New Mysterious Group Targets Governor Abbott With Their Political AdsTom HandyTexas State
O'Rourke Said The Only Way We Will Win is YouTom HandyLockhart, TX
Jake Spavital is Must Prove Himself Quickley at Texas StateFlurrySportsSan Marcos, TX
The Homeless Have No Place to Go After City Bans Public CampingTom HandyAustin, TX
5 Family-Friendly Activities in Austin, TexasBecca CAustin, TX
Schlitterbahn wins 'World's Best Water Park' an 'unprecedented' 24th time
Two other Cedar Fair parks won awards as well.
Cooler night tonight, then attention turns toward scattered rain
Low temperatures overnight fall into the 60s areawide, then scattered rain and thunderstorms return to the forecast. Rain chances peak Friday. -- David Yeomans
KVUE
The Texas hurricane that washed up thousands of live snakes and gave a famous newsman his big break
TEXAS, USA — September is considered one the most active months for hurricanes to strike the Texas coast, and this week marked the anniversary of two of the worst: Hurricane Carla in 1961 and Hurricane Ike in 2008. Carla turned out to be one of the biggest storms in...
Indigenous group urges UT Austin to return ancestral human remains
A pilgrimage and prayer circle is planned for Wednesday.
Austin Animal Center restricts animal intake due to overcrowding at shelter
The center houses more than 700 animals.
Third annual Grilled Cheese Fest returns to St. Paul Square this fall
Check out all the food news you might have missed.
San Antonio-area Davila's BBQ to make appearance new barbecue show
Davila's BBQ will host a watch party.
Margo Price, Omar Epps headline star-studded Texas Book Festival lineup
Tons of local Texas authors will also be in attendance.
invisiblepeople.tv
Austin Voters Banned Homeless People from Camping in Public Spaces. The City Is Creating Housing for Them But Not Fast Enough.
This article was first published at Texastribune.org:. Police Have Had to Eject Hundreds of People from Encampments. They Still Struggle to Tell Many of Them Where to Go. Early one morning in mid-August, police officers and cleanup crews met at Roy G. Guerrero Park in East Austin, where dozens of people have lived in tents and under tarps among the trees for months. Police and public health workers maneuvered ATVs along dirt trails, reminding people living there that they would have to leave soon.
Texas school district warns parents it will begin 'leveling' classrooms
The school district is reacting to a teacher shortage.
TikToker pleads to not turn Austin-San Antonio area into next metroplex
"Do not make us defend the Alamo again girl."
The Fat Quarter Shop to build $25M Kyle location next month
The construction will begin next month.
UTSA football 11-point underdogs against Longhorns ahead of Austin game
After opening as 13.5 favorites against UTSA, the line has moved to Texas by 11 in the upcoming clash at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium on Saturday evening. The Roadrunners are coming off a 41-38 overtime victory against Army at Michie Stadium, a game that coach Jeff Traylor called an "all-out war." UTSA was paid $200,000 to travel to West Point, travel that was reportedly delayed more than five hours on Friday evening . Fresh off a triple-overtime loss to Houston in the season opener, UTSA could have gone without another overtime game, but missed a last-second field goal attempt that would have staved off the extra period. Nonetheless, Traylor's team has shown mettle during his tenure, finishing 13-6 in games that are within one-score in the fourth quarter since the former Texas special teams coach took over in 2020. Texas, as you may have heard, took Alabama to the wire, narrowly losing by a single point as kicker Will Reichard hit a 32-yard field goal to secure the victory for the No. 1 team in the nation. Earlier in the...
New Braunfels orders $25M Gateway at Gruene Apartments to halt construction
The construction is now paused.
South Austin school increases police presence Friday after social media threat
A south Austin high school is increasing police presence on campus Friday after a threat was reported on social media Thursday.
Report: Austin Animal Services employee used shelter animals to expand social media followers, earn money
During a City of Austin investigation, officials concluded an Austin Animal Services employee misused city resources and abused their position by recording and posting videos of shelter animals to their income-earning personal social media account.
fox44news.com
Shots fired into car with children inside, woman arrested
Killeen, Tx (FOX44) – A 21-year-old Killeen woman has been arrested in connection with a June incident in which shots were fired into a car containing three young children. Bond was set at a quarter-million dollars for Alyiah Marie Klenk, who was picked up by members of the U.S. Marshal’s Service Lone Star Fugitive Task Force – who found her near the intersection of Rancier Avenue and 4th Street.
Hill Country school district marks fourth fentanyl-related death this semester
The student was 15 years old.
Man killed in downtown Austin stabbing identified; video released of suspects
The Austin Police Department on Wednesday identified a man who was killed in downtown Austin early Sunday morning from an apparent stabbing.
New Braunfels High School lockdown lifted, NBISD officials say
The campus was on lockdown after a threat was made against the school
