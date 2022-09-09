ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Pilgrimage Festival in Tennessee is an Immersive Music, Food, Art, & Cultural Experience [LINEUP]

Fans of bluegrass, country, indie, and gospel music - this festival is for you! On Saturday, September 24 - Sunday, September 25 in Franklin, TN, the much anticipated Pilgrimage Music and Cultural Festival is taking place. The musical guests alone are worth making the trek to see, but there will also be plenty of local food, art, and crafts from local artisans to enjoy.
Downtown on The Farm Returns at Oaklands Mansion

The 5th annual Downtown on the Farm, presented by Locally Owned Murfreesboro, returns Sunday, Sept. 18 at Oaklands Mansion. This farm-to-table fundraising dinner features items sourced from local farms cooked by local chefs. The evening will start at 4:30 p.m. with signature cocktails featuring Uncle Nearest Premium Whiskey and appetizers from Salty Sisters charcuterie. Dinner will follow promptly at 5:30 p.m.
5 Small Town Shops Worth the Drive from Nashville

With fall right around the corner, there’s no better time for an afternoon drive to discover hidden gems in Nashville’s surrounding areas. Among them, you’ll find enchanting antique shops, carefully curated gift shops, and more. Escape the rush of the city and fall in love with small-town charm with these five unforgettable spots from Columbia to Bell Buckle!
2022 Pumpkin Patches & Corn Mazes in Middle TN

Most pumpkin patches and corn mazes open by mid September, some earlier! Most have loads of pumpkins to choose from, but to really make it fun for your kids, look for those that have the extra activities — like a corn maze, hayride or petting zoo. 2022 PUMPKIN PATCHES...
Greenway Art Festival Returns to Old Fort Park

Dozens of local talented artists will once again display and sell their creative work along the Greenway trail within Old Fort Park Saturday, September 17, 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. at the 18th annual Greenway Art Festival. Hosted by the Cultural Arts division of Murfreesboro Parks and Recreation Department,...
The Factory at Franklin Releases Renderings of New Outdoor Spaces

The Factory at Franklin released two new renderings of the property’s exterior facing Franklin Road. The renderings highlight the spaces around the town’s beloved water tower — opening up a previously closed off area to create a park-like atmosphere with added green space and outdoor seating directly below the landmark. To the left of the water tower and left of the building entrance facing Franklin Road, a new patio and seating area will provide a new landmark space for visitors to gather.
Food, Dance and More at Discover Rutherford Festival

The diverse ethnic and cultural backgrounds of Rutherford County residents will be in the spotlight at the inaugural Discover Rutherford food and arts festival, benefiting Discovery Center at Murfree Spring, on Saturday, Sept. 17, from 4 to 7 p.m. The outdoor festival at Discovery Center will feature food, music and...
Blue Man Group coming to Nashville for three show performance

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Blue Man Group is returning to Nashville for a three-performance gig at the Tennessee Performing Arts Center (TPAC). The trailblazing performers have been seen by over 50 million people since their 1991 debut and make a return to Music City on January 24-26 for the three show performance.
20 Memphis to Nashville Road Trip Attractions

One of the best ways to see Tennessee’s historical landmarks, nature parks and attractions is by travelling from Memphis to Nashville on an epic Southern road trip. Start this journey by visiting Memphis’ parks and museums before hitting the road to Nashville, where you can watch a live music performance on Broadway Street and jump right into the party scene.
Five Free and Cheap Family Things To Do in Middle Tennessee

September is absolutely packed with family-friendly events in the Middle Tennessee area. And it’s a wide spectrum in this week’s edition of Five Free and Cheap things: You can check out art for a good cause at Starry Night, learn some karate at a free workshop or take the whole family for an early Sunday morning meditation.
Backstreet Boys pose with puppies from Nashville shelter named in their honor

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — The Backstreet Boys have finally shown us the shape of their heart—and that shape is a paw print. The band was in Nashville last week as part of their DNA World Tour. Nine-week-old puppies from the Nashville Humane Association were invited to visit the Backstreet Boys for a special production shoot to raise adoption awareness.
Well-Behaved Dogs Invited to Paws & Pearls

The 11th Annual Paws & Pearls event is set to take place on Saturday, September 17 at The Grove at Williamson Family Farm in Murfreesboro. Proceeds from this event benefit the programs of the Beesley Animal Foundation, which focus on providing responsible pet care through community awareness, education and affordable health services for cats and dogs. The local non-profit has been dedicated to decreasing the suffering caused by pet overpopulation since 1992.
‘Call of the American West’ to Open at Monthaven

A new free art exhibition celebrating the American Southwest will be on view at the Monthaven Arts & Cultural Center stating September 18th through October 30th, 2022. The exhibit’s artist, Tim Yanke, uses the colors and culture of the Southwestern United States to create bold, rhythmic and compelling art.
Tennessee’s 2022 list of lowest-performing priority schools is out

Memphis-Shelby County Schools more than doubled its number of schools on Tennessee’s list of bottom-performing schools, while schools from several rural districts made the list for the first time.The state education department on Monday flagged 101 schools in 12 districts as so-called priority schools, meaning they were deemed academically in the bottom 5% in the 2021-22 school year.The priority list is the state’s highest-stakes designation for holding low-performing schools accountable. But...
Community groups once again sound alarm on Brookmeade homeless camp

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Makeshift tents, shopping carts and fencing line West Nashville’s Brookmeade Park. The homeless situation there has community groups once again sounding the alarm. It can’t be ignored by businesses, residents or even neighborhood groups. FOX 17 News spoke with El Sombrero manager Israel Fonseca...
