Watch: Jake Lacy Reflects on 1st Movie With Kate McKinnon at 2022 Emmys. Robert "B" Berchtold is anything but A Friend of the Family in the true crime series' first trailer. Played by The White Lotus' Jake Lacy, Robert is at the center of the Peacock show based on the harrowing true story of the Broberg family, whose daughter Jan (Hendrix Yancey, Mckenna Grace) was kidnapped multiple times over a period of a few years in the '70s. Though it might be hard to understand how a family so devoted to each other, their faith and community could let someone as dangerous as Robert into their lives, A Friend of the Family's trailer starts to offer answers.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 1 DAY AGO