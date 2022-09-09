Caribou, Maine (WAGM) - For years, Halfway Home Pet Rescue President and Founder Norma Milton and a team of volunteers have given cats and some dogs a second chance at life, rescuing them, providing medical care and placing them in loving forever homes. They’ve also helped keep the population of feral cats and their offspring down through their trap and neuter program. Now there’s a new long-term initiative underway to move and expand their assistance even further. News Source 8′s Sherry Karabin has the details.

CARIBOU, ME ・ 2 DAYS AGO