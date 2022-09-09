ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Kent, ME

mainebiz.biz

$77.1M in road improvements on tap for Aroostook and Washington counties

A bypass route for Presque Isle and improvement of 68 miles of Route 1 in Washington County will be the focal point of road projects totaling $77.1 million. Money for the two projects was awarded to the Maine Department of Transportation by the competitive Infrastructure for Rebuilding America Program, which leverages federal grants to help communities invest in high-priority projects to fix crumbling infrastructure.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, ME
wagmtv.com

Plans Underway To Expand Halfway Home Pet Rescue

Caribou, Maine (WAGM) - For years, Halfway Home Pet Rescue President and Founder Norma Milton and a team of volunteers have given cats and some dogs a second chance at life, rescuing them, providing medical care and placing them in loving forever homes. They’ve also helped keep the population of feral cats and their offspring down through their trap and neuter program. Now there’s a new long-term initiative underway to move and expand their assistance even further. News Source 8′s Sherry Karabin has the details.
CARIBOU, ME

