Norfolk, VA

Norfolk, VA
Norfolk, VA
13News Now

Man dies after shooting on E. Brambleton Ave. in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. — The Norfolk Police Department is investigating a shooting that left a man dead on Tuesday afternoon. According to a tweet, police got the call around noon. When they arrived at the scene, which was on the 900 block of Brambleton Avenue, they found a man who had been shot.
NORFOLK, VA
13News Now

Missing: Police search for Norfolk teen

NORFOLK, Va. — The Norfolk Police Department is searching for a teenage boy who was last seen in Norfolk in August, according to a news release from The AWARE Foundation. According to his mother, it appeared that he left willingly, but no one has seen or heard from him since.
13News Now

Woman dies after being struck by car in Hampton

HAMPTON, Va. — A woman was hit by a car while trying to cross the road in Hampton Wednesday night. According to the Hampton Police Division, it happened just after 8:15 p.m. in the 1600 block of Briarfield Road. At the scene, officers found 67-year-old Jo Ann Harris in...
HAMPTON, VA
13News Now

2 dead in Newport News apartment shooting

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — A homicide investigation is underway in Newport News Monday night. According to the Newport News Police Dept., it happened at an apartment in the 700 block of 44th Street at 8:30 p.m. Inside the apartment, police found two men with gunshot wounds. Takaree Nijinn Allen,...
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
13News Now

1 hospitalized after mobile home fire in Chesapeake

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — One person is hospitalized after a mobile home fire in Chesapeake Tuesday evening. Just before 6 p.m., firefighters got a call that a backyard shed was on fire and quickly spreading towards a mobile home in the 2700 block of Ike Street. That's in the Portlock section of the city.
CHESAPEAKE, VA
13News Now

Man guilty on 3 of 13 charges in 2011 murder of ODU student

NORFOLK, Va. — A man has been convicted of some of the charges he faced in a more-than-decade-old murder in Norfolk. After hours of deliberating on Wednesday, jurors found Rashad Dooley guilty of conspiracy to commit first-degree murder, attempted robbery, and conspiracy to commit robbery. The charges stem from...
NORFOLK, VA
13News Now

13News Now

Norfolk, VA
Norfolk local news

