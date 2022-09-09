Read full article on original website
LONDON (AP) — When Rachel Brading was a child she waited hours to see Queen Elizabeth II pass by her hometown in the midlands of England. Forty years later she was waiting again, one among a crowd of thousands hoping to catch one last glimpse of the late monarch’s coffin before her burial. With tears in her eyes, Brading, now in marketing, recalled how the queen had waved to her that day decades ago. On Tuesday, her coffin whizzed passed, heading toward Buckingham Palace, the queen’s official London residence, in a blink of an eye. “It was surreal, just surreal,” she said. Her daughter, Ella, said they had come and waited in the rain to witness history. “This is something I will tell my children about,” she said. The coffin will be taken by horse-drawn gun carriage Wednesday to the Houses of Parliament to lie in state for four days before Monday’s funeral at Westminster Abbey. Many are already queuing up to pay their last respects, erecting tents and preparing for many hours of waiting. Many thousands are expected.
British broadcaster Sky was criticized online for scrapping the jokes.
LONDON (AP) — In a church in a West London district known locally as Little India, a book of condolence for Queen Elizabeth II lies open. Five days after the monarch’s passing, few have signed their names. The congregation of 300 is made up largely of the South...
