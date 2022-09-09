Relive the summer of Popovici by watching footage from all eight of his gold medal-winning races across four meets in 2022. Archive photo via Fabio Cetti. If you have been tuned into the world of swimming over the past few months, the name you’ve probably heard the most is David Popovici. David Popovici has risen to prominence in the male freestyle races over the past few years and made his Olympic debut in 2021. One year after he qualified for both the 100 and 200 freestyle Olympic finals, David Popovici had the summer of his life (so far) in 2022.

SWIMMING & SURFING ・ 14 HOURS AGO