Mariska Hargitay and Christopher Meloni Set Hearts Racing With Near-Kiss on Emmys Stage
Mariska Hargitay and Christopher Meloni can't be stopped. The Law & Order stars continue to tease fans who hope to see their characters, Olivia Benson and Elliot Stabler, together. This time, the actors broke hearts on the 2022 Emmys stage Sept. 12, taking part in a skit that nearly saw them kiss.
The White Lotus' Jennifer Coolidge’s Emmys Speech Is a Masterclass in Comedy
The actress took home the trophy for Outstanding Supporting Actress In A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie at the 2022 Emmys on Sept. 12 for her portrayal of Tanya McQuoid on HBO's The White Lotus, the first Emmy of Coolidge's illustrious career. Check out all of the night's winners...
Abbott Elementary’s Sheryl Lee Ralph’s Emmys 2022 Acceptance Speech Is a Must-See
Sheryl Lee Ralph's 2022 Emmys acceptance speech is going to be a tough one to follow. The Abbott Elementary star was shocked to hear Amy Poehler and Seth Meyers announce that she is the winner of the Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series. After composing herself, the actress walked up the steps of the Microsoft Theater stage in Los Angeles, Calif.—and then broke out into song.
Ben Stiller's Daughter Ella Looks Just Like Mom Christine Taylor at the 2022 Emmys
Watch: Would Ben Stiller Ever Join Cast of Severance?. A daddy-daughter date night. Ben Stiller brought the most adorable plus one to the 2022 Emmy Awards: his and wife Christine Taylor's daughter Ella Stiller. The Zoolander star and his 20-year-old child coordinated in black ensembles—Stiller appearing dapper in a black tuxedo and bowtie and Ella looking all grown up in a floor-length strapless black grown with a thigh-high slit showing off her leg (see every star on the Emmys red carpet here).
Sheryl Lee Ralph’s Kids Deserve an Emmy for Their Reaction to Her Big Win
Watch: See Abbott Elementary Star Sheryl Lee Ralph's Emmy 2022 Speech. Sheryl Lee Ralph's children were her biggest supporters at the 2022 Emmys. When the Abbott Elementary actress—who shares daughter Ivy-Victoria Maurice, 27, and son Etienne Maurice, 30, with ex-husband Eric Maurice—was named the Emmy winner for Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series during the Sept. 12 award show, her children recorded their tear-jerking reaction as the historic moment went down. (See all winners here.)
Real Housewives of Beverly Hills: See the Shocking Texts Sent After Kathy Hilton's "Meltdown"
Watch: Why Kathy Hilton Would "NEVER" Join the RHOBH Cast Full Time. A cold front has hit Aspen. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' cast trip in the snowy Colorado locale continued on the Sept. 14 episode of the Bravo series, and just when fans thought they were going to have to wait another week to see the much-teased fallout between Kyle Richards and Kathy Hilton, an ominous message appeared on the screen.
Emmys 2022 Red Carpet Fashion: See Every Look as the Stars Arrive
If they wowed you on the small screen, wait until they step on the red carpet. On Sept. 12, the biggest actors and actresses in Hollywood are coming together for the 2022 Emmys at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. Hosted by Kenan Thompson, the live award show is set...
R&B Singer Jesse Powell Dead at 51
The music industry has lost a beloved member. Singer Jesse Powell recently passed away at his Los Angeles home, his sister Tamara Powell shared on social media Sept. 13. The R&B artist, well-known for his late '90s track "You," was 51. "It is with a heavy heart that we announce...
Kaley Cuoco and Tom Pelphrey Make Red Carpet Debut With a Big Bang at 2022 Emmy Awards
The flight attendant has arrived—and she isn't flying solo. Kaley Cuoco and Tom Pelphrey stepped out on the 2022 Emmy Awards red carpet at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, marking their official red carpet debut as a couple. For the Sep. 12 event, Kaley sported a pink high-low...
Pamela Anderson Serves Up '90s Bombshell Glamour in New Marc Jacobs Campaign
Watch: Lily James Felt "Braver" After Playing Pamela Anderson. Pamela Anderson makes heaven a place on earth. The 55-year-old bombshell serves up all the 90s beauty nostalgia in the latest Heaven by Marc Jacobs campaign. In one of the images, Pamela seductively lays atop of a giant orange flower wearing...
Zendaya Reveals How She Celebrated Her Historic 2022 Emmys Win With Boyfriend Tom Holland
Are your Spidey senses tingling yet? They will be after watching this cute video. Following Zendaya's historic win at the 2022 Emmys—she nabbed Outstanding Actress in a Drama Series for Euphoria—she stopped by the Live From E! After Party and revealed how she's celebrating. "Well, I didn't have...
See Drew Barrymore React to Ex Justin Long's Relationship With Kate Bosworth
Watch: Drew Barrymore CRIES During Reunion With Ex Justin Long. A supportive friend? We love to see it. During the season three premiere of The Drew Barrymore Show on Sept. 11, Drew Barrymore and Justin Long sat down to discuss their past and present relationships. The two dated on-and-off for three years before officially calling it quits in 2010.
Serena Williams Shuts Down Vogue World Runway in Stunning Silver Look
Serena Williams is the GOAT on and off the tennis court. All eyes were on the tennis champion as she commanded the room to open the Vogue World runway show during New York Fashion Week on Sept. 12. For her epic entrance, Serena stunned in a custom silver metallic Balenciaga...
Pete Davidson Makes Surprise Appearance at 2022 Emmys
The 2022 Emmys had a Pete Davidson surprise up their sleeves. Pete made an unannounced appearance at the 2022 Emmys on Sept. 12 to present the award for Outstanding Comedy Series to Ted Lasso. It marked the first major event for Pete since splitting with Kim Kardashian on Aug. 5.
Margot Robbie and Brad Pitt Return to Hollywood in Wild Babylon Trailer
Watch: Margot Robbie & Ryan Gosling's Latest Barbie Costumes Are Fantastic. Get ready to party like a flapper. Margot Robbie and Brad Pitt are doing just that in the first trailer for Paramount's Babylon, out Dec. 25. The new trailer, released Sept. 13, is taking us back to 1920s Hollywood...
Scout Masterson Dead at 48: Jenna Dewan, Hilarie Burton and More Stars Mourn Publicist's Passing
Watch: Tori Spelling's Family "Guncle" Scout Masterson Dead at 48. Hollywood peers and friends are honoring Scout Masterson's legacy. The publicist's husband Bill Horn confirmed the tragic news on Sept. 12 that Scout had passed away at the age of 48. Following his death on Sept. 11, Tiffani Theissen shared an emotional tribute dedicated to her friend.
Drew Barrymore Breaks Down in Tears During Emotional Reunion With Ex Justin Long
Watch: Drew Barrymore CRIES During Reunion With Ex Justin Long. Drew Barrymore and Justin Long reunited for an emotional conversation about their past. In the season three premiere of The Drew Barrymore Show on Sept. 12, Barrymore reunited with her ex, who she dated from 2007 to 2010. The talk show host immediately broke down in tears saying, "I will always love you so much. You were so important to me. I really am, I'm really grateful."
Find Out Why Gabby Windey Called Part One of The Bachelorette Finale a "Big, Fat Dumpster Fire"
Watch: Jesse Palmer Breaks Down The Bachelorette Two-Part Finale. A season with two Bachelorettes demanded a two-part finale. On Sept. 13, part one of the explosive Bachelorette finale kicked off with host Jesse Palmer in front of a live studio audience, welcoming both Rachel Recchia and Gabby Windey to the stage in order to re-live the dramatic events that unfolded in Mexico.
JoJo Siwa Confirms She's Dating Avery Cyrus
Watch: JoJo Siwa Confirms She's VERY HAPPY Dating Avery Cyrus. JoJo Siwa and Avery Cyrus are making their relationship TikTok official. The "D.R.E.A.M." singer and the content creator confirmed their romance in a video posted to the social platform on Sept. 12. In the clip, JoJo and Avery can be seen sitting in front of a Chuck E. Cheese photobooth that snaps pictures and turns them into drawings. JoJo then showed footage of them posing for the pics and how the sketches turned out. After smiling for the camera for the first pic, JoJo and Avery shared a kiss. The Dance Moms alum captioned the clip, "Happiest girl."
Peacock's A Friend of the Family Trailer Paints a Sinister Picture of a Real-Life Kidnapping
Watch: Jake Lacy Reflects on 1st Movie With Kate McKinnon at 2022 Emmys. Robert "B" Berchtold is anything but A Friend of the Family in the true crime series' first trailer. Played by The White Lotus' Jake Lacy, Robert is at the center of the Peacock show based on the harrowing true story of the Broberg family, whose daughter Jan (Hendrix Yancey, Mckenna Grace) was kidnapped multiple times over a period of a few years in the '70s. Though it might be hard to understand how a family so devoted to each other, their faith and community could let someone as dangerous as Robert into their lives, A Friend of the Family's trailer starts to offer answers.
