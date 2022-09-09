ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Jets' Brown out with shoulder injury, Fant to start at LT

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GOiUI_0hokYtlh00

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — New York Jets left tackle Duane Brown will miss the season opener against the Baltimore Ravens with a shoulder injury that could sideline him for at least a few weeks.

Coach Robert Saleh announced Friday the team was still gathering medical information on Brown’s shoulder, but acknowledged there’s a chance the 37-year-old offensive lineman could end up on injured reserve. That would sideline him for at least four games.

George Fant will slide from right tackle to left and start Sunday in Brown’s place. Rookie Max Mitchell, a fourth-round draft pick, will start at right tackle.

“Him going to the left side this week,” Saleh said of the versatile Fant, “he’s making it very easy for this transition to happen.”

Saleh said he thought Brown was injured in practice Monday. After an off day, Brown didn’t practice Wednesday or Thursday — and wasn’t at the facility Thursday during the practice session because he was having his shoulder evaluated.

Brown was signed to a two-year, $22 million contract last month after right tackle Mekhi Becton was lost for the season because of a knee injury. Fant, who was initially slated to start at left tackle, slid over to the right side after Brown — who has played left tackle all 14 of his previous NFL seasons — was signed.

Fant opened last year as the right tackle, but moved to left tackle when Becton was hurt in Week 1. Fant hadn’t practiced until this week on the left side since Brown was signed in mid-August.

“Obviously, I’m frustrated, still,” Fant said. “It’s the second time in a row I’ve had to move the week of the game. I can’t control it, but it’s obviously a frustrating situation. I just want to get comfortable and play a position, and I haven’t been afforded that.”

Saleh acknowledged Fant — who said he’s most comfortable playing left tackle — has been put in a tough spot again.

“I’m sure it’s frustrating for George,” Saleh said. “Everybody wants to settle into their job. Credit to George. He is an uber-athlete, he’s got great versatility. His whole career, he’s always been a team guy first. He’s a phenomenal teammate.

“For him to sacrifice and jump left, right, left, right, it’s not easy for him. But at the same time, he’s so gifted and so athletic and smart enough to be able to do that.”

Fant said it’s “almost impossible” to be fully prepared to switch from one tackle spot to the next in a week.

“It’s a situation where it’s, yeah, I’ve played both positions,” he said, “but it’s still a situation of preparing and understanding how you need to play certain plays on certain sides and things like that.”

Fant, who had offseason knee surgery, was limited the first two days of practice but Saleh said he would be fine to play.

Saleh said the Jets didn’t consider signing an aging veteran a risk since Brown started every game the last two years, and all but four in the last four seasons.

“The guy moves around like he’s 29, so he’s got a lot of life left in his body,” Saleh said of Brown, who was brought along slowly after signing with the Jets. “You can always play the hindsight game, but with Duane there were no indicators.”

Brown being sidelined caps a rough week of injury news for the Jets, who announced Wednesday that quarterback Zach Wilson would not return until the Jets’ game at Pittsburgh on Oct. 2 at the earliest while recovering from a bone bruise and torn meniscus in his right knee. Joe Flacco is starting Sunday in Wilson’s place.

While Fant moving to left tackle shouldn’t be much of an adjustment, having Mitchell start on the right side in his NFL debut will be. Conor McDermott would normally have been the natural choice, but he is still recovering from a preseason ankle injury that limited him in practice this week.

“If you’re on an NFL roster, whether you’re on the practice squad or not, you’re one play away,” Saleh said. “I mean, that’s how quickly it can happen. And I said it before: Max is much further along than we thought he’d be at this point. So we’re very confident he’ll be able to step in and do his job.”

When the 6-foot-6, 307-pound Mitchell was drafted in April out of Louisiana, he was initially considered a developmental-type player. The injuries along the offensive line sped that up.

“We think his acceleration is going to go even faster because there’s nothing like getting reps in the NFL and getting baptized early in your career,” Saleh said. “We have a lot of faith in him.”

Mitchell said it will definitely be a challenge, but he fully expects to perform at a high level.

“Here we are,” Mitchell said with a big smile. I kind of get goosebumps thinking about it. I just worked my (butt) off, really and just persevered with my tenacity and the help of other people, too, my coaches.”

More AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Ezekiel Elliott's Performance Sunday

Ezekiel Elliott was looking fresh in Week 1. The former No. 4 overall pick showed plenty of burst and was using that trademark forward lean to gain steady chunks of yards on Sunday night. Per Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News:. "Ezekiel Elliott gained between 5 and 7 yards...
DALLAS, TX
The Spun

There's 1 Quarterback Trade Mentioned Most For Cowboys

The Dallas Cowboys look to be in big trouble for the next couple of months. Starting quarterback Dak Prescott is set to have surgery on his right thumb after suffering an injury to it during Sunday night's game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. That means Cooper Rush is next in...
DALLAS, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Louisiana State
The Spun

RGIII Has Interest In The Cowboys: NFL World Reacts

RGIII suited up against the Cowboys twice a year for three seasons during his time in Washington, but now it looks like the former Rookie of the Year would like to suit up for them. After Dak Prescott went down with a hand injury, Dallas was forced to turn to...
DALLAS, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
George Fant
Person
Joe Flacco
The Associated Press

Jags still waiting for generational QB Lawrence to take leap

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Trevor Lawrence was supposed to be better than this by now. He was, after all, widely considered a generational quarterback when the Jacksonville Jaguars selected him with the No. 1 pick in the 2021 NFL draft. But the second-year pro looked a lot like he did as a rookie in a 28-22 loss at Washington to open the season Sunday. Errant throws. Head-scratching decisions. And not enough help around him to make a difference. “I don’t have all the answers right now,” Lawrence said. “We shot ourselves in the foot a lot. There’s a lot of things that we control that we didn’t do a great job of controlling. We have to play smarter all the way around, every position. There is a lot of stuff we have to work on.”
JACKSONVILLE, FL
earnthenecklace.com

Meet Kiyomi Cook, Atlanta Falcons QB Marcus Mariota’s Wife

Marcus Mariota is in his first season with the Atlanta Falcons and is also celebrating his first anniversary as a married man. The quarterback married his college sweetheart when he was with the Raiders. Now Falcons fans want to know more about Marcus Mariota’s wife, Kiyomi Cook. And she knows a thing or two about the athletic life. However, this NFL WAG is pretty low-key, so Falcons fans want to know more about her. So we reveal all the details about Marcus Mariota’s wife in this Kiyomi Cook wiki.
ATLANTA, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Jets#Ankle Injury#American Football
Yardbarker

Steelers, T.J. Watt reportedly weighing options regarding injury

The Pittsburgh Steelers' win over the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday came with a significant cost when reigning Defensive Player of the Year T.J. Watt exited the game late in the fourth quarter with an injury. As Watt was leaving the field in pain, he could clearly be seen telling trainers...
PITTSBURGH, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Baltimore Ravens
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NBC Sports

Eagles put Barnett on IR, sign former 4th-rounder to replace him

The Eagles on Tuesday afternoon placed veteran defensive end Derek Barnett (ACL tear) on Injured Reserve and already brought in his replacement. Replacing Barnett on the roster will be edge rusher Janarius Robinson, whom the Eagles signed off the Vikings’ practice squad. Robinson (6-5, 260) was a fourth-round pick...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Penn State vs. Auburn: Prediction, point spread, odds, best bet

The Penn State Nittany Lions head south to take on the Auburn Tigers this Saturday for a highly anticipated non-conference matchup. After last season’s showdown in primetime in Beaver Stadium, Penn State could be heading into some dangerous territory before a wild and energetic crowd with the Tigers looking for some revenge. Penn State held on to win last year’s meeting, the first in the home-and-home scheduling agreement between the two schools. This will be Penn State’s first time playing at Auburn. We’ll give you the latest point spread, money line odds and over/under number, as well as the information you’ll...
AUBURN, AL
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
521K+
Post
524M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy