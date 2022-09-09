ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coldwater, MI

Clean up of downtown Coldwater set for this Friday afternoon

COLDWATER, MI (WTVB) – Volunteers are being sought to help clean up downtown Coldwater on Friday afternoon before Apple Fest and Hoptober Fest. Coldwater City Manager Keith Baker says the clean up will take place between 3:00 p.m. and 5:00 p.m.. Gloves, tools and garbage bags are provided but...
COLDWATER, MI
BUSINESS BEAT: Coldwater Fire Department among those helped by MGU grant program

COLDWATER, MI (WTVB) – Michigan Gas Utilities is awarding $10,000 to help Michigan public safety agencies purchase lifesaving equipment. The funding is part of MGU’s Rewarding Responders Grant program. Through the program, MGU has donated more than $65,000 since 2015. This year’s recipients include the Coldwater Fire Department,...
COLDWATER, MI
MDOT says eastbound I-94 lane closures at I-69 start Monday

MARSHALL, MI (WNWN/WTVB) – As part of the Michigan Department of Transportation’s ongoing $210 million investment to rebuild I-69 between Charlotte and I-94, work continues on the rebuilding of the ramps at the I-94/I-69 interchange. There will be a two week single-lane closure on eastbound I-94 at I-69...
CHARLOTTE, MI
Lawton man dies in Monday night St. Joseph County crash

FABIUS TOWNSHIP, MI (WNWN/WTVB) – A two vehicle crash Monday night in St. Joseph County took the life of a 77-year-old man from Lawton. St. Joseph County Sheriff Mark Lillywhite says the crash happened at 8:13 p.m. on M-60 near Young’s Prairie Road. He says the man from...
SAINT JOSEPH COUNTY, MI
Thieves take catalytic converters from several vehicles at Marshall business

MARSHALL, MI (WTVB) – The Michigan State Police is investigating the larceny of catalytic converters from vehicles parked at a Marshall business. They say catalytic converters were cut off several vehicles parked at Marshall Tire sometime between 5:00 p.m. on Tuesday afternoon and 8:00 a.m. on Wednesday morning. Anyone...
MARSHALL, MI
Legg MS football teams improve to 2-0 following sweep of Parma Western

PARMA, MI (WTVB) – The Legg Middle School 7th and 8th grade football teams are both 2-0 after their games against Parma Western Wednesday. The 7th grade team won 44-12. Travon Mitchell had a kickoff return for a touchdown, fumble recovery for a touchdown, and a rushing touchdown. Evan Lewis returned two punts for touchdowns and added a two point conversion. Cooper Golematis scored a touchdown and a two point conversion. Kacey Thornton completed a pass to Wayne Case for a two point conversion. Trevor Mitchell also had a two point conversion.
PARMA, MI
Police locate, arrest man related to Saturday kidnapping/shooting

BATTLE CREEK, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — Battle Creek Police have arresting a man who allegedly kidnapped and shot at a girlfriend on Saturday morning, September 10. Authorities say that 26-year-old Jatai Nicholas-Rafano Cummings was found by police on Tuesday, September 13, hiding in the back of a cargo van in the area of Greenwood Avenue and Oneita Street during a traffic stop.
BATTLE CREEK, MI

