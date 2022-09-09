Read full article on original website
Woman brandishes gun at school bus in Norfolk, police say
NORFOLK, Va. — A woman faces charges after brandishing a gun at a school bus driver in Norfolk on Wednesday, according to police. The incident happened around 8:20 a.m. at the intersection of Scott Street and Trant Avenue. The woman was taken into custody by police, and now charges...
Police: Suspects in custody after shooting, barricade situation in Norfolk
NORFOLK, Va. — A woman was hurt in a shooting that was followed by a barricade situation in Norfolk early Wednesday morning. The shooting happened in the 6500 block of Chesapeake Boulevard, the Norfolk Police Department said. Officers went there around 12:50 a.m. and found a woman with a gunshot wound.
3 arrested after stolen vehicle chase ends in Norview area of Norfolk, police say
NORFOLK, Va. — Three people were arrested Wednesday afternoon after a stolen vehicle chase in the Norview area of Norfolk, according to police. The chase ended in the 6900 block of Sewells Point Road, right next to Norview High School and down the road from Norview Middle School. The...
Police investigating after person steals, crashes Virginia Beach ambulance in Norfolk
NORFOLK, Va. — Police in Norfolk are searching for a driver who stole and crashed an ambulance Tuesday morning. According to a spokesperson from VB EMS, the incident began in Virginia Beach. Dispatch received a call around 1:10 a.m. about a person who had been shot and had then...
Man dies after shooting on E. Brambleton Ave. in Norfolk
NORFOLK, Va. — The Norfolk Police Department is investigating a shooting that left a man dead on Tuesday afternoon. According to a tweet, police got the call around noon. When they arrived at the scene, which was on the 900 block of Brambleton Avenue, they found a man who had been shot.
Missing: Police search for Norfolk teen
NORFOLK, Va. — The Norfolk Police Department is searching for a teenage boy who was last seen in Norfolk in August, according to a news release from The AWARE Foundation. According to his mother, it appeared that he left willingly, but no one has seen or heard from him since.
Hampton man walks into hospital after being shot, police seek suspect information
HAMPTON, Va. — The Hampton Police Division is investigating a shooting that left a man hurt on Sunday night. According to a news release from police, dispatch got a call about shots being fired near Orcutt Avenue and Goldsboro Drive. This was shortly before 11 p.m. While officers went...
'We're not trying to find troublemakers' | Owner of Norfolk nightclub speaks out, following quadruple shooting
NORFOLK, Va. — Warren Salvodon is in the middle of a fight he didn't expect to find himself in this summer. “We’re not trying to find troublemakers for our venue. We want to cater to people who really just want a break," Salvodon said. Salvodon, one of the...
Man arrested in Chesapeake on charges involving children after NCIS, FBI investigation
CHESAPEAKE, Va. — A man was arrested and faces multiple charges involving crimes against children in Chesapeake following a months-long investigation. William Deacon IV, 35, was arrested on Monday after officers searched a home in the 1000 block of Kendale Circle, according to the Chesapeake Police Department. While specific...
Portsmouth police adopt new technology in an effort to tackle crime
PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Law enforcement in Portsmouth look to tackle crime, with the help of new technology. Police are in the process of installing a system that would streamline their access to surveillance cameras in the city. Leaders also want to bring gunshot detection software in the mix. Upwards...
Woman dies after being struck by car in Hampton
HAMPTON, Va. — A woman was hit by a car while trying to cross the road in Hampton Wednesday night. According to the Hampton Police Division, it happened just after 8:15 p.m. in the 1600 block of Briarfield Road. At the scene, officers found 67-year-old Jo Ann Harris in...
2 dead in Newport News apartment shooting
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — A homicide investigation is underway in Newport News Monday night. According to the Newport News Police Dept., it happened at an apartment in the 700 block of 44th Street at 8:30 p.m. Inside the apartment, police found two men with gunshot wounds. Takaree Nijinn Allen,...
1 hospitalized after mobile home fire in Chesapeake
CHESAPEAKE, Va. — One person is hospitalized after a mobile home fire in Chesapeake Tuesday evening. Just before 6 p.m., firefighters got a call that a backyard shed was on fire and quickly spreading towards a mobile home in the 2700 block of Ike Street. That's in the Portlock section of the city.
NPD investigating after man dies in shooting on Olney Road
NORFOLK, Va. — The Norfolk Police Department said it is investigating after a shooting left a man dead Saturday night. Police were called to the 900 block of E. Olney Road around 11:40 p.m. Saturday, the department said. Once there, they found a man who died after being shot,...
Man guilty on 3 of 13 charges in 2011 murder of ODU student
NORFOLK, Va. — A man has been convicted of some of the charges he faced in a more-than-decade-old murder in Norfolk. After hours of deliberating on Wednesday, jurors found Rashad Dooley guilty of conspiracy to commit first-degree murder, attempted robbery, and conspiracy to commit robbery. The charges stem from...
Coast Guard suspends search for missing Virginia Beach kayaker
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — After two days, the Coast Guard suspended its search for a missing kayaker in Virginia Beach. Ryan Tew, 27, was last seen leaving Crab Creek in Lynnhaven Inlet around 11:30 p.m. Monday in a red single-person kayak. He was expected to return early Tuesday morning;...
Norfolk City Council revokes conditional use permit of Legacy Restaurant and Lounge
NORFOLK, Va. — During a packed meeting for Norfolk City Council Tuesday night, one of their actions included the revocation of Legacy Restaurant and Lounge's conditional use permit. The future of the business had been in limbo. Early last month, Norfolk police said a shooting outside the establishment left...
Traffic Alert: School bus routes in Suffolk impacted due to downed power line
SUFFOLK, Va. — Dominion Energy is on the scene of a downed power line that is impacting school bus routes in Suffolk, according to a spokesperson. Buses coming and going from Forest Glen Middle School, which is on Forest Glen Drive, may experience a change in route or delay due to the downed line.
Parts backlog causing delays for auto repair shops across Hampton Roads, nationwide
NORFOLK, Va. — There's a major issue in the auto repair industry causing headaches for body shop owners and car owners. Body shops in Hampton Roads say back-ordered car parts are delaying repairs for weeks and sometimes longer. “This is the worst I’ve seen it," said Willie Martin, owner...
5 in custody following police chase on N. Military Highway in Norfolk
NORFOLK, Va. — Five people are in custody following a police chase on North Military Highway Friday. According to the Norfolk Police Department, its officers along with Virginia Beach police were in pursuit of a stolen car in the 1200 block of North Military Highway. During the pursuit, the...
