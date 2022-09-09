ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Comments / 0

Related
Tv20detroit.com

Michigan adds 18,375 cases of COVID-19 over past week, 196 deaths

(WXYZ) — The State of Michigan added 18,375 confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 over the past week, according to new numbers released from the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services. That comes out to an average of around 2,625 confirmed and probable cases per day. According to...
MICHIGAN STATE
Tv20detroit.com

Tudor Dixon announces $1 billion 'Building a Safe State' plan

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Republican gubernatorial candidate Tudor Dixon is forecasting a new $1 billion plan for creating a “safer state." Standing in front of the Grand Rapids Police Department, Dixon explained the details of her public safety plan at a press conference held in Grand Rapids on Tuesday.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Tv20detroit.com

Spectrum Health and Beaumont Health laying off 400 workers

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Spectrum Health and Beaumont Health have confirmed that they will be laying off 400 workers. The health system said that the reason for the layoffs was due to significant financial pressures. The financial pressures include historic inflation, rising pharmaceutical and labor costs, COVID-19, and the expiration of CARES Act funding.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Tv20detroit.com

Child care teacher shortage plagues Michigan families

ROCHESTER, Mich. (WXYZ) — At the Rochester Community Schools Caring Steps Early Childhood Care Center you can see there are children enjoying school. But, there are 350 children on a wait list. And, this is just one childcare center and a problem we are seeing across the state. “I...
ROCHESTER, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
California State
Local
California Health
Local
California Government
Tv20detroit.com

Michigan GOP co-chair under fire for homophobic tweet about Pete Buttigieg

(WXYZ) — Michigan Republican Party Co-Chair Meshawn Maddock is under fire after sending out a homophobic tweet about Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg. In the tweet, Maddock calls Buttigieg, who is gay, a "weak little girl," and references his move to Michigan. Buttigieg, the former mayor of South Bend, Indiana,...
MICHIGAN STATE
Tv20detroit.com

Police searching for thieves who stole 100 guns in 2 days in metro Detroit

(WXYZ) — The search continues for masked bandits after nearly 100 guns were stolen following a string of break-ins across metro Detroit. Gun shops in Westland and Dearborn Heights were targeted this past weekend. Security footage from the Westland store shows the thieves looting after plowing their car into...
WESTLAND, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Person To Person#Linus Monkeypox
Tv20detroit.com

New Oakland County road project meant to prevent slide-off crashes

WATERFORD, Mich. (WXYZ) — A relatively new high friction surface treatment meant to reduce slide-off crashes is now being done in Oakland County. This year, work is being done in Holly on Grange Hall Road east of Joann Road, and also in Waterford on Elizabeth Lake Road from North Pine Grove to Hickory Lane, and Cooley Lake Road between Fleet Street and Lake Vista Street and South Pinegrove to Lamothe.
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
Tv20detroit.com

Michigan gas prices rise slightly for the first time in weeks in Michigan

Gas prices in Michigan saw a slight rise over the past week, the first time in weeks prices have gone up, according to AAA Michigan. According to AAA, prices are up 2 cents from a week ago to an average of $3.85 per gallon. That's 11 cents less than this time last month and 67 cents more than this time last year.
MICHIGAN STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
Tv20detroit.com

Oxford school board president resigns as new school year begins

OXFORD, Mich. (WXYZ) — Wednesday, Oxford Community Schools announced the resignation of its school board president Tom Donnelly, effective today. "We are very appreciative to Mr. Donnelly for his years of dedicated service. We will communicate further information in regards to the open school board position as it becomes available," Oxford Community Schools said Wednesday in an email to parents.
EDUCATION

Comments / 0

Community Policy