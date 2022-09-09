Read full article on original website
Ice is back at Opryland this winterJake WellsDavidson County, TN
Nashville Education Foundation Announces New Members of Hall of FameAdvocate AndyNashville, TN
Free Things to do in Nashville, Tennessee Labor Day Weekend 2022Heidi SuydamNashville, TN
A Tennessee Mother Disappeared In 2016 Still Searching For Her Missing Daughter Who Vanished In 1999The Vivid Faces of the VanishedNashville, TN
Nashville Scene Best of Nashville 2022 Voting is Open Through September 6thHeidi SuydamNashville, TN
Pilgrimage Festival in Tennessee is an Immersive Music, Food, Art, & Cultural Experience [LINEUP]
Fans of bluegrass, country, indie, and gospel music - this festival is for you! On Saturday, September 24 - Sunday, September 25 in Franklin, TN, the much anticipated Pilgrimage Music and Cultural Festival is taking place. The musical guests alone are worth making the trek to see, but there will also be plenty of local food, art, and crafts from local artisans to enjoy.
Nashville Parent
Downtown on The Farm Returns at Oaklands Mansion
The 5th annual Downtown on the Farm, presented by Locally Owned Murfreesboro, returns Sunday, Sept. 18 at Oaklands Mansion. This farm-to-table fundraising dinner features items sourced from local farms cooked by local chefs. The evening will start at 4:30 p.m. with signature cocktails featuring Uncle Nearest Premium Whiskey and appetizers from Salty Sisters charcuterie. Dinner will follow promptly at 5:30 p.m.
styleblueprint.com
5 Small Town Shops Worth the Drive from Nashville
With fall right around the corner, there’s no better time for an afternoon drive to discover hidden gems in Nashville’s surrounding areas. Among them, you’ll find enchanting antique shops, carefully curated gift shops, and more. Escape the rush of the city and fall in love with small-town charm with these five unforgettable spots from Columbia to Bell Buckle!
Nashville Parent
2022 Pumpkin Patches & Corn Mazes in Middle TN
Most pumpkin patches and corn mazes open by mid September, some earlier! Most have loads of pumpkins to choose from, but to really make it fun for your kids, look for those that have the extra activities — like a corn maze, hayride or petting zoo. 2022 PUMPKIN PATCHES...
Nashville Parent
Greenway Art Festival Returns to Old Fort Park
Dozens of local talented artists will once again display and sell their creative work along the Greenway trail within Old Fort Park Saturday, September 17, 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. at the 18th annual Greenway Art Festival. Hosted by the Cultural Arts division of Murfreesboro Parks and Recreation Department,...
Nashville Parent
The Factory at Franklin Releases Renderings of New Outdoor Spaces
The Factory at Franklin released two new renderings of the property’s exterior facing Franklin Road. The renderings highlight the spaces around the town’s beloved water tower — opening up a previously closed off area to create a park-like atmosphere with added green space and outdoor seating directly below the landmark. To the left of the water tower and left of the building entrance facing Franklin Road, a new patio and seating area will provide a new landmark space for visitors to gather.
Nashville Parent
Food, Dance and More at Discover Rutherford Festival
The diverse ethnic and cultural backgrounds of Rutherford County residents will be in the spotlight at the inaugural Discover Rutherford food and arts festival, benefiting Discovery Center at Murfree Spring, on Saturday, Sept. 17, from 4 to 7 p.m. The outdoor festival at Discovery Center will feature food, music and...
chattanoogacw.com
Blue Man Group coming to Nashville for three show performance
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Blue Man Group is returning to Nashville for a three-performance gig at the Tennessee Performing Arts Center (TPAC). The trailblazing performers have been seen by over 50 million people since their 1991 debut and make a return to Music City on January 24-26 for the three show performance.
Mixed-use development coming to Spring Hill
The mixed-use development at Derryberry Lane and Port Royal Road will be first of its kind in offering residential and commercial space to the growing community, according to a release.
travel2next.com
20 Memphis to Nashville Road Trip Attractions
One of the best ways to see Tennessee’s historical landmarks, nature parks and attractions is by travelling from Memphis to Nashville on an epic Southern road trip. Start this journey by visiting Memphis’ parks and museums before hitting the road to Nashville, where you can watch a live music performance on Broadway Street and jump right into the party scene.
This Is The Best Milkshake In Tennessee
Eat This, Not That! found the tastiest milkshake in each state, including this frozen favorite in Tennessee.
Loveless Cafe is Celebrating National Biscuit Month with a Willy Wonka Style Giveaway
September is National Biscuit Month! Loveless Cafe is known for their biscuits and this month they are doing a giveaway when you purchase biscuit mix. Think Willy Wonka style – starting Friday, Sept. 16, 12 golden tickets will be hidden with the Loveless Cafe Biscuit Mix at local retailers.
williamsonhomepage.com
Five Free and Cheap Family Things To Do in Middle Tennessee
September is absolutely packed with family-friendly events in the Middle Tennessee area. And it’s a wide spectrum in this week’s edition of Five Free and Cheap things: You can check out art for a good cause at Starry Night, learn some karate at a free workshop or take the whole family for an early Sunday morning meditation.
chattanoogacw.com
Backstreet Boys pose with puppies from Nashville shelter named in their honor
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — The Backstreet Boys have finally shown us the shape of their heart—and that shape is a paw print. The band was in Nashville last week as part of their DNA World Tour. Nine-week-old puppies from the Nashville Humane Association were invited to visit the Backstreet Boys for a special production shoot to raise adoption awareness.
Nashville Parent
Well-Behaved Dogs Invited to Paws & Pearls
The 11th Annual Paws & Pearls event is set to take place on Saturday, September 17 at The Grove at Williamson Family Farm in Murfreesboro. Proceeds from this event benefit the programs of the Beesley Animal Foundation, which focus on providing responsible pet care through community awareness, education and affordable health services for cats and dogs. The local non-profit has been dedicated to decreasing the suffering caused by pet overpopulation since 1992.
Nashville Fair debuts Friday at the Fairgrounds
The fair runs September 9-18 from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. during the week and from 11 a.m. until 10 p.m. during the weekend.
Nashville Parent
‘Call of the American West’ to Open at Monthaven
A new free art exhibition celebrating the American Southwest will be on view at the Monthaven Arts & Cultural Center stating September 18th through October 30th, 2022. The exhibit’s artist, Tim Yanke, uses the colors and culture of the Southwestern United States to create bold, rhythmic and compelling art.
You will have to make a reservation at the Nashville Zoo now. Here's why.
Because of construction, the Nashville Zoo as Grassmere will now require visitors to buy their tickets ahead of time.
Tennessee’s 2022 list of lowest-performing priority schools is out
Memphis-Shelby County Schools more than doubled its number of schools on Tennessee’s list of bottom-performing schools, while schools from several rural districts made the list for the first time.The state education department on Monday flagged 101 schools in 12 districts as so-called priority schools, meaning they were deemed academically in the bottom 5% in the 2021-22 school year.The priority list is the state’s highest-stakes designation for holding low-performing schools accountable. But...
fox17.com
Community groups once again sound alarm on Brookmeade homeless camp
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Makeshift tents, shopping carts and fencing line West Nashville’s Brookmeade Park. The homeless situation there has community groups once again sounding the alarm. It can’t be ignored by businesses, residents or even neighborhood groups. FOX 17 News spoke with El Sombrero manager Israel Fonseca...
