burney Cagle; a special friend, Wayne Cummings (Sue); and a host of nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by sisters Gladys and Shirley, and brother James.

A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022 at Pleasant Grove Baptist Church with Pastor Butch Park officiating.

The family will greet friends and family from 12:45–1:45 p.m. at the church prior to the service. Interment will follow the service in the church cemetery.

Condolences may be made online at carterfuneral.net.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Richmond County Hospice, 1119 N US Hwy 1, Rockingham, NC 28379; or to Pleasant Grove Baptist Church, 1247 Sandhill Road Rockingham, NC28379.

Carter Funeral Home is honored to serve the Cagle family.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Richmond Observer

OBITUARY: Patricia Gail Bane Thomas

ROCKINGHAM — Patricia Gail Bane Thomas, 64, of Rockingham, passed away Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022 at Novant Presbyterian Hospital in Charlotte. Mrs. Thomas was born July 12, 1958 in Richmond County, a daughter of Hattie Ingram Bane and the late William E. Bane. She had worked as a Licensed...
ROCKINGHAM, NC
The Richmond Observer

OBITUARY: Henry Stanback

JACKSON SPRINGS — Henry “HL” Stanback, 63, of Jackson Springs, passed on Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022. Funeral was held at 2 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022 at Lighthouse Church of God in Christ in Jackson Springs. Public viewing was Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, 1-8 p.m. at...
JACKSON SPRINGS, NC
The Richmond Observer

OBITUARY: Shirley Lindsey Bennett

MORVEN — Shirley Lindsey Bennett, 70, of Morven, passed on Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022. Funeral will be held at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022 at Streater Grove AME Zion Church, 2308 Sandy Ridge Church Road, Morven. Public viewing, Monday, Sept. 12, 2022, noon-5 p.m. at Knotts and...
MORVEN, NC
The Richmond Observer

OBITUARY: Ella Short Fields

HAMLET — Ella Short Fields, 75, of Hamlet, passed away Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022 at Richmond Pines, Hamlet. She was born March 20, 1947, in Byron, Georgia, daughter of the late John Edward Short and Matilda Wright Short. Ella worked as a billing clerk and financial counselor with FirstHealth...
HAMLET, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Rockingham, NC
Obituaries
City
Rockingham, NC
The Richmond Observer

OBITUARY: John Willie Owens

HAMLET — John Willie “Buddy” Owens Jr., 82, of Hamlet, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022 at his residence. He was born Jan. 26, 1940, in Robeson County, son of the late John Willie Owens Sr. and Rebecca Locklear Owens. Mr. Owens worked in textiles with Pinecroft...
HAMLET, NC
The Richmond Observer

Richmond County Hospice raises $80K with Dancing with the Stars

HAMLET — After a two-year siesta, Richmond County Hospice brought in around $20,000 more with its fiesta-themed Dancing with the Stars benefit than in 2019. Before the winners were announced on the stage of Cole Auditorium Saturday, Sept. 10, Jeff Smart of Mabry’s Drug and Home Care — the primary sponsor of the event — and Hospice CEO Kristina Leyden announced that an estimated $80,000 was raised.
RICHMOND COUNTY, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Eddie Lucas
The Richmond Observer

Changes coming soon to Discovery Place Kids-Rockingham

ROCKINGHAM — Discovery Place KIDS is getting a makeover. Representatives of the interactive science museum met with both the Richmond County Board of Commissioners and Rockingham City Council Tuesday to present plans for new exhibits. Tifferny White, chief learning officer for Discovery Place, said museums typically look at making...
ROCKINGHAM, NC
The Richmond Observer

OBITUARY: Jasper ‘Butch’ Knight

ROCKINGHAM — Jasper “Butch” Knight, 49, of Rockingham, passed away Wednesday, Aug. 31,2022. He was born in Richmond County, son of Charles “Tom” Knight and Bobbie Grant Deberry. Butch was preceeded in death by both parents; his stepfather, Jerry Deberry; and brother, Mike Deberry. Survivors...
ROCKINGHAM, NC
The Richmond Observer

OBITUARY: Tammy Renee Thompson

ROCKINGHAM — Tammy Renee Thompson, 55, of Rockingham, passed away Monday, Sept. 5, 2022 at Atrium-Stanly Hospital, Albemarle. Tammy was born July 27, 1967 in Rockingham, daughter of Thomas R. Thompson and Yvonne Mauldin Thompson. Tammy loved the beach, thrift stores and yard sales. She also loved Christmas; always...
ROCKINGHAM, NC
Stanly News & Press

Albemarle Police Reports – Sept. 7-13, 2022

Albemarle Police Department reports the following activity:. Jerry Roseboro (B M, 68) Arrest on chrg of Possession Of Firearm By Felon, F (F), at 430 Salisbury Av/us 52 North, Albemarle, on 09/07/2022. Joel Benites-macedo (W M, 21) Arrest on chrg of Simple Possess Sch Vi Cs (m), M (M), at...
ALBEMARLE, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bertie Mae
sandhillssentinel.com

3 arrested on meth charges in Carthage

Moore County Sheriff Ronnie Fields announced the arrests of three individuals following a search in the Carthage area. On Sept. 12, deputies with the Moore County Sheriff’s Office assisted Moore County Probation/Parole with the search of a residence in the 100 block of Sarges Drive. As a result of the search, deputies seized methamphetamine and items of drug paraphernalia.
CARTHAGE, NC
wpde.com

Body armor donated to protect several K9s at Laurinburg Police Department

LAURINBURG, N.C. (WPDE) — Several K9s at the Laurinburg Police Department will be better-protected thanks to body armor donated to the department. K9s Emo, Oto and Ronyk received a bullet and stab protective vest thanks to a charitable donation from the non-profit organization Vested Interest in K9s, Inc, the department said on Facebook.
LAURINBURG, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Obituaries
The Richmond Observer

The Richmond Observer

Rockingham, NC
9K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Richmond Observer is a digital news agency providing news to Richmond County NC and the surrounding Sandhills region.

 https://richmondobserver.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy