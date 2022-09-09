Read full article on original website
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — As the K-14 four-lane project continues in Reno and Rice counties, the Kansas Department of Transportation announced that West 82nd Avenue from Dean to Herren roads will reopen to traffic on Friday, Sept 23. The road has been closed for about a year during the four-lane project. No word on when West 56th will open again, which has also been closed during the project.
RENO COUNTY —A Kansas man died in an accident just after 2 p.m. Tuesday in Reno County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 1997 GMC Van driven by Michael L. Godwin, 46, McPherson, was northbound on Kansas 61 four miles north of Hutchinson. The vehicle traveled through the median,...
SOUTH HUTCHINSON, Kan. — According to a release from Reno County Public Works, Scott Boulevard is open between Andrew Avenue and Plum Street as of Wednesday morning. The bridge project has been a lengthy process to finish and has required the assistance of Reno County Public Works Director Don Brittain to help the City of South Hutchinson reduce its expenses for the bridge.
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — After some very busy days, things slowed down a little bit Tuesday at the Kansas State Fair. Traditionally, the weekdays are a little slower, but during Wednesday’s board meeting, everyone enjoyed a little slowdown. Attendance for Tuesday was still strong with the carnival reporting about $55,000 in sales, which is higher than previous years.
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Ridership aboard Amtrak's Southwest Chief increased in July from the previous month. According to figures released by Amtrak, 27,200 passengers rode the “Chief” compared with 26,600 in June. The numbers are on par for what the rail carrier generally does in the summer months....
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Several local artists will be performing downtown tonight for Third Thursday. Katie Ziegler will be performing country/classic rock outside of Toy Depot. Zay The Proof, L.S.P., and jacetheinfinite will be performing hip-hop/soul at CRUDE Media. Legacy Bible Church will be performing outside of Apron Strings Kitchen...
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Thanks to Friendly Bingo here in Hutchinson, you can play bingo on the Fairgrounds starting today. "I don't know when the last time was we had bingo, but we thought we would try it," said Kansas State Fair GM Bryan Schulz. "It's a buck a card and there's some great prizes to be won. We'll be in Cottonwood Court. Crosswinds Casino donated a bunch of really cool gifts and gift cards. Mel Hambelton Ford donated a Bath and Body Works package deal and then some gift cards to Mel Hambleton Ford for oil changes. Plus, we've got pizzas and donuts and we've got a bunch of gift cards that have been donated, so we'll have some great prizes. The big prizes from Crosswinds and Mel Hambleton Ford, plus from K-State and KU, those will be used for the blackouts at the end. Most prizes are a minimum of $10 for a $1 card."
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Kansas Department for Aging and Disability Services is sponsoring a Thursday discount for those 55 and over. Entrance to the fair with proof of age is just $2. The offer is available at the gate on Thursday. Below is the Thursday fair schedule. 9:00 AM...
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The numbers for Dillons Dollar Day were strong Monday at the Kansas State Fair. There were 12,235 $1 tickets sold and 15,600 scans of Plus Cards. When you count in people who already used their full price scans and RVs and comp tickets, over 33,000 people attended Monday.
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Thursday is a big day as we get through the weekdays of the Kansas State Fair before what fair officials hope will be another very busy weekend. The day kicks off with the annual Chamber breakfast starting at 8 a.m. at the Encampment Building. The governor will not attend this year, but Lt. Gov. Dave Toland will be on the grounds. Thursday is also the second Pub Crawl, which is called the Pub Rockers Crawl, with a large crowd expected to participate. It all connects with the Great White and Quiet Riot concert at 7:30 p.m.
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Wednesday is Shop 'Til You Drop day at the Kansas State Fair. Participating vendors are offering discounts on selected merchandise. You can pick up a flyer at the gate for the list. TobyMac is the headliner at the Nex-Tech Grandstand. His concert will start at 8...
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — There are always a few small entertainment shows put on at the Kansas State Fair that always turn out to be pretty good. This year, the roaming talent includes Dangerous Feats of Comedy. Dallas Saute and his son, Nick Stainback, have been wowing audiences at the...
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The murder trial for a Hutchinson man has been continued until after the new year. Sandral Wade faces one count of first degree murder and a second count of attempted first degree murder. It is the second time the trial has been delayed. The trial was...
SEDGWICK COUNTY —After the first weeks of the school year that saw several students in USD 259-Wichita taken into custody for allegedly having a gun at school, the school board on Monday voted 7-0 to approve the funds, over $1 million dollars, to purchase automatic screening devices for the district's high schools.
TOPEKA — A woman lost her appeal to gain custody of her grandchild from the Kansas foster care system when the Kansas Supreme Court ruled against her on Friday. A 4-month-old, called N.E. in court documents, was placed into foster care. The baby’s grandmother wanted custody, but a lower court gave the child to a foster family, who ultimately adopted the child.
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Kansas State Fair GM Bryan Schulz continues to work to find ways to keep the event strong after the pandemic left many things that are part of the fair in limbo. That still shows with some lower participation numbers in various exhibits. But Schulz says some of that may be more of a changing of the guard with how entries have come into the fair since the pandemic.
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Sergeant Andrew Soule with the Reno County Sheriff's Office said they are holding some fundraising events for Kansas Special Olympics called Cover the Cruiser. "The idea behind the Cover the Cruiser events is, we'll come out and we'll have medallions and some tape," Soule said. "We...
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — As the city of Hutchinson continues to try and find a remedy to the child care shortage in the city, the K-Ready Coalition is inviting employers and community partners for a free virtual webinar on Thursday, Sept. Sept. 22 at 12 p.m. to learn the current state of childcare in Reno County, what’s on the horizon, and what can be done now to solve the childcare crisis.
Last spring my father-in-law purchased a handful of ewes to graze a pasture near his house. The pasture had not been grazed in a few years, and he liked the idea of having some animals on his farm after getting out of the cattle business about six years ago. He decided to purchase the ewes and make it a project with the grandkids.
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Though gas in cities in Kansas as close as McPherson has fallen back below $3 a gallon, that's not yet true in Hutchinson. According to GasBuddy as of Monday morning, Murphy USA at WalMart, Yesway on East 30th, the Dillons Fuel Center just down the street from that and the Cenex on East 4th are all at $3.13 a gallon.
