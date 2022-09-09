After opening as 13.5 favorites against UTSA, the line has moved to Texas by 11 in the upcoming clash at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium on Saturday evening. The Roadrunners are coming off a 41-38 overtime victory against Army at Michie Stadium, a game that coach Jeff Traylor called an "all-out war." UTSA was paid $200,000 to travel to West Point, travel that was reportedly delayed more than five hours on Friday evening . Fresh off a triple-overtime loss to Houston in the season opener, UTSA could have gone without another overtime game, but missed a last-second field goal attempt that would have staved off the extra period. Nonetheless, Traylor's team has shown mettle during his tenure, finishing 13-6 in games that are within one-score in the fourth quarter since the former Texas special teams coach took over in 2020. Texas, as you may have heard, took Alabama to the wire, narrowly losing by a single point as kicker Will Reichard hit a 32-yard field goal to secure the victory for the No. 1 team in the nation. Earlier in the...

