FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
DPS increases digital affordability and literacyThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
Durham Favorite Big C Waffles launching in Kernersville September 16thThe Planking TravelerKernersville, NC
Residents protest changes to Raleigh’s zoning codeThe Triangle TribuneRaleigh, NC
NCCU prepares for another rival after big winThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
Diverse coalition hosts series of Raleigh candidate forumsThe Triangle TribuneRaleigh, NC
Oxford police investigating three shootings over 10 days
OXFORD, N.C. — Concerned viewers have reached out to WRAL about multiple shooting incidents in Oxford. The city’s mayor, Jackie Sergent, confirmed three shootings over the last 10 days. WRAL has asked the Oxford Police Department when and where these shootings occurred, but has not received answers. Police...
4 murders in 6 days: Is a string of south Durham murders connected?
DURHAM, N.C. — Durham police are investigating a surge in homicides – four murders in just six days. The latest homicide was Tuesday night, when a body was found in a trunk at an apartment complex. All of the killings happened in the southern part of Durham. Police...
Raleigh News & Observer
Two male victims, 20 and 23, identified in cluster of fatal Durham shootings
This story was corrected Sept. 14, 2022, to correct the total number of people shot, including non-fatally, in Durham the past three years. Police on Tuesday released the names of two young men killed in shootings in Durham over the past five days.. The most recent shooting occurred Sunday and...
The News & Observer
Body found in trunk is Durham’s 4th homicide in five days
The body was found Tuesday night in southern Durham, the city’s fourth killing since last Thursday.
Residents stunned after body found in trunk of car at Durham apartment complex
There was a heavy police presence at the Falls Pointe Apartments in Durham as police conduct a homicide investigation after a man was found dead in the trunk of a vehicle.
Police: Body found in trunk of car prompts homicide investigation in Durham
Durham, N.C. — The Durham Police Department was investigating a homicide Tuesday night after a body was found in a vehicle. Durham police said just after 7:50 p.m. an adult man was found dead in the trunk of a car on Glen Falls Lane. The vehicle was believed to...
cbs17
Police ask drivers to avoid area after ‘serious injury crash’ in Raleigh
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Raleigh police say part of a road is closed Thursday afternoon after a crash on Sawmill Road. The crash involves serious injuries, according to a tweet from police. Officers said that Northbound Creedmoor Road is down to one lane only, near its intersection with Sawmill...
WRAL
Large police scene fills neighborhood road in Raleigh
Raleigh, N.C. — Police vehicles were parked up and down the road of a Raleigh neighborhood on Tuesday evening around 6:30 p.m. A large police presence could be seen near the homes on New Hope Church Road at the intersection of Saratoga Drive. This is a breaking news story...
IN THIS ARTICLE
3 dead, including 7-week-old, in Graham head-on collision
GRAHAM, N.C. (WGHP) — Three people are dead after a crash in Graham, including one infant. According to the Graham Police Department, two vehicles crashed on W. Moore Street just after 9 p.m. Wednesday. A Ford pickup and a Chevrolet HHR collided after one of the vehicles went left of center. The Chevrolet caught fire. […]
cbs17
Victim of targeted, fatal Durham shooting identified as 20-year-old
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Police have released the identity of a man that was shot and killed late Thursday in Durham. The victim, Marcus Ortega-Burch, 20, of Durham was shot around 11:55 p.m. Thursday in a residential area within the 200 block of Kent Lake Drive. Police said they...
Man, woman shot at Durham apartment
Durham, N.C. — Two people were shot Tuesday at a Durham apartment complex. The shooting was reported before 3:30 a.m. at the Crestview Apartments, north of the Durham VA Health Care System. Police confirmed a man and woman were both shot after some sort of domestic dispute. Both had...
Durham Police identify man found dead in car trunk
Durham police have released the name of the person found dead inside the trunk of a car earlier this week.
CBS 17
3rd person arrested, charged in Roxboro murder
A man was arrested and charged in connection with a Roxboro murder, according to police.
cbs17
Police ID man killed in broad-daylight Durham shooting that injured 3 others; 1 car hit by 12+ bullets
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Police have identified a Durham man who was killed in a weekend shooting. The Durham Police Department said Tuesday that Anthony Giles, 23, was fatally shot Sunday along state Route 55 and Apex Highway just north of the Interstate 40 interchange. Three other men were...
cbs17
1 dead, 3 wounded in Durham shooting; 1 car hit by 12+ gunshots
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — One person died, three others were wounded and two cars were hit by gunfire in a shooting Sunday afternoon in southern Durham, according to police. The shooting took place just before 5:35 p.m. along N.C. 55/Apex Highway just north of the Interstate 40 interchange, Durham police said.
abc45.com
Heavy Police Presence on North Church Street
GREENSBORO, N.C. — This afternoon, there was a noticeably heavy police presence in Greensboro on North Church Street. At least 10 officers were seen conducting an investigation. At roughly 2:00 p.m. Tuesday, an individual call came out regarding a robbery. An officer was patrolling the area and responded promptly....
cbs17
2 found with stolen U-Haul, drugs in Halifax County, deputies say
ROANOKE RAPIDS, N.C. (WNCN) — Deputies say they have arrested two men in Halifax County after they were found with drugs and a stolen U-Haul out of Wake County. Deputies say a camera system operated by the Roanoke Rapids Police Department notified them about a stolen vehicle in Roanoke Rapids Thursday.
3rd arrest made in beating death of Roxboro man
A third person has been arrested and charged in the beating death of a 52-year-old Roxboro man.
7-year-old walking home from school hit by Amazon van in Holly Springs
HOLLY SPRINGS, N.C. — A child walking home from school Tuesday was hit by an Amazon delivery van, according to Holly Springs police. The crash happened at around 4 p.m. at the intersection of Morning Oaks Drive and Honeyridge Lane. Investigators said the 7-year-old boy was hit while crossing...
The News & Observer
Wake County closed investigation into Cary mom one month before children’s deaths
Records show multiple accusations of neglect against Launice Shanique Battle, Cary mother
