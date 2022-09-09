The Factory at Franklin released two new renderings of the property’s exterior facing Franklin Road. The renderings highlight the spaces around the town’s beloved water tower — opening up a previously closed off area to create a park-like atmosphere with added green space and outdoor seating directly below the landmark. To the left of the water tower and left of the building entrance facing Franklin Road, a new patio and seating area will provide a new landmark space for visitors to gather.

