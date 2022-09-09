Read full article on original website
Zombies tried to take over Madawaska Sunday night
Zombies invaded the small northern Maine town of Madawaska Sunday night on an episode of the television show “Tales of the Walking Dead.”
Boondock’s Grille has Closed in Fort Fairfield, Maine
Boondock's Grille on Main Street in Fort Fairfield said it has closed as of Saturday, September 10, 2022. The owner, Steve Adams, posted the notice to the restaurant’s Facebook page. He said he wanted the public to understand why he made the decision. The Owner Cited Several Reasons for...
Fort Kent residents pick 7.5 tons of potatoes for neighbors experiencing food insecurity
Aroostook County is as well-known for farming potatoes as for being a place where people look out for one another.
$77.1M in road improvements on tap for Aroostook and Washington counties
A bypass route for Presque Isle and improvement of 68 miles of Route 1 in Washington County will be the focal point of road projects totaling $77.1 million. Money for the two projects was awarded to the Maine Department of Transportation by the competitive Infrastructure for Rebuilding America Program, which leverages federal grants to help communities invest in high-priority projects to fix crumbling infrastructure.
Plans Underway To Expand Halfway Home Pet Rescue
Caribou, Maine (WAGM) - For years, Halfway Home Pet Rescue President and Founder Norma Milton and a team of volunteers have given cats and some dogs a second chance at life, rescuing them, providing medical care and placing them in loving forever homes. They’ve also helped keep the population of feral cats and their offspring down through their trap and neuter program. Now there’s a new long-term initiative underway to move and expand their assistance even further. News Source 8′s Sherry Karabin has the details.
