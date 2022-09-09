ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lakeland, FL

Reward increased for information on Florida man wanted in Capitol attack

By Kaitlyn Snook
FOX 4 WFTX
FOX 4 WFTX
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mPfWb_0hokYr0F00

The FBI Tampa Field Office and Washington, D.C. Field Office have doubled the reward being offered for information on the Florida man wanted in the January 6 attack on the Capitol.

23-year-old Jonathan Pollock of Lakeland, Florida is accused of assaulting multiple police officers with a deadly weapon on January 6, 2021 and faces federal charges for his actions. A reward of up to $30,000 is now being offered for information leading to his arrest.

The FBI Tampa Field Office said Pollock has friends and family in central and northern Florida. He also has ties to Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Texas and Tennessee.

He may be working in welding or ironwork or other similar construction jobs.

Anyone with information regarding Pollock should contact the nearest FBI field office or U.S. Embassy or Consulate. Additional information on Pollock can be found here.

Comments / 26

AP_000405.27841c25497a4b1eb4d4a1d131754954.1600
5d ago

Guarantee you the Trumps know where he’s at. That was one of the ones he relied on to keep in office. So much for that!! That went south!!! That means Trump we don’t want or need you in office!! Stay out!! Another words since you can’t understand English lol 😂

Reply
3
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
cbs12.com

Florida man wanted marijuana, received a murder charge instead

OCALA, Fla. (CBS12) — A Florida man who wanted marijuana ended up getting a murder charge. The Marion County Sheriff's Office arrested 19-year-old Jordan Matthew Neal on charges of second degree murder and robbery with a firearm. Deputies said Neal and another man, both armed, went to a park...
MARION COUNTY, FL
wild941.com

Florida Woman Arrested After Trying To Infect First Responders With HIV

Jacqueline Bednarczyk was arrested after tying to infect fist responders with HIV. Operators at a Halfway house in Oakland Park called fire rescue when Bednarczyk appeared to be overdosing on drugs. When paramedics arrived Bednarczyk started spitting on them. She was also seen kicking, biting, cursing and hitting them. They tried giving her Narcan to counteract her overdose but she continued to assault them. Several of the firefighters say they got Bednarczyk’s spit in their eyes and mouths. Bednarczyk was taken to Broward Health Imperial Hospital where she told medical staff she was HIV positive. Bednarczyk also told staff that she hoped she had infected all of them. She has been arrested and charged with five counts of criminal transmission of HIV and five of battery on a law enforcement officer or firefighter. She has a bond of $10K.
OAKLAND PARK, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Tennessee State
State
Florida State
Tampa, FL
Crime & Safety
City
Tampa, FL
State
Washington State
Lakeland, FL
Crime & Safety
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
City
Lakeland, FL
State
Texas State
State
North Carolina State
State
Georgia State
State
South Carolina State
floridapolitics.com

Former Florida GOP congressional nominee using illegal drugs again, ex-wife says

Jason Mariner earned the GOP nod in the CD 20 Special Election, despite his background as a felon. The convicted felon who lost a congressional Special Election earlier this year as the Republican nominee in South Florida has relapsed into using illegal drugs, and his behavior is threatening the safety of his two young sons, his ex-wife said in a new court pleading.
FLORIDA STATE
Bay News 9

Medical Examiner: Largo man drowned due to gator attack

LARGO, Fla. — The Pinellas County medical examiner has determined the official cause of death for Sean McGuinness, 47, was drowning because of an alligator attack, according to a recently released autopsy report. What You Need To Know. The Pinellas County medical examiner determined the official cause of death...
LARGO, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fbi#Northern Florida#Ne Arkansas State Capitol#Violent Crime#D C Field Office
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Capitol
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Jobs
americanmilitarynews.com

Wanted US Navy sailor captured after fleeing to Florida

A U.S. Navy Sailor wanted by the Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office for receiving of stolen property and evading arrest was captured Thursday afternoon in Florida after it was reported he had barricaded himself at Naval Air Station-Meridian Wednesday, officials said. Chief Deputy Ward Calhoun said Derrick Bernard Johnson was...
FLORIDA STATE
click orlando

18-year-old woman accused in rental fraud scheme, Ocoee police say

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A woman was arrested in August after Ocoee police said she tried to fraudulently rent out rooms in Ocoee properties. On Aug. 12, Ocoee police said they were called to 1242 Russell Drive after 18-year-old Selena Henningham was found claiming to live in the home while a locksmith hired by the property manager was trying to change the locks.
OCOEE, FL
10 Tampa Bay

Hillsborough court cases begin for those accused of illegally voting in 2020 election

TAMPA, Fla. — The first of six court cases started Tuesday for the Hillsborough voters with felony convictions accused of illegally casting a ballot in the 2020 election. An attorney for Douglas Oliver waived formal arraignment and filed a not guilty plea with the court. Oliver’s attorney told 10 Investigates’ Emerald Morrow his client has been falsely accused.
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FL
FOX 4 WFTX

FOX 4 WFTX

23K+
Followers
6K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Fort Myers, Florida news and weather from FOX 4 WFTX, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.fox4now.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy