Niles, MI

abc57.com

Goshen Police searching for female in reference to reported theft

GOSHEN, Ind. - The Goshen Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying a female in reference to a reported theft. If you have any information, please call police at 574-533-8661. You can also email police at police@goshencity.com or send a message to police on Facebook.
GOSHEN, IN
abc57.com

South Bend Police searching for runaway juvenile

SOUTH BEND, Ind. - The South Bend Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating 16-year-old Eric Castillo, who was reported as a runaway juvenile. Castillo was last seen Tuesday afternoon in the 1900 block of Fellows Street. He is described as 5'6", 140 pounds, and with dark...
SOUTH BEND, IN
abc57.com

Man accused of attempting to rob Taco Bell

SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- A man was arrested after attempting to rob a Taco Bell after being asked to leave the restaurant, according to court records. South Bend Police responded to the Taco Bell in the 3200 block of Lincoln Way on Monday around 3:45 p.m. for reports of a robbery.
SOUTH BEND, IN
abc57.com

Indiana woman injured in moped crash in Cass County

CASS COUNTY, Mich. - An Indiana woman was injured in a moped crash in Cass County on Tuesday, according to the Cass County Sheriff's Office. At 5 p.m., deputies were called to Oil City Road, south on Monette Street, for a single-vehicle crash. According to the investigation, an Indiana woman...
CASS COUNTY, MI
WWMTCw

Police investigate rollover crash on West Main Street

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A vehicle flipped over after crashing into a light pole in Kalamazoo Monday, according to Kalamazoo public safety officers on scene. The crash happened at the intersection of West Main Street and Prairie Avenue around 6 p.m. Sunday night: 1 injured in Three Rivers house explosion,...
KALAMAZOO, MI
Times-Union Newspaper

Police Identify Man Who Drowned In Winona Lake Tuesday Morning

WINONA LAKE - The man whose body was recovered from Winona Lake Tuesday morning has been identified as Anthony Steven Milton, 25, of 533 E. Center St., Warsaw. At approximately 8:33 a.m. Tuesday, Warsaw police were dispatched to check on the welfare of a man with red hair yelling at passing motorists while on the property of Walgreens, 2400 E. Center St. About six minutes later, officers checked the area but were unable to locate the man, according to a news release Tuesday afternoon from WPD Public Information Officer Capt. Brad Kellar.
WINONA LAKE, IN
abc57.com

South Bend man sentenced to over 10 years for armed robbery

SOUTH BEND, Ind. - A South Bend man was sentenced to over 10 years in prison after pleading guilty to a Hobbs Act robbery and brandishing a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office. Andre Pittman, 35, was sentenced to 10...
SOUTH BEND, IN
abc57.com

Driver accused of leading chase, passenger accused of assisting a criminal

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ind. - A driver was arrested after he allegedly led police on a chase in Marshall and St. Joseph counties, according to the Marshall County Sheriff's Office. A passenger in his vehicle was accused of assisting a criminal. On Saturday, deputies tried to pull over a vehicle near...
abc57.com

Man accused of strangulation, kidnapping in South Bend

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. - A man was arrested for allegedly strangling and kidnapping a woman in South Bend, according to the probable cause affidavit. Jeffrey Williams, 28, was arrested on the charges of strangulation, domestic battery, kidnapping, criminal confinement, and intimidation. On Wednesday, South Bend Police were called to...
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

Body pulled from Winona Lake identified

Residents should boil their water or use bottled water until further notice. Dwand Carter, 38, was found guilty of two counts of first-degree, premeditated murder and several weapons charges after a week-long trial. Ask the Doctor: 9/13/2022. Updated: 4 hours ago. Dr. Bob Cassady joins us every week on 16...
WINONA LAKE, IN
WNDU

Another teen charged in connection to deadly South Bend shooting

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A second teen is now formally facing charges in connection to the murder of 17-year-old Terez Parker, Jr., in South Bend back in March. A delinquency petition has been filed against a 16-year-old who is currently detained at the Juvenile Justice Center for felony murder and attempted robbery.
SOUTH BEND, IN
wkzo.com

Fatal shooting in Kalamazoo under investigation

KALAMAZOO MI (WKZO AM/FM) – Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety authorities are continuing their investigation into a fatal shooting on the city's Northside. Officers were summoned to the area of Drexel Place and Princeton around 3 am Sunday on a report of shots fired. Upon arrival, they discovered...
KALAMAZOO, MI
WNDU

Man killed in Benton Harbor shooting

BENTON HARBOR, Mich. (WNDU) - The Benton Harbor Department of Public Safety is investigating after a man was killed in a shooting early Sunday morning. Officers were called to the 900 Block of Columbus Avenue just after 2:50 a.m. to investigate a complaint of shots fired. When they arrived, they found a 22-year-old Benton Harbor man wounded a back yard of 1000 block of Columbus. He was taken to the hospital, where he later died.
BENTON HARBOR, MI
abc57.com

Wrong-way driver arrested following pursuit

SOUTH BEND, Ind. - A wrong-way driver was arrested after allegedly leading police on a chase, according to the South Bend Police Department. Trevonn Austin, 28, was arrested on the following charges:. Resisting law enforcement. Operating a motor vehicle without ever receiving a license. Felon in possession of a firearm.
SOUTH BEND, IN
95.3 MNC

Two police chases lead to two arrests

Two suspects have been arrested following two separate pursuits handled by South Bend Police. It was just after 11 p.m. on Sunday, Sep. 11, when an officer was on patrol when he observed a vehicle traveling in the wrong direction near the Cooper Bridge. The officer then attempted to initiate...
SOUTH BEND, IN

