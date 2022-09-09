ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Michigan board approves ballot measure on voting access

By JOEY CAPPELLETTI and SARA BURNETT
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13yi0M_0hokaOQ800

LANSING, Mich. — (AP) — A Michigan election board on Friday voted to put a question on the November ballot about whether the state should expand opportunities to vote, including through absentee and early voting, after the state Supreme Court ordered it to do so.

The court sided Thursday with supporters of Promote the Vote 2022, a coalition of organizations that submitted signatures to put the proposed constitutional amendment before voters.

The measure would require state-funded absentee ballot drop boxes, as well as postage for absentee ballots and applications, and allow voters to join a permanent list to have absentee ballots sent for every election. It also would allow Michigan voters to verify their identity with a signed statement or a photo ID, and it would require nine days of in-person early voting.

Promote the Vote 2022 has said that the initiative will help ensure that every state voter’s voice is heard.

Republicans oppose the measures, saying they would open the door to fraud. In Michigan and elsewhere, the GOP has pushed stricter rules around voting and repeated former President Donald Trump's lie that the 2020 election was stolen from him. Trump lost the state and the presidency to Joe Biden.

Promote the Vote asked the court to order a state elections board to certify the measure for the Nov. 8 ballot after the Board of State Canvassers voted along party lines on Aug. 31 not to do so. The four-member board's two Democrats said the initiative should be on the ballot, while its two Republicans said it should not.

The Republican members and other opponents said some of the language on the petitions was unclear, and Michigan GOP spokesman Gus Portela called it “a dangerous proposition.”

Promote the Vote argued it submitted more than enough signatures to meet the 425,000-signature requirement to be certified, and called opponents' arguments against it “frivolous.”

All four board members voted Friday to put the measure on the ballot, following the Supreme Court's directive.

___

Burnett reported from Chicago.

___

Joey Cappelletti is a corps member for the Associated Press/Report for America Statehouse News Initiative. Report for America is a nonprofit national service program that places journalists in local newsrooms to report on undercovered issues.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
City
Lansing, MI
Local
Michigan Elections
Local
Michigan Government
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Likely vote over Louisiana project caught in abortion debate

BATON ROUGE — (AP) — As the political tug-of-war over enforcing Louisiana’s near-total abortion ban continues between Republicans at the Capitol and Democratic leaders in the state’s most populous city, the state Bond Commission is likely to vote Thursday on whether or not to continue withholding financing approval for a vital New Orleans area power plant project.
LOUISIANA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Donald Trump
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Absentee Voting#Early Voting#Election State#Constitutional Amendment#State Supreme Court#Absentee Ballot#Election Fraud#Promote The Vote 2022#Republicans#Gop#Democrats
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Hunter trapped in mud rescued from Indiana swamp

STARKE COUNTY, Ind. — A hunter who was trying to retrieve a downed goose had to get help when he got stuck in chest-deep mud. The 69-year-old hunter had been in the chest-deep mud for approximately an hour, with his hunting partner trying to free him, before calling 911, The Times of Northwest Indiana reported.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Constitution
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

‘You’re gonna die tonight:’ Local man pleads guilty to attacking officers on Jan. 6

ATLANTA — Another metro Atlanta man has pleaded guilty to taking part in the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol Building on January 6, 2021. Jack Wade Whitton, 32, of Locust Grove was arrested just a few months after the riot in April 2021 and charged with civil disorder, entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds with a deadly or dangerous weapon, engaging in physical violence in a restricted building or grounds with a deadly or dangerous weapon and acts of physical violence in the Capitol grounds or buildings.
LOCUST GROVE, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Atlanta, GA
185K+
Followers
127K+
Post
64M+
Views
ABOUT

WSB-TV Channel 2 is serving Atlanta, Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wsbtv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy