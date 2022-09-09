ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Durham, NC

WRAL News

Oxford police investigating three shootings over 10 days

OXFORD, N.C. — Concerned viewers have reached out to WRAL about multiple shooting incidents in Oxford. The city’s mayor, Jackie Sergent, confirmed three shootings over the last 10 days. WRAL has asked the Oxford Police Department when and where these shootings occurred, but has not received answers. Police...
OXFORD, NC
Durham, NC
Crime & Safety
City
Durham, NC
cbs17

Police ask drivers to avoid area after ‘serious injury crash’ in Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Raleigh police say part of a road is closed Thursday afternoon after a crash on Sawmill Road. The crash involves serious injuries, according to a tweet from police. Officers said that Northbound Creedmoor Road is down to one lane only, near its intersection with Sawmill...
WRAL

Large police scene fills neighborhood road in Raleigh

Raleigh, N.C. — Police vehicles were parked up and down the road of a Raleigh neighborhood on Tuesday evening around 6:30 p.m. A large police presence could be seen near the homes on New Hope Church Road at the intersection of Saratoga Drive. This is a breaking news story...
RALEIGH, NC
#Shooting#Durham Police#Violent Crime#Mcdougald Terrace#Burton Elementary School
FOX8 News

3 dead, including 7-week-old, in Graham head-on collision

GRAHAM, N.C. (WGHP) — Three people are dead after a crash in Graham, including one infant. According to the Graham Police Department, two vehicles crashed on W. Moore Street just after 9 p.m. Wednesday. A Ford pickup and a Chevrolet HHR collided after one of the vehicles went left of center. The Chevrolet caught fire. […]
GRAHAM, NC
cbs17

Victim of targeted, fatal Durham shooting identified as 20-year-old

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Police have released the identity of a man that was shot and killed late Thursday in Durham. The victim, Marcus Ortega-Burch, 20, of Durham was shot around 11:55 p.m. Thursday in a residential area within the 200 block of Kent Lake Drive. Police said they...
DURHAM, NC
WRAL News

Man, woman shot at Durham apartment

Durham, N.C. — Two people were shot Tuesday at a Durham apartment complex. The shooting was reported before 3:30 a.m. at the Crestview Apartments, north of the Durham VA Health Care System. Police confirmed a man and woman were both shot after some sort of domestic dispute. Both had...
DURHAM, NC
NewsBreak
Public Safety
cbs17

1 dead, 3 wounded in Durham shooting; 1 car hit by 12+ gunshots

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — One person died, three others were wounded and two cars were hit by gunfire in a shooting Sunday afternoon in southern Durham, according to police. The shooting took place just before 5:35 p.m. along N.C. 55/Apex Highway just north of the Interstate 40 interchange, Durham police said.
DURHAM, NC
abc45.com

Heavy Police Presence on North Church Street

GREENSBORO, N.C. — This afternoon, there was a noticeably heavy police presence in Greensboro on North Church Street. At least 10 officers were seen conducting an investigation. At roughly 2:00 p.m. Tuesday, an individual call came out regarding a robbery. An officer was patrolling the area and responded promptly....
GREENSBORO, NC
