PARMA, MI (WTVB) – The Legg Middle School 7th and 8th grade football teams are both 2-0 after their games against Parma Western Wednesday. The 7th grade team won 44-12. Travon Mitchell had a kickoff return for a touchdown, fumble recovery for a touchdown, and a rushing touchdown. Evan Lewis returned two punts for touchdowns and added a two point conversion. Cooper Golematis scored a touchdown and a two point conversion. Kacey Thornton completed a pass to Wayne Case for a two point conversion. Trevor Mitchell also had a two point conversion.

PARMA, MI ・ 2 HOURS AGO