Read full article on original website
Related
Tv20detroit.com
Michigan adds 18,375 cases of COVID-19 over past week, 196 deaths
(WXYZ) — The State of Michigan added 18,375 confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 over the past week, according to new numbers released from the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services. That comes out to an average of around 2,625 confirmed and probable cases per day. According to...
Tv20detroit.com
Tudor Dixon announces $1 billion 'Building a Safe State' plan
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Republican gubernatorial candidate Tudor Dixon is forecasting a new $1 billion plan for creating a “safer state." Standing in front of the Grand Rapids Police Department, Dixon explained the details of her public safety plan at a press conference held in Grand Rapids on Tuesday.
Tv20detroit.com
Spectrum Health and Beaumont Health laying off 400 workers
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Spectrum Health and Beaumont Health have confirmed that they will be laying off 400 workers. The health system said that the reason for the layoffs was due to significant financial pressures. The financial pressures include historic inflation, rising pharmaceutical and labor costs, COVID-19, and the expiration of CARES Act funding.
Tv20detroit.com
Child care teacher shortage plagues Michigan families
ROCHESTER, Mich. (WXYZ) — At the Rochester Community Schools Caring Steps Early Childhood Care Center you can see there are children enjoying school. But, there are 350 children on a wait list. And, this is just one childcare center and a problem we are seeing across the state. “I...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tv20detroit.com
Dana Nessel one of 20 attorneys general voicing support for proposed rule under Title IX
LANSING, Mich. — Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel is one of 20 attorneys general, who in a comment letter, voiced support for the federal government’s proposed rule aimed at strengthening protections against sex discrimination. The rule would be under Title IX of the Education Amendments Act of 1972.
Tv20detroit.com
Michigan GOP co-chair under fire for homophobic tweet about Pete Buttigieg
(WXYZ) — Michigan Republican Party Co-Chair Meshawn Maddock is under fire after sending out a homophobic tweet about Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg. In the tweet, Maddock calls Buttigieg, who is gay, a "weak little girl," and references his move to Michigan. Buttigieg, the former mayor of South Bend, Indiana,...
Tv20detroit.com
Garbin's attorney requests immediate release for cooperation in Whitmer kidnap plot trials
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The attorney of one of the men who pleaded guilty to conspiracy charges in the plot to kidnap Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has filed a motion requesting a significantly shorter sentence. Ty Garbin was initially sentenced to just over six years in prison before it was...
Tv20detroit.com
Police searching for thieves who stole 100 guns in 2 days in metro Detroit
(WXYZ) — The search continues for masked bandits after nearly 100 guns were stolen following a string of break-ins across metro Detroit. Gun shops in Westland and Dearborn Heights were targeted this past weekend. Security footage from the Westland store shows the thieves looting after plowing their car into...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Tv20detroit.com
Oxford Schools investigating social media threat, adds extra police presence to schools
(WXYZ) — According to a message from the Oxford Superintendent, a disturbing social media post is currently under investigation within the district. The superintendent says a threat was made on Snapchat. The message: "Come bring a gun to oxford school." According to the school, the threat was reported by...
Tv20detroit.com
Thieves drive cars through 2 metro Detroit gun stores, nearly 100 guns stolen
WESTLAND, Mich. (WXYZ) — Roughly 100 guns are now illegally on the street after thieves drove cars through two metro Detroit gun shops over the weekend. Both incidents happened early Sunday morning — one in Westland and the other in Dearborn Heights. The shop in Dearborn Heights was then hit a second time early Monday morning.
Tv20detroit.com
New Oakland County road project meant to prevent slide-off crashes
WATERFORD, Mich. (WXYZ) — A relatively new high friction surface treatment meant to reduce slide-off crashes is now being done in Oakland County. This year, work is being done in Holly on Grange Hall Road east of Joann Road, and also in Waterford on Elizabeth Lake Road from North Pine Grove to Hickory Lane, and Cooley Lake Road between Fleet Street and Lake Vista Street and South Pinegrove to Lamothe.
Tv20detroit.com
Michigan gas prices rise slightly for the first time in weeks in Michigan
Gas prices in Michigan saw a slight rise over the past week, the first time in weeks prices have gone up, according to AAA Michigan. According to AAA, prices are up 2 cents from a week ago to an average of $3.85 per gallon. That's 11 cents less than this time last month and 67 cents more than this time last year.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Tv20detroit.com
You're not crazy, there actually is more construction in metro Detroit this year; here's why
(WXYZ) — Even with fall here, the orange barrels on our freeways and roads seem never-ending. If you think you've been getting stuck in traffic more often, you're probably right. That's because there are more road projects this year than last year, and it all comes down to funding....
Tv20detroit.com
Oxford school board president resigns as new school year begins
OXFORD, Mich. (WXYZ) — Wednesday, Oxford Community Schools announced the resignation of its school board president Tom Donnelly, effective today. "We are very appreciative to Mr. Donnelly for his years of dedicated service. We will communicate further information in regards to the open school board position as it becomes available," Oxford Community Schools said Wednesday in an email to parents.
Tv20detroit.com
Sips & scares: 3 secret bars to open inside HUSH haunted house in Westland this fall
(WXYZ) — A secret bar program is coming to metro Detroit inside a haunted house, giving people the chance to enjoy scares and sips in the lead-up to Halloween. EPIC Entertainment Group has partnered with HUSH Haunted Attractions in Westland for the secret bar program. Hidden throughout the three-part...
Tv20detroit.com
Detroit Weather: Sun for days as temps warm to the upper 80s this weekend.
(WXYZ) — Tonight: Mostly clear with a low of 56°. Wind: NE 5 mph. Thursday: Mostly sunny with a high of 76°. Wind: E 5-10 mph. Friday: Partly Sunny with a high of 83°. Wind: S 5-15 mph. Connect with 7 First Alert Meteorologists on Facebook...
Tv20detroit.com
Disney on Ice, Detroit Auto Show and food truck rally happening this weekend
DETROIT (WXYZ) — This weekend in metro Detroit is expected to be a busy one. In addition to the return of the North American International Auto Show, both the Lions and Tigers will be hosting games in Detroit. If you're feeling hungry, the Michigan Mega Food Truck Rally is...
Comments / 0