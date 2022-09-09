PB Teen has the best selection of Harry Potter home decor you’ll find anywhere, and they just dropped some new additions you don’t want to miss. This year’s collection brings the magic of the Wizarding World to your home in the form of some surprisingly sophisticated items, including a range of seasonal decor that’ll make your space feel like Christmas at Hogwarts. Categories include Yule Ball Delights, Deck the Halls, Wizarding Wonderland, Magical Plants & Potions, and more, including all the heraldry you can handle from each of the Hogwarts houses. Here are some of our favorites, but be sure to check out the lookbook for plenty more!

INTERIOR DESIGN ・ 1 DAY AGO