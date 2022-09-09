Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Notre Dame Professor Karrie Koesel tells U.S. panel how China is using new technology to tighten control over churchesD.J. EatonNotre Dame, IN
Football: Buckeye defense ‘stepped up to the challenge’ in second-half comeback over Notre DameThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: Hall takes starting opportunity ‘to heart,’ disrupts No. 5 Notre Dame up frontThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: No. 2 Ohio State-No. 5 Notre Dame features a ‘lot of crossover’ on coaching staffsThe LanternColumbus, OH
Accounting Firm Opens New Office in La PorteBuilding Indiana BusinessLa Porte, IN
Related
abc57.com
Niles Police believe fatal shootings of Farries Maxwell, Raquon Glenn are related
NILES, Mich. - The Niles Police Department now believes the shooting deaths of Farries Maxwell on August 16 and Raquon Glenn on September 8 are related. Police are also investigating reports of shots fired in the same area on Tuesday. The shootings took place a block apart from each other.
abc57.com
Goshen Police searching for female in reference to reported theft
GOSHEN, Ind. - The Goshen Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying a female in reference to a reported theft. If you have any information, please call police at 574-533-8661. You can also email police at police@goshencity.com or send a message to police on Facebook.
abc57.com
South Bend Police searching for runaway juvenile
SOUTH BEND, Ind. - The South Bend Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating 16-year-old Eric Castillo, who was reported as a runaway juvenile. Castillo was last seen Tuesday afternoon in the 1900 block of Fellows Street. He is described as 5'6", 140 pounds, and with dark...
abc57.com
Police: man who drove vehicle into St. Joseph River said he moved SUV in exchange for drugs
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. - The man accused of driving a vehicle into the St. Joseph River on September 5 said another man told him to move the SUV in exchange for drugs, according to the probable cause affidavit. Aeryk Brant, 23, was arrested on two counts of resisting law...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
77-Year-Old Lawton Man Died After A Two-Car Crash In Fabius Township (St. Joseph County, MI)
The St. Joseph County Sheriff’s Office responded to a two-car crash that claimed a life on Monday night. According to the officials, the 77-year-old Lawton man driving on [..]
abc57.com
Man accused of attempting to rob Taco Bell
SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- A man was arrested after attempting to rob a Taco Bell after being asked to leave the restaurant, according to court records. South Bend Police responded to the Taco Bell in the 3200 block of Lincoln Way on Monday around 3:45 p.m. for reports of a robbery.
abc57.com
Indiana woman injured in moped crash in Cass County
CASS COUNTY, Mich. - An Indiana woman was injured in a moped crash in Cass County on Tuesday, according to the Cass County Sheriff's Office. At 5 p.m., deputies were called to Oil City Road, south on Monette Street, for a single-vehicle crash. According to the investigation, an Indiana woman...
WWMTCw
Police investigate rollover crash on West Main Street
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A vehicle flipped over after crashing into a light pole in Kalamazoo Monday, according to Kalamazoo public safety officers on scene. The crash happened at the intersection of West Main Street and Prairie Avenue around 6 p.m. Sunday night: 1 injured in Three Rivers house explosion,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Times-Union Newspaper
Police Identify Man Who Drowned In Winona Lake Tuesday Morning
WINONA LAKE - The man whose body was recovered from Winona Lake Tuesday morning has been identified as Anthony Steven Milton, 25, of 533 E. Center St., Warsaw. At approximately 8:33 a.m. Tuesday, Warsaw police were dispatched to check on the welfare of a man with red hair yelling at passing motorists while on the property of Walgreens, 2400 E. Center St. About six minutes later, officers checked the area but were unable to locate the man, according to a news release Tuesday afternoon from WPD Public Information Officer Capt. Brad Kellar.
abc57.com
South Bend man sentenced to over 10 years for armed robbery
SOUTH BEND, Ind. - A South Bend man was sentenced to over 10 years in prison after pleading guilty to a Hobbs Act robbery and brandishing a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office. Andre Pittman, 35, was sentenced to 10...
abc57.com
Driver accused of leading chase, passenger accused of assisting a criminal
MARSHALL COUNTY, Ind. - A driver was arrested after he allegedly led police on a chase in Marshall and St. Joseph counties, according to the Marshall County Sheriff's Office. A passenger in his vehicle was accused of assisting a criminal. On Saturday, deputies tried to pull over a vehicle near...
WWMT
Driver dies after crashing into truck in St. Joseph County
FABIUS TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A 77-year-old man died after deputies said he ran a stop sign in Fabius Township and crashed into a truck. Fatal shooting: Man identified in Princeton Avenue fatal shooting. The Lawton man was driving on Young's Prairie Road at 8:13 p.m. when he drove through...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
abc57.com
Man accused of strangulation, kidnapping in South Bend
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. - A man was arrested for allegedly strangling and kidnapping a woman in South Bend, according to the probable cause affidavit. Jeffrey Williams, 28, was arrested on the charges of strangulation, domestic battery, kidnapping, criminal confinement, and intimidation. On Wednesday, South Bend Police were called to...
WNDU
Body pulled from Winona Lake identified
Residents should boil their water or use bottled water until further notice. Dwand Carter, 38, was found guilty of two counts of first-degree, premeditated murder and several weapons charges after a week-long trial. Ask the Doctor: 9/13/2022. Updated: 4 hours ago. Dr. Bob Cassady joins us every week on 16...
WNDU
Another teen charged in connection to deadly South Bend shooting
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A second teen is now formally facing charges in connection to the murder of 17-year-old Terez Parker, Jr., in South Bend back in March. A delinquency petition has been filed against a 16-year-old who is currently detained at the Juvenile Justice Center for felony murder and attempted robbery.
wkzo.com
Fatal shooting in Kalamazoo under investigation
KALAMAZOO MI (WKZO AM/FM) – Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety authorities are continuing their investigation into a fatal shooting on the city’s Northside. Officers were summoned to the area of Drexel Place and Princeton around 3 am Sunday on a report of shots fired. Upon arrival, they discovered...
nbc25news.com
St. Joseph County infant had meth in system and other signs of abuse
CENTREVILLE, MICH. — A St. Joseph County infant had drugs in his system, broken bones and fever of over 104 degrees when he was rushed to a Sturgis Hospital on Aug. 8, according to probable cause documents filed in a child abuse case against the infant's mother. Amanda Wood...
WNDU
Man killed in Benton Harbor shooting
BENTON HARBOR, Mich. (WNDU) - The Benton Harbor Department of Public Safety is investigating after a man was killed in a shooting early Sunday morning. Officers were called to the 900 Block of Columbus Avenue just after 2:50 a.m. to investigate a complaint of shots fired. When they arrived, they found a 22-year-old Benton Harbor man wounded a back yard of 1000 block of Columbus. He was taken to the hospital, where he later died.
abc57.com
Wrong-way driver arrested following pursuit
SOUTH BEND, Ind. - A wrong-way driver was arrested after allegedly leading police on a chase, according to the South Bend Police Department. Trevonn Austin, 28, was arrested on the following charges:. Resisting law enforcement. Operating a motor vehicle without ever receiving a license. Felon in possession of a firearm.
95.3 MNC
Two police chases lead to two arrests
Two suspects have been arrested following two separate pursuits handled by South Bend Police. It was just after 11 p.m. on Sunday, Sep. 11, when an officer was on patrol when he observed a vehicle traveling in the wrong direction near the Cooper Bridge. The officer then attempted to initiate...
Comments / 0