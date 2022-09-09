DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — One person died, three others were wounded and two cars were hit by gunfire in a shooting Sunday afternoon in southern Durham, according to police. The shooting took place just before 5:35 p.m. along N.C. 55/Apex Highway just north of the Interstate 40 interchange, Durham police said.

