Reward increased for information on Florida man wanted in Capitol attack

The FBI Tampa Field Office and Washington, D.C. Field Office have doubled the reward being offered for information on the Florida man wanted in the January 6 attack on the Capitol.

23-year-old Jonathan Pollock of Lakeland, Florida is accused of assaulting multiple police officers with a deadly weapon on January 6, 2021 and faces federal charges for his actions. A reward of up to $30,000 is now being offered for information leading to his arrest.

The FBI Tampa Field Office said Pollock has friends and family in central and northern Florida. He also has ties to Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Texas and Tennessee.

He may be working in welding or ironwork or other similar construction jobs.

Anyone with information regarding Pollock should contact the nearest FBI field office or U.S. Embassy or Consulate. Additional information on Pollock can be found here.