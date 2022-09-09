ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
E! News

Abbott Elementary’s Sheryl Lee Ralph’s Emmys 2022 Acceptance Speech Is a Must-See

Sheryl Lee Ralph's 2022 Emmys acceptance speech is going to be a tough one to follow. The Abbott Elementary star was shocked to hear Amy Poehler and Seth Meyers announce that she is the winner of the Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series. After composing herself, the actress walked up the steps of the Microsoft Theater stage in Los Angeles, Calif.—and then broke out into song.
LOS ANGELES, CA
E! News

Ben Stiller's Daughter Ella Looks Just Like Mom Christine Taylor at the 2022 Emmys

Watch: Would Ben Stiller Ever Join Cast of Severance?. A daddy-daughter date night. Ben Stiller brought the most adorable plus one to the 2022 Emmy Awards: his and wife Christine Taylor's daughter Ella Stiller. The Zoolander star and his 20-year-old child coordinated in black ensembles—Stiller appearing dapper in a black tuxedo and bowtie and Ella looking all grown up in a floor-length strapless black grown with a thigh-high slit showing off her leg (see every star on the Emmys red carpet here).
CELEBRITIES
E! News

Sheryl Lee Ralph’s Kids Deserve an Emmy for Their Reaction to Her Big Win

Watch: See Abbott Elementary Star Sheryl Lee Ralph's Emmy 2022 Speech. Sheryl Lee Ralph's children were her biggest supporters at the 2022 Emmys. When the Abbott Elementary actress—who shares daughter Ivy-Victoria Maurice, 27, and son Etienne Maurice, 30, with ex-husband Eric Maurice—was named the Emmy winner for Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series during the Sept. 12 award show, her children recorded their tear-jerking reaction as the historic moment went down. (See all winners here.)
CELEBRITIES
E! News

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills: See the Shocking Texts Sent After Kathy Hilton's "Meltdown"

Watch: Why Kathy Hilton Would "NEVER" Join the RHOBH Cast Full Time. A cold front has hit Aspen. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' cast trip in the snowy Colorado locale continued on the Sept. 14 episode of the Bravo series, and just when fans thought they were going to have to wait another week to see the much-teased fallout between Kyle Richards and Kathy Hilton, an ominous message appeared on the screen.
TV & VIDEOS
E! News

R&B Singer Jesse Powell Dead at 51

The music industry has lost a beloved member. Singer Jesse Powell recently passed away at his Los Angeles home, his sister Tamara Powell shared on social media Sept. 13. The R&B artist, well-known for his late '90s track "You," was 51. "It is with a heavy heart that we announce...
LOS ANGELES, CA
E! News

Pete Davidson Makes Surprise Appearance at 2022 Emmys

The 2022 Emmys had a Pete Davidson surprise up their sleeves. Pete made an unannounced appearance at the 2022 Emmys on Sept. 12 to present the award for Outstanding Comedy Series to Ted Lasso. It marked the first major event for Pete since splitting with Kim Kardashian on Aug. 5.
CELEBRITIES
E! News

Drew Barrymore Breaks Down in Tears During Emotional Reunion With Ex Justin Long

Watch: Drew Barrymore CRIES During Reunion With Ex Justin Long. Drew Barrymore and Justin Long reunited for an emotional conversation about their past. In the season three premiere of The Drew Barrymore Show on Sept. 12, Barrymore reunited with her ex, who she dated from 2007 to 2010. The talk show host immediately broke down in tears saying, "I will always love you so much. You were so important to me. I really am, I'm really grateful."
CELEBRITIES
E! News

Find Out Why Gabby Windey Called Part One of The Bachelorette Finale a "Big, Fat Dumpster Fire"

Watch: Jesse Palmer Breaks Down The Bachelorette Two-Part Finale. A season with two Bachelorettes demanded a two-part finale. On Sept. 13, part one of the explosive Bachelorette finale kicked off with host Jesse Palmer in front of a live studio audience, welcoming both Rachel Recchia and Gabby Windey to the stage in order to re-live the dramatic events that unfolded in Mexico.
TV SHOWS
E! News

JoJo Siwa Confirms She's Dating Avery Cyrus

Watch: JoJo Siwa Confirms She's VERY HAPPY Dating Avery Cyrus. JoJo Siwa and Avery Cyrus are making their relationship TikTok official. The "D.R.E.A.M." singer and the content creator confirmed their romance in a video posted to the social platform on Sept. 12. In the clip, JoJo and Avery can be seen sitting in front of a Chuck E. Cheese photobooth that snaps pictures and turns them into drawings. JoJo then showed footage of them posing for the pics and how the sketches turned out. After smiling for the camera for the first pic, JoJo and Avery shared a kiss. The Dance Moms alum captioned the clip, "Happiest girl."
CELEBRITIES
E! News

Peacock's A Friend of the Family Trailer Paints a Sinister Picture of a Real-Life Kidnapping

Watch: Jake Lacy Reflects on 1st Movie With Kate McKinnon at 2022 Emmys. Robert "B" Berchtold is anything but A Friend of the Family in the true crime series' first trailer. Played by The White Lotus' Jake Lacy, Robert is at the center of the Peacock show based on the harrowing true story of the Broberg family, whose daughter Jan (Hendrix Yancey, Mckenna Grace) was kidnapped multiple times over a period of a few years in the '70s. Though it might be hard to understand how a family so devoted to each other, their faith and community could let someone as dangerous as Robert into their lives, A Friend of the Family's trailer starts to offer answers.
TV & VIDEOS
E! News

