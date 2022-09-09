Read full article on original website
Michigan GOP co-chair under fire for homophobic tweet about Pete Buttigieg
LANSING — Michigan Republican Party co-chair Meshawn Maddock is under fire after sending out a homophobic tweet about U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg. On Sunday, Maddock called Buttigieg, who is gay, a "weak little girl" and referenced his move to Michigan. Buttigieg, the former mayor of South Bend, Indiana,...
How puppies are helping children in foster care in Utah
Heather Gibson is the owner of Big Hearted Breeders and has participated in specialized training for puppies for emotional support, service and therapy dogs. She has also been a foster parent for more than 10 years and has personally seen the benefits pets have had in her home. That's why...
Flooding possible as widespread storms blanket Utah today
We have some good changes, and they all start today. The smoke has scoured out of the state as it turns cooler and wetter for your Tuesday. On-and-off showers and thunderstorms will develop, bringing much-needed rain to all of Utah. This rain will become more widespread this afternoon. The greatest...
There are special Utah screenings of "Strong Fathers, Strong Daughters"
The movie Strong Fathers, Strong Daughters follows the journey of a dad who is desperately trying to hold onto his little girls but learns he must give up control and trust God with their future. We talked with two of the stars, Bart Johnson and Robyn Lively, who are in...
More rain and windy conditions bring a taste of fall across Utah
We have another stormy day ahead of us, so make sure to pack the umbrella!. Utah will continue to see the impacts of former Tropical Storm Kay as deep moisture is in place statewide. There's a lull in the rain in Northern Utah at the start of the day, but...
Get ready for a wet week across Utah!
We have one more dry, warm day with patchy smoke before big changes in the beehive state!. Northern Utah will see hazy sunshine this afternoon climbing into the low to mid-90s across the Wasatch Front. The focus for showers and thunderstorms will be in Southern Utah this afternoon. By Tuesday,...
Gluten Free? You can eat all the food you've missed or wanted at this event
Everything from donuts to breads to chips to sauces to spices to meal ideas and more can be found at the big Gluten Free World Expo coming to town. Elisa Apo and Jamie Gausness are known as the Gluten Free Moms and say the event is like "Disneyland for the Day". They say every food you've missed or wanted to try will be there. And you can sample everything.
